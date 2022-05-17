Wilfork, former coaches and teammates reflect on Patriots Hall of Fame induction

Vince Wilfork was announced as this year's inductee into the Patriots Hall of Fame, a well-deserved honor that will bring the big defensive lineman back to New England for his induction ceremony this summer. Speaking with the media via conference call on Tuesday afternoon, Wilfork expressed his gratitude to the Patriots organization and fans.

"I was getting up in Louisiana, I had a missed call from a 508 number. I called it back and it was Mr. Kraft's assistant and she merged me in with him and Mr. Kraft was the first one to let me know that I made the Patriots Hall of Fame this morning," recounted Wilfork. "But the organization and the Kraft family and New England and every one of the fans what they mean to me as a person... I told them how grateful I was to be a part of such a wonderful culture and brotherhood."

Wilfork spent 11 seasons with the Patriots, winning his first Super Bowl as a rookie in 2004 and then capping off his run with the Pats with a second championship in 2014. Wilfork is really the key player who served as the bridge from the first dynasty to the second, which in total spans an unprecedented 20 year run of NFL success.

"It just goes to show the credit that goes to Robert Kraft and the Patriots organization and Bill Belichick and his staff, being able to do what they've done for two decades, I don't think we'll ever see that again at this level," said Wilfork. "I remember talking to Devin McCourty when he came in, he used to call me old, now when I talk to him now he's the old guy. All my teammates have been great, I never had no issues with anybody, we all were had one goal in mind and that goal was to be the best team and win.

"I can really sit back and say there's a lot of things I learned from the old heads when I came in and I can really say it's a lot of things that the younger guys, when I became the older guy, that they learned from me."