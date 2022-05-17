Vince Wilfork voted by fans into Patriots Hall of Fame

Official website of the New England Patriots

Ty for the Win? Speedy WR Thornton could go long for Patriots

Patricia, Judge excited to be back coaching for Patriots

Get Outta Town! Ranking All 32 NFL Road Trips

Patriots Trade QB Jarrett Stidham to Las Vegas

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots 2022 Schedule Release: Ernie Adams Reveals New England's Full Slate of Games

Analysis: 2022 Patriots schedule has familiar feel

Patriots to face Ravens in '22 home opener

Patriots Hall of Fame WR/K Gino Cappelletti Passes Away at 89

Report: Patriots trading Jarrett Stidham to Raiders

Cappelletti leaves a lasting legacy

Jalen Mills anticipates high-level competition at cornerback

Gillette Stadium and Globalization Partners Announce Naming Rights Partnership

Patriots Announce 2022 Hall of Fame Finalists

Bailey Zappe too good to pass up

Sam Roberts eyes NFL jump to his favorite team

Agholor puts experience, continuity to use for second season with Patriots

Patriots have a Strong candidate to continue pass catching tradition

The New England Patriots announced today that former defensive lineman Vince Wilfork has been voted by the fans as the 32nd inductee into the Patriots Hall of Fame. 

May 17, 2022 at 11:01 AM
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced today that former defensive lineman Vince Wilfork has been voted by the fans as the 32nd inductee into the Patriots Hall of Fame. He is just the sixth player to be selected by the fans into the Patriots Hall of Fame in their first year of eligibility, joining Drew Bledsoe (2011), Troy Brown (2012), Tedy Bruschi (2013), Ty Law (2014) and Kevin Faulk (2016).

"It's my pleasure to announce Vince Wilfork as our 2022 Patriots Hall of Fame selection," said Patriots chairman and CEO Robert Kraft. "For more than a decade, Vince was a dominant defender in the trenches and anchored some of the best defenses in franchise history. His contributions on the field propelled the Patriots to four Super Bowl appearances during his 11-year career. He was a big man with an even bigger personality and a huge heart. He quickly became a fan favorite in New England. I look forward to presenting him his Patriots Hall of Fame jacket."

The date and time for the 2022 Patriots Hall of Fame induction ceremony will be announced once it is confirmed.

Wilfork played 11 of his 13 seasons with the Patriots and helped bring two Super Bowl Championships to New England with victories in Super Bowl XXXIX and Super Bowl XLIX. During his time in New England, Wilfork helped the Patriots defense finish in the top 10 in points allowed eight times.

Wilfork was originally drafted by the Patriots in the first round (21st overall) of the 2004 NFL Draft. The University of Miami (Fla.) product spent the first 11 seasons of his NFL career with the Patriots before playing his final two seasons with the Houston Texans. While with the Patriots, Wilfork played in 158 games with 148 starts, and helped deliver a 123-35 (.778) record in the regular season during that span. The Patriots also played in 21 playoff games, six AFC Championship Games and four Super Bowls with Wilfork anchoring the defense.

Wilfork served as a defensive co-captain for seven consecutive seasons (2008-14) and earned five Pro Bowl selections (2007, 2009-12). He also earned first-team Associated Press All-Pro Honors in 2012 and second-team Associated Press All-Pro honors in 2007, 2010 and 2011.

Beginning in 2007, the Patriots started a new tradition, inducting one player or head coach into the team's hall of fame each year. The process for induction involves a panel of media, alumni and staff who collectively nominate the players or head coaches most deserving of induction. After the nominations are made, the committee votes, and the top three tallies become that year's finalists. The Patriots then give fans the opportunity to vote online to select each year's hall of fame inductee. The Patriots are the only team in the NFL that allows their fans to make the final selection for enshrinement into the franchise's highest honor.

The New England Patriots held their annual nomination committee meeting on Wednesday, April 6, to vote for this year's candidates for induction into the Patriots Hall of Fame. The finalists (listed in alphabetical order) were offensive lineman Logan Mankins, linebacker Mike Vrabel and Wilfork. All three players played key roles in helping the Patriots to the NFL's only 16-0 regular season in NFL history in 2007.

In addition to the annual selection by the fans, a senior selection committee meets every other year to discuss Patriots who have been retired at least 25 years for possible induction. The candidate for induction must receive 80 percent of the vote to receive the honor.

The only other entry into the Patriots Hall of Fame is under the category of contributor, recognizing those who have made outstanding contributions to the Patriots franchise. The honor is bestowed by Patriots ownership. To date, Kraft has selected three people for induction, the franchise founder Billy Sullivan, the voice of the Patriots Gil Santos and long-time cheerleader director Tracy Sormanti.

Photos: Best of Vince Wilfork

We take a look back at the career of Patriots defensive lineman Vince Wilfork (2004 - 2014). Wilfork was voted by fans as the 32nd inductee into the Patriots Hall of Fame.

wilfork-cover-16x9-hallwm
1 / 45
Photo by David Silverman
NEP042904DS-015-watermarked
2 / 45
Photo by David Silverman
PS113008DS-0278-watermarked
3 / 45
Photo by David Silverman
CB100707DS-1489-watermarked
4 / 45
Photo by David Silverman
Wilfork@SDC102410_DS0377-watermarked
5 / 45
Photo by David Silverman
Defensive lineman Vince Wilfork #75 of the New England Patriots is congratulated by teammate Richard Seymour #93 after an interception against the Oakland Raiders during the 2005 NFL opening game at Gillette Stadium on September 8, 2005 in Foxboro, Massachusetts.
6 / 45

Defensive lineman Vince Wilfork #75 of the New England Patriots is congratulated by teammate Richard Seymour #93 after an interception against the Oakland Raiders during the 2005 NFL opening game at Gillette Stadium on September 8, 2005 in Foxboro, Massachusetts.

Photo by Nick Laham/Getty Images
WilforkSDC091811_KN0732-watermarked
7 / 45
Photo by Keith Nordstrom
WilforkSDC091811_KN0739-watermarked
8 / 45
Photo by Keith Nordstrom
wilfork-watermarked
9 / 45
WilforkSDC091811_DS0790-watermarked
10 / 45
Photo by David Silverman
FOXBORO, 12/4/05 New England Patriots - New York Jets Photo by: KEITH NORDSTROM
11 / 45

FOXBORO, 12/4/05 New England Patriots - New York Jets

Photo by: KEITH NORDSTROM

KEITH NORDSTROM/© KEITH NORDSTROM/PFW
WilforkMD122411_JM1845-watermarked
12 / 45
Photo by Jim Mahoney
Wilfork4-watermarked
13 / 45
Wilfork_Vince00-watermarked
14 / 45
Photo by David Silverman
Wilforkpodium-watermarked
15 / 45
Wilfork1-watermarked
16 / 45
Photo by Keith Nordstrom
Wilfork3-watermarked
17 / 45
Photo by Keith Nordstrom
Wilfork@TBB081811_KN102-watermarked
18 / 45
Photo by Keith Nordstrom
wilfork@NYJ092009_JM0891-watermarked
19 / 45
Photo by Jim Mahoney
Wilfork@OR100211_KN1055-watermarked
20 / 45
Photo by Keith Nordstrom/Keith Nordstrom
SBXLIX_SS020115_DS2114-watermarked
21 / 45
Photo by David Silverman
OR092114_DS0767-watermarked
22 / 45
Photo by David Silverman
Wilfork 2-watermarked
23 / 45
Photo by Keith Nordstrom
wilfork20111027_7128-watermarked
24 / 45
Wilfork Camp-watermarked
25 / 45
STLR-110704_Nordstrom015-watermarked
26 / 45
Photo by Keith Nordstrom
SBXLIX_SS020115_DS1794-watermarked
27 / 45
Photo by David Silverman
New England Patriots vs Cleveland Browns
28 / 45

New England Patriots vs Cleveland Browns

KEITH NORDSTROM/KEITH NORDSTROM
New England Patriots vs Oakland Raiders
29 / 45

New England Patriots vs Oakland Raiders

Photo by Keith Nordstrom/KEITH NORDSTROM
IC011815_DS2216-watermarked
30 / 45
Photo by David Silverman
NYJ-010707_Nordstrom11-watermarked
31 / 45
Photo by Keith Nordstrom
Vince Wilfork (center) talks with Bill Belichick (left) and Matt Patricia (right).
32 / 45

Vince Wilfork (center) talks with Bill Belichick (left) and Matt Patricia (right).

Photo by Eric J. Adler
IMG_4688twitter-watermarked
33 / 45
DSP_5629-watermarked
34 / 45
Photo by David Silverman
IC090904DS-1210-watermarked
35 / 45
Photo by David Silverman
DB110214_DS1144-watermarked
36 / 45
Photo by David Silverman
305 NFL v SWAT Softball -- Vince on bike -- by Lisa Kenney
37 / 45
Photo by Lisa Keeney
DSP20333-watermarked
38 / 45
Photo by David Silverman
Wilfork_Vince10-watermarked
39 / 45
IC011815_KN0487-watermarked
40 / 45
Photo by Keith Nordstrom
@TT090912_DS1722-watermarked
41 / 45
Photo by David Silverman/David Silverman Photography
DB011412_DS0728-watermarked
42 / 45
Photo by David Silverman
BB111112_KN0383-watermarked
43 / 45
Photo by Keith Nordstrom
@TBB081811_DS0282-watermarked
44 / 45
Photo by David Silverman
OR092114_KN1115-watermarked
45 / 45
Photo by Keith Nordstrom
About The Patriots Hall of Fame presented by Raytheon Technologies

The Patriots Hall of Fame presented by Raytheon Technologies is the crown jewel of Patriot Place and one of the only sports and education experiences of its kind. Through a dazzling array of interactive multimedia exhibits and historical artifacts, the Patriots Hall of Fame presented by Raytheon Technologies showcases the tradition of the New England Patriots, explores the history of football in New England and promotes math and science education for the thousands of schoolchildren who visit each year. It is also home to the Patriots' six Lombardi Trophies. For more information, please visit www.patriotshalloffame.com.

  • Houston Antwine (2015)
  • Bruce Armstrong (2001)
  • Drew Bledsoe (2011)
  • Troy Brown (2012)
  • Tedy Bruschi (2013)
  • Nick Buoniconti (1992)
  • Gino Cappelletti (1992)
  • Raymond Clayborn (2017)
  • Ben Coates (2008)
  • Sam Cunningham (2010)
  • Bob Dee (1993)
  • Kevin Faulk (2016)
  • Leon Gray (2019)
  • Steve Grogan (1995)
  • John Hannah (1991)
  • Rodney Harrison (2019)
  • Mike Haynes (1994)
  • Jim Lee Hunt (1993)
  • Ty Law (2014)
  • Matt Light (2018)
  • Willie McGinest (2015)
  • Stanley Morgan (2007)
  • Jon Morris (2011)
  • Jim Nance (2009)
  • Steve Nelson (1993)
  • Vito "Babe" Parilli (1993)
  • Richard Seymour (2020)
  • Andre Tippett (1999)

Contributors:

  • William H. "Billy" Sullivan, Jr. (2009)
  • Gil Santos (2013)
  • Tracy Sormanti (2021)

Patriots Make A Series Of Roster Moves

The Patriots announced that they have signed 2022 sixth-round draft pick OL Chasen Hines and 2022 seventh-round draft pick Andrew Stueber. In addition, the Patriots signed rookie free agent LS Ross Reiter from Colorado State and released rookie free agents DB Devin Hafford and QB D'Eriq King.

news

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

news

Patriots Trade QB Jarrett Stidham to Las Vegas

The Patriots announced that they have traded QB Jarrett Stidham to the Las Vegas Raiders. Terms of the trade were not announced.

news

Patriots sign three 2022 draft picks; Release OL Liam Shanahan

The New England Patriots announced that they have signed three of their 2022 draft selections.

news

Patriots PR staff selected as PFWA 2022 Pete Rozelle Award winner

The New England Patriots public relations staff, lauded for overall professionalism with the reporters who cover the club, particularly in the challenging media access climate during the 2021 season, has been selected as the 2022 Pete Rozelle Award winner by the Professional Football Writers of America (PFWA).

news

Patriots Hall of Fame WR/K Gino Cappelletti Passes Away at 89

Gino "The Duke" Cappelletti, an original member of the Boston Patriots in 1960 and a Patriots Hall of Fame wide receiver and placekicker, passed away this morning at his home with his family. Cappelletti was 89 years old.

news

Gillette Stadium and Globalization Partners Announce Naming Rights Partnership

The Globalization Partners Atrium will feature 50,000 square feet of glass-enclosed, year-round hospitality and function spaces.

news

Patriots Release LB Terez Hall

The Patriots announced that they have released LB Terez Hall.

news

Patriots Release RB Devine Ozigbo

The Patriots announced that they have released RB Devine Ozigbo.

news

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

news

Abbott Lawrence Academy's Shannon Morey Named 2022 Massachusetts STEM Teacher of the Year

Josh Kraft, President of Kraft Family Philanthropies, announced that Shannon Morey has been selected as the Massachusetts STEM (science, technology, engineering, math) Teacher of the Year by the Patriots Hall of Fame presented by Raytheon Technologies.

Patriots Mailbag: Position competitions, coaching questions, and more

Get Outta Town! Ranking All 32 NFL Road Trips

Patriots Make A Series Of Roster Moves

James White trades gridiron for runway to walk charity fashion show

Patricia, Judge excited to be back coaching for Patriots

Press Pass: Patriots Coaches Talk Offseason Program, Rookies and New Roles

Watch as Patriots coaches discuss the offseason program, changes to roles and how rookies and veterans are progressing.

Joe Judge 5/16: "All of us are working collectively as a coaching unit to work with the entire offense"

Patriots coach Joe Judge addresses the media on Monday, May 16, 2022.

Matt Patricia 5/16: "We can talk on both sides of the ball and everyone listens"

Patriots coach Matt Patricia addresses the media on Monday, May 16, 2022.

Jerod Mayo 5/16: "We just have guys that are hungry and ready to work"

Patriots coach Jerod Mayo addresses the media on Monday, May 16, 2022.

Steve Belichick 5/16: "I try to learn from everyone regardless of their role"

Patriots coach Steve Belichick addresses the media on Monday, May 16, 2022.

Mike Pellegrino on his coaching style 5/16: "They all play differently so you gotta coach them all differently"

Patriots coach Mike Pellegrino addresses the media on Monday, May 16, 2022

The New England Patriots announced today that former defensive lineman Vince Wilfork has been voted by the fans as the 32nd inductee into the Patriots Hall of Fame.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

Get Outta Town! Ranking All 32 NFL Road Trips

They're all good in their own way, but some are better than others. We list every National Football League city, along with detailed advice to help you plan your next gridiron getaway.

Recap: Meet the Patriots 2022 Draft Class

The New England Patriots selected ten players in the 2022 NFL Draft. The following is a summary of those picks.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

