Wilfork receives Ron Burton Community Service Award





FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - Patriots nose tackle Vince Wilfork was recognized as the 2010 New England Patriots Ron Burton Community Service Award winner at the New England Patriots Charitable Foundation's Annual Kickoff Gala on Tuesday evening in the Fidelity Investments Clubhouse at Gillette Stadium.

Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft presented Wilfork with the award, which is named in honor of the late Ron Burton, the first player drafted by the team who was also known for his widespread charitable work.

"Since joining the Patriots in 2004, Vince has been generous both with his time and his infectious smile," said Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft. "He has been a willing participant in community activities conducted by the Patriots Charitable Foundation and has done incredible work raising money for diabetes research through the Vince Wilfork Foundation."

Wilfork, who lost his father to diabetes, has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for diabetes-related causes. His annual draft day fundraiser, a bowling event he has held for seven years, is one of the signature fundraising events held by a pro athlete in New England. He is also a strong supporter of charities that promote education and health for children, participating in multiple events related to children's mentoring, education and physical fitness.