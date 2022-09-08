Will the Patriots Stick With Evolving Rushing Attack vs. Dolphins?

"We're pretty confident in our run game. That's all I'll say. We're pretty confident in it," Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson said this week. "The beginning of camp, we were working a lot on the run game and seeing what we needed to fix, things like that. But now a week away, I feel like we got – we're pretty confident in our run game."

Between Stevenson and teammate Damien Harris, running the football should be a strength for the Patriots offense in 2022. Last season, New England ranked seventh-best in both Football Outsiders' DVOA metric and expected points added (EPA) per rush attempt.

The sluggish preseason for the Patriots rushing attack could be explained by the shuffling along the offensive line and emphasizing a different base scheme. Mike Onwenu will start at right guard after the team traded away longtime starter Shaq Mason, the Pats drafted first-round pick Cole Strange to play left guard, and flipped starters Trent Brown and Isaiah Wynn at tackle.

But after weeks of training camp and padded practices, New England hopes that all the hard work pays off and a game-plan approach will get things going on the ground.

"We can game plan and do different things. Really it comes down to execution, and we'll clean up some things here today and Friday. We have a great group of backs, and we'll try to get them going," Patriots center and team captain David Andrews said on Thursday.

Along with finding a rhythm in the running game, the Patriots new-look offensive line will also be tested right out of the gate by the Miami Dolphins' blitz-heavy defensive scheme.