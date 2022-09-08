Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Thu Sep 08 | 02:00 PM - 11:59 PM

Week 1: Patriots - Dolphins Injury Report

10 to watch: Patriots look to break Dolphins win streak in opener

Scouting the Dolphins: How Will the Patriots Defend the New-Look Dolphins Offense?

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Dolphins

Patriots QB Mac Jones On Being Named a Team Captain: 'I'll be happy to help anyone on our team'

What They're Saying: Miami Dolphins

Game Preview: Patriots at Dolphins

Five X-Factors for the Patriots Heading Into the Regular Season

NFL Notes: Patriots predictions and more

Patriots Mailbag: Predicting roles and stat lines, offensive process

Deatrich Wise Jr. Receives the New England Patriots 2022 Ron Burton Community Service Award

Deatrich Wise Jr. surprised with 2022 Ron Burton Community Service Award at Patriots Premiere

Patriots WR Jakobi Meyers Looking to Build on Year-Two Chemistry With Mac Jones

Do Your Job: Patriots Training Camp presented by Optum

10 Burning Questions for Patriots Regular Season Start

Patriots Sign 15 Players to the Practice Squad

Patriots QB Mac Jones Discusses Transition to Regular Season Mode

Patriots Make Roster Moves to Reach 53-Man Roster Limit

Mac Jones 8/31: "I think we've ironed out a lot of things and I feel confident"

NFL Notes: Countdown to Kickoff

Will the Patriots Stick With Evolving Rushing Attack vs. Dolphins?

The Pats emphasized more zone runs during the preseason, but will that trend continue?

Sep 08, 2022 at 02:20 PM
Evan_HeadShot
Evan Lazar

Staff Writer

Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson (38).
Photo by Eric J. Adler
Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson (38).

The Patriots should finally show us their true intentions on the direction of their offense in Sunday's regular-season opener against the Dolphins.

Over the summer, a major storyline was a noticeable emphasis on an outside zone rushing attack that resembled Kyle Shanahan, Sean McVay, and the west-coast coaching tree.

Although the coaching staff was preaching repetitions over results in the preseason, the results weren't always there for New England on the ground. Despite having strong individual run-blockers and a two-headed monster at running back, the Pats struggled with outside zone.

On 17 outside zone runs during the preseason, the Patriots offense managed just 45 yards for an average of 2.6 yards per rush attempt. New England also failed to register a run of ten-plus yards and was stuffed on 11.8 percent of those runs.

However, the flip side is that the Patriots were much better at running their old-school gap plays, averaging over 5.2 yards per rush with four explosive runs on 26 man or power-blocking schemes, according to Pro Football Focus.

With the results speaking for themselves, the question is, will we still see more outside zone schemes, or will the Patriots pivot back to their downhill rushing attack when the games start to count?

"We're pretty confident in our run game. That's all I'll say. We're pretty confident in it," Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson said this week. "The beginning of camp, we were working a lot on the run game and seeing what we needed to fix, things like that. But now a week away, I feel like we got – we're pretty confident in our run game."

Between Stevenson and teammate Damien Harris, running the football should be a strength for the Patriots offense in 2022. Last season, New England ranked seventh-best in both Football Outsiders' DVOA metric and expected points added (EPA) per rush attempt.

The sluggish preseason for the Patriots rushing attack could be explained by the shuffling along the offensive line and emphasizing a different base scheme. Mike Onwenu will start at right guard after the team traded away longtime starter Shaq Mason, the Pats drafted first-round pick Cole Strange to play left guard, and flipped starters Trent Brown and Isaiah Wynn at tackle.

But after weeks of training camp and padded practices, New England hopes that all the hard work pays off and a game-plan approach will get things going on the ground.

"We can game plan and do different things. Really it comes down to execution, and we'll clean up some things here today and Friday. We have a great group of backs, and we'll try to get them going," Patriots center and team captain David Andrews said on Thursday.

Along with finding a rhythm in the running game, the Patriots new-look offensive line will also be tested right out of the gate by the Miami Dolphins' blitz-heavy defensive scheme.

The Dolphins are changing their offensive system under new head coach Mike McDaniel. But McDaniel retained defensive coordinator Josh Boyer, and Miami has a lot of carryover personnel-wise. For those reasons, the Pats can expect a similar approach from the Dolphins defense.

Last season, Miami had the second-highest blitz rate in the NFL at over 39 percent and was among the league leaders in cover-zero blitzes.

"They have a great pressure package. There's obviously a lot of carry over on the defensive staff and players, so it's going to be a big challenge," Andrews said. "They do a really good job of that, doing different looks and creating a lot of issues. Today is a big day [at practice] with third down being an emphasis."

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick about the uncertainties from a coaching standpoint in Week 1. With teams calling basic plays and often hiding their more creative stuff, the preseason is only a small indication of what will happen schematically when the Patriots play the Dolphins on Sunday.

"Opening day is opening day. Nobody is really showing much in preseason. The cards will be on the table on Sunday. Like every opening game, I'm sure we'll have to make some adjustments once we see what they're doing and vice versa. That's always the way it is. So you have to leave room for a little bit of the unknown, things that they've been working on that they haven't shown," Belichick explained.

For the Patriots, one of the biggest unknowns is how different New England's offense will look after showing some noteworthy changes over the summer.

Related Content

news

Why Patriots' Jonathan Jones is 'key part' of containing Tyreek Hill

With the All-Pro receiver now suiting up for the Miami Dolphins, strategizing against Hill presents a new challenge.

news

Scouting the Dolphins: How Will the Patriots Defend the New-Look Dolphins Offense?

The regular-season opener brings an interesting level of uncertainty each season.

news

Patriots QB Mac Jones On Being Named a Team Captain: 'I'll be happy to help anyone on our team'

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick announced six captains for the 2022 season.

news

NFL Notes: Patriots predictions and more

With the season less than a week away, it's time for some Patriots predictions.

news

Five X-Factors for the Patriots Heading Into the Regular Season

The Patriots season hinges the most on these five things.

news

Patriots WR Jakobi Meyers Looking to Build on Year-Two Chemistry With Mac Jones

The Pats wideout will have the same quarterback in back-to-back seasons for the first time in his career.

news

10 Burning Questions for Patriots Regular Season Start

As the Patriots prepare to kick of the 2022 regular season, here are the burning questions they face.

news

Patriots QB Mac Jones Discusses Transition to Regular Season Mode

The Patriots quarterback is ready for his second NFL season.

news

Patriots set initial 2022 practice squad

The Patriots had 16 players on their practice field on Wednesday as it appears the initial practice squad is taking shape.

news

Breaking Down the Patriots Initial 53-Man Roster: Pats Embrace Youth Movement in Several Areas

The Patriots set their initial 53-man roster ahead of Tuesday's deadline.

news

NFL Notes: Countdown to Kickoff

With the 2022 season just over a week away, it's time to kick things off with some predictions of what's to come.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Why Patriots' Jonathan Jones is 'key part' of containing Tyreek Hill

Week 1: Patriots - Dolphins Injury Report

Will the Patriots Stick With Evolving Rushing Attack vs. Dolphins?

What They're Saying: Miami Dolphins

Scouting the Dolphins: How Will the Patriots Defend the New-Look Dolphins Offense?

Looking for fast start in Week 1, Patriots won't let Florida heat slow them down

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Deatrich Wise 9/8: "Playing on grass is always fun"

Patriots defensive lineman Deatrich Wise addresses the media on Thursday, September 8th, 2022.

Devin McCourty 9/8: "I'm a fan of whatever it takes to win"

Patriots defensive back Devin McCourty addresses the media on Thursday, September 8th, 2022.

David Andrews 9/8: "I get to play football for a living...not bad"

Patriots center David Andrews addresses the media on Thursday, September 8th, 2022.

Nelson Agholor 9/8: "Every day we just try to get better, and we just come out to work"

Patriots wide receiver Nelson Agholor addresses the media on Thursday, September 8th, 2022.

Jalen Mills 9/8: "We got those opportunities to make those plays, whoever it is we just have to execute"

Patriots cornerback Jalen Mills addresses the media on Thursday, September 8, 2022.

Player One-On-One with Damien Harris

Steve Burton sits down with Damien Harris and asks about their leadup to week 1. Damien speaks about his and the team's work ethic and focusing in on this season of football.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

2022 Throwback Games: Your Way

Vote on our in-stadium throwback designs for 10/9 and 12/1 and be entered to win a VIP Game Day Host Package for the first throwback game on October 9, 2022 vs. Detroit Lions courtesy of Socios.com.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

James White caps off a brilliant career

James White held his retirement press conference on Tuesday night, putting a finishing touch on a standout championship career.

Photos: Patriots reveal red throwback alternate uniforms for 2022

The New England Patriots unveiled new throwback alternate uniforms to be worn on select games during the 2022 NFL season. Check out photos of Patriots players Kendrick Bourne, David Andrews, Matthew Judon & Matthew Slater wearing the new jerseys, pants and helmet for the first time, and take a close up look at the details, which feature a red jersey with white and blue shoulder stripes, white pants with red and blue stripes and a white helmet with the Pat Patriot logo.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Advertising