Willing and Vrabel: Ferocity and Versatility Earn Mike Vrabel's Place in Patriots Hall of Fame

Carolina took its first lead, 22-21, with just under seven minutes to go, but Brady rallied the Patriots with his signature composure and precision passing. As New England moved within striking distance, Vrabel came into the huddle and heard Brady call out the play: 1-36-Y Cross Z-Flag. It was music to Vrabel's ears, as he ran a shallow crossing route (similar to the one he ran against San Diego) and palmed the 1-yard pass, giving New England the lead with just 2:51 remaining. With the clutch catch, Vrabel became the first defensive player to score a Super Bowl touchdown on offense since William "The Refrigerator" Perry did so for the Chicago Bears against the Patriots in Super Bowl XX. It was all most people could talk about, but in true Mike Vrabel form and fashion, he delivered just as much (if not more) on defense, finishing with six tackles and two sacks, the latter of which occurred when he stripped Jake Delhomme of the ball, resulting in a fumble that led to a Patriots touchdown in the second quarter. Vrabel's all-purpose playmaking, coupled with another last-second Vinatieri kick, helped the Patriots claim a 32-29 win and their second Super Bowl title in three years.

Flash forward a year and Vrabel was back on offense again in the Super Bowl. With New England facing a first-and-goal from the 2-yard line, Vrabel lined up on the left side and was in a one-on-one matchup with defensive end Jevon Kearse, but "the freak" couldn't stop him. Vrabel used a burst of speed to get off the line, and fought off a hold by Kearse (who was flagged on the play) before tipping Brady's pass into the air and coming down with it as he fell in the end zone. "I got dragged down by Kearse, but was lucky enough to catch it," Vrabel said. "He was holding on for dear life."

The third-quarter score helped New England edge Philly 24-21 and capture their third Super Bowl titles in four years. In addition to securing another ring on his finger, Vrabel became the subject of more trivia as the only defensive player in the history of the NFL to catch two touchdown passes in the Super Bowl. He also had a sack in the game, dropping Donovan McNabb for a 16-yard loss in a drive that ended with an interception by Rodney Harrison. Days later, the cover of Sports Illustrated read "Down Pat" and featured Vrabel and Harrison celebrating with outstretched arms and stadium-sized smiles. If he wasn't already before, Vrabel was now a household name. So how did a career backup transform himself into not just a starter, but such an unlikely hero on both offense and defense? "I tried to prove that I belonged there," said Vrabel. "I think every day and every week, I wanted to try to be there, to be productive and know as many positions as I could." Three Super Bowls in four years could easily cause complacency, but Vrabel was never satisfied with his past success. In 2005, he moved to inside linebacker after playing on the outside his first four seasons and led the team with 108 tackles (40 more than the next closest player). In 2007, he recorded a career-best 12.5 sacks and helped lead the Patriots to a perfect 16-0 regular season, earning a Pro Bowl nod and NFL First-Team All-Pro honors.

And of course, he kept on scoring touchdowns as an ever-reliable red zone receiver.