Win with Wynn: Isaiah Wynn launches scholarship for high school students

Win with Wynn Wednesdays are a small weekly tradition for Isaiah Wynn. It's an opportunity for him to share motivational and inspiration quotes and ideas and to promote positivity.

Now, he's take that "Win with Wynn" idea and creating tangible change in the lives of students.

On Monday, Wynn took to Instagram to announce Win with Wynn scholarships available African American high school students in Pinellas County, Florida. He wrote that at least one of the three scholarships will go to a student from his alma mater, Lakewood High School.

"I'm excited to announce that WinWithWynn, in collaboration with UNCF and contribution from the NFL Foundation Social Justice Grant, has aided me in launching a need-based college scholarships for three African American students from Pinellas County Schools," Wynn said in the post.

Applicants must have a 2.5 GPA on a 4.0 scale, live in Pinellas County, Florida, be a high school senior who will be attending an accredited four year college or university and be African American.