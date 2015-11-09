Woburn Memorial High School's Rocky Nelson named New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week

Foxborough, Mass. – Woburn Memorial High School's Rocky Nelson has been named this week's New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week, after his team edged out Wilmington, 35-6. Coach Nelson, who has headed up the Tanner's football program since 1980, earned his 200th career win with the victory. The New England Patriots Charitable Foundation will donate $1,000 to Woburn Memorial High School's football program in Nelson's name in recognition of his Coach of the Week selection.

Patriots and Pro Football Hall of Fame linebacker Andre Tippett, the team's executive director of community affairs, visited Coach Nelson and his team on Monday, Nov. 9, at Woburn Memorial High School. The visit and check presentation will be featured on the team's weekly television show, "Patriots All Access," which airs on Friday, Nov. 13 at 7 p.m. on WBZ-TV in Boston and will be available immediately after on Patriots.com.

This is the 20th year in which the Patriots join the National Football League in conducting the High School Coach of the Week program, which recognizes outstanding high school coaches and promotes youth football throughout New England. Tippett oversees the program as part of the New England Patriots Charitable Foundation's commitment to youth football initiatives.

"Congratulations to Coach Rocky Nelson and his players," Tippett said. "The Tanners are lucky to have such a dedicated leader for their football program, and I'm sure the team was excited to help Coach Nelson reach this impressive milestone. The Patriots would like to reward Coach Nelson and his team with a donation to the football program and we wish them the best of luck in the future."

At the conclusion of the season, one high school coach will be named the New England Patriots High School Coach of the Year and will receive an additional $2,000 contribution toward the school's football program.

This is the fifth year that Tippett has taken the award on the road to visit the schools that benefit from the program. This year is also the fifth year the Patriots will accept nominations for High School Coach of the Week. Anyone who knows a high school football coach in New England who has a great week or reaches a personal career milestone is encouraged to submit a nomination to nominatecoach@patriots.com.