Film Review: How Will the Patriots Offense Look Under New Offensive Coordinator Alex Van Pelt?

2024 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

2003: The Super Sequel Part II

Analysis: Pats hope they've found right coordinator mix

Patriots Greats Chronicle Jerod Mayo's Journey to Head Coach

Matt Groh and Camren Williams Detail the Process for the Patriots Scouting Department at the Senior Bowl

Patriots Unfiltered 2/2: Reaction to Patriots Coordinators Announcement

Patriots Announce New Group of Coordinators

Patriots Unfiltered 2/1: Senior Bowl Standouts, NFL Draft Talk, Coaching Staff Updates

Tom Brady tees off with Keegan Bradley at 2024 Pebble Beach Pro-Am revealing golf handicap

Legacy & Brotherhood: Jabrill Peppers, Deatrich Wise Jr. reflect on impact of 'Divine Nine' during Black History Month

Senior Bowl Day 2 Debrief: QB Performances and Other Standouts

Patriots Catch-22 1/31: Takeaways from Senior Bowl Practices, NFL Draft, Coaching Staff Updates

Patriots Director of Player Personnel Matt Groh Checks In from 2024 Senior Bowl

Senior Bowl Notebook: Evaluating the Quarterbacks in Mobile From a Patriots Perspective 

Report: Patriots Hire New Special Teams Coordinator

Senior Bowl Notebook: Standouts From the First Day of Practices in Mobile 

Tom Brady Thinks Jerod Mayo Will be "Great" for Patriots

Patriots Unfiltered 1/30: Conference Championships Recap, Senior Bowl Updates, Offseason Hot Topics

Finalists Announced for the 13th Annual NFL Salute to Service Award Presented by USAA

WR Moss eager 'to fit in' with Patriots

Newly acquired receiver Randy Moss believes the problems he's had in the past will disappear now that he's with the New England Patriots. "When you're winning, everything's good.

Jun 06, 2007 at 03:30 AM

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (June 6, 2007) -- Newly acquired receiver Randy Moss believes the problems he's had in the past will disappear now that he's with the New England Patriots.

"When you're winning, everything's good. When you're losing, everything's bad," Moss said after the second day of minicamp. "I love coming to work every single day, just being around these guys."

Moss made the Pro Bowl in five of his first six NFL seasons, but he soon developed a reputation as a troublemaker and spent the last two seasons struggling to make an impact in Oakland. The Raiders traded him to New England on the second day of the draft for a fourth-round selection.

At the time, Patriots owner Robert Kraft said that "if people don't adjust to our standards, they won't be here."

Moss said he expected to fit in well with the Patriots, who won three Super Bowls in four years and reached the AFC title game last year.

"Everything you've heard about me, good or bad, some's a lie and some's true," he said. "I want to fit in. Nothing I've ever done in my nine-year career has kept me from fitting in with my teammates."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

