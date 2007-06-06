WR Moss eager 'to fit in' with Patriots

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (June 6, 2007) -- Newly acquired receiver Randy Moss believes the problems he's had in the past will disappear now that he's with the New England Patriots.

"When you're winning, everything's good. When you're losing, everything's bad," Moss said after the second day of minicamp. "I love coming to work every single day, just being around these guys."

Moss made the Pro Bowl in five of his first six NFL seasons, but he soon developed a reputation as a troublemaker and spent the last two seasons struggling to make an impact in Oakland. The Raiders traded him to New England on the second day of the draft for a fourth-round selection.

At the time, Patriots owner Robert Kraft said that "if people don't adjust to our standards, they won't be here."

Moss said he expected to fit in well with the Patriots, who won three Super Bowls in four years and reached the AFC title game last year.