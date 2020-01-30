Young Patriots fans show their pride during Super Bowl Spirit Week in the heart of Chiefs Kingdom

Though it was a brave and bold act to show their Patriots pride, Ashley said their teachers and classmates weren't surprised. Ashley's husband grew up a Patriots fan in Kansas, and for Ava, Maverick and their youngest son, Major, being a Patriots fan is a birthright. Ava is the "self-proclaimed biggest Patriots and Tom Brady fan," and all three have never shied away from showing their team spirit.

"They get so much grief at school. We've talked to them and told them, 'You know you're going to get teased,'" Ashley said. "But everybody knows. Everybody knows they love the Patriots."

Despite the playful teasing with their classmates, Ava and Maverick strolled into school on Jan. 27 with their heads held high. Growing up in a family of Patriots fans, they were proud to represent their team -- no matter what.