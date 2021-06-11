Official website of the New England Patriots

Zuber making strides in first full offseason

Jun 11, 2021
Mike Dussault

zuber-thanks-for-asking-20210610
After making the 2020 Patriots as an undrafted rookie out of Mississippi State, Isaiah Zuber was the beneficiary of COVID-19-altered rules that allowed the practice squadder to be elevated to the active roster for four games over the course of the season. Zuber got his feet wet with two catches and two carries and now, entering his second season, Zuber is looking to take the next step. Through three open OTA practices, Zuber has consistently stood out, catching everything thrown in his direction and looking like he's made significant improvement.

"Being in the offense for a whole year, I'm more comfortable now, I feel more like myself out there," said Zuber after Thursday's session that saw him make one of the catches of the day on a deep ball delivered by Brian Hoyer. "I'm not doing too much thinking. I'm just going out there and playing being able to play fast."

With the additions of veteran Kendrick Bourne and Nelson Agholor, their mentorship has immediately helped players like Zuber despite their newness to the team and offense.

"It's like bringing in two big brothers," said Zuber. "Those guys came in, they took me under their wing. It seems like those guys have been in the offense for years because they're just out there confident. They really instilling confidence inside me, just watching them execute."

With three minicamp practices slated for next week, Zuber will have an extended chance to build on his solid offseason. Then it will be a month-plus break before training camp opens, but Zuber plans to continue pushing, especially in the mental part of the game.

"More studying, make sure I get everything down too, all the little stuff," said Zuber of his post-minicamp plans. "Most of the time you probably don't know your route but you have to know if it's this coverage you're doing this, if it's this coverage then you're doing this. That's more of the stuff I'm worried about right now."

