10 Players to Watch: Patriots at Dolphins

Mike Gesicki, TE: One of the more underrated tight ends in the NFL, Gesicki has benefitted from Miami's offensive approach this season, logging a career-high 71 catches. A favorite receiver of Tagovailoa, the Patriots will spin the dial between Kyle Dugger and Adrian Phillips to match up with Gesicki. His 38 first downs are a big part of keeping the Dolphins on time. The Patriots held him to zero catches in the opener, something they'll try to replicate on Sunday.

Emmanuel Ogbah, DE: Ogbah has matched his career-high nine sacks from a year ago in Miami, as the defensive end has found consistency in the Dolphins' defensive scheme and has become their most dangerous pass rusher. He will be looking to set a new career-high against the Patriots after being fairly active in the opener with a tackle-for-loss and QB hit. New England's tackles will have their hands full, not just with Ogbah but with another rookie who is making an impact...