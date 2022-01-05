Game Preview: Patriots at Dolphins

SCOUTING THE MATCHUPS

By Paul Perillo

The Patriots will close the regular season with a trip to Miami as they look to keep the momentum going.

When the Patriots run - Edge: Patriots

When the Patriots offense is clicking it's usually because of the work done in the running game. The last couple of weeks it was Damien Harris getting things going. This week against Jacksonville it was rookie Rhamondre Stevenson. Harris' balky hamstring continues to be a problem and he was limited to 35 yards against the Jags but that didn't matter because Stevenson filled the void with a strong 107-yard performance in his place. Both have shown they're more than capable to leading the way, and getting both healthy and primed for the playoffs will be important. With that in mind it wouldn't be surprising to see Harris get some rest if the hamstring remains an issue, but regardless the Patriots should be able to run the ball against the Dolphins. Miami has been mediocre against the run this season, allowing 108.3 yards per game (11th in the league) and 4.4 yards per carry (19th). The Dolphins front of Emmanuel Ogbah, Raekwon Davis and Christian Wilkins does a good job of protecting linebackers Elandon Roberts and Jerome Baker, and that group did a solid job containing the Patriots ground game in the opener. Harris did rush for 100 yards but the Patriots needed 30 attempts to pick up 125 yards, and the Dolphins also forced a key Harris fumble late. This time around with both sides using virtually the same personnel, expect the Patriots to be more productive.

When the Patriots pass - Edge: Dolphins

Mac Jones enjoyed a solid afternoon in his NFL debut against Miami, completing 29 of 39 for 281 yards and a touchdown. But his team managed to put just 16 points in the board after going 1-for-4 in the red zone. He used Jakobi Meyers (six catches) and Nelson Agholor (five) often while sprinkling in tight ends Jonnu Smith (five) and Hunter Henry (three) as well. Agholor missed the last two games with a concussion so his status is uncertain moving forward, but Kendrick Bourne has emerged as a more reliable target throughout the season. The Dolphins secondary, led by corners Xavien Howard and Byron Jones, is solid, allowing 226.6 yards (tied for 14th) per game and 6.3 yards per pass (seventh). Safeties Brandon Jones, Eric Rowe and impressive rookie Jevon Holland, as well as Nik Needham round out a coverage group that benefits greatly from the varied pressure packages favored by coach Brian Flores. Flores blitzes as much as any team in the league, and they get there more than their share of times. Miami has 45 sacks on the season, led Ogbah with nine and rookie Jaelan Phillips' 8.5. Expect Flores to turn up the heat on Jones after getting a full season's worth of tape to watch the rookie's tendencies, putting the pressure on the offensive line to keep him clean.

When the Dolphins run - Edge: Patriots

The Patriots have had their struggles stopping the run at times this season but Miami simply cannot run it effectively enough to make them pay. Myles Gaskin is the Dolphins leading rusher but has only 613 yards on the season while averaging just 3.6 yards per carry. Veteran Duke Johnson has provided a spark lately, but he's more of a third-down back and has only 46 carries since being added for the stretch drive. The Dolphins don't have the most physical offensive line so this is a group that New England's front, led by Christian Barmore and Lawrence Guy, should be able to control. On the season Miami averages 85.8 yards rushing per game and 3.4 yards per carry, both figures rank 31st in the league and should allow New England an opportunity to head into the postseason with some momentum when it comes to stopping the run. Gaskin did have some success in the opener in limited work (nine carries, 49 yards) but most of that damage came in spread formations in passing situations. Anything more than 100 yards on the ground for Miami in this game would be a troubling sight for a Patriots defense that can't afford any let ups in the finale.

When the Dolphins pass - Edge: Patriots

Miami's passing game remains limited with Tua Tagovailoa at the helm despite the presence of talented receivers DeVante Parker, Mike Gesicki and rookie sensation Jaylen Waddle. Waddle has been outstanding and Tagovailoa has connected nicely with his former college teammate at Alabama, who has 99 receptions for 988 yards and five touchdowns on the season. But Parker has been slowed by injuries while free agent pickup Will Fuller missed most of the season and was limited to just four catches. Gesicki remains productive with 71 grabs on the season but Miami's passing game is still mediocre at best, averaging 221.8 yards per game (16th) and a paltry 6 yards per pass (25th). Part of that is on Tagovailoa, who's limited arm strength at times prevents him from pushing the ball downfield. But it's also due in part to poor pass protection, which often forces the ball out quickly. Tagovailoa is a rhythm passer who likes to use slants and quick timing routes, particularly with Waddle, to keep the chains moving. In two previous meetings, Tagovailoa has been able to be efficient while winning both times. Disrupting him in the pocket generally keeps that from happening, and that's what the Patriots will try to do Sunday.

Special Teams - Edge: Patriots