NFL Week 18: Patriots - Dolphins Injury Report

Jan 05, 2022 at 04:00 PM
The New England Patriots (10-6) and the Miami Dolphins (8-8) announce the following player injuries and practice participation.

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 5, 2022

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (10-6)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE
DB Kyle Dugger, Hand

LIMITED AVAILABILITY
WR Nelson Agholor, Concussion
C David Andrews, Shoulder
DL Christian Barmore, Knee
RB Brandon Bolden, Knee
DB Cody Davis, Wrist
K Nick Folk, Left Knee
RB Damien Harris, Hamstring
LB Dont'a Hightower, Knee
WR Jakobi Meyers, Thigh
S Adrian Phillips, Knee
T Isaiah Wynn, Hip

FULL AVAILABILITY
No Players Listed.

MIAMI DOLPHINS (8-8)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE
No Players Listed.

LIMITED AVAILABILITY
DT John Jenkins, Illness
DE Emmanuel Ogbah, Quad
WR DeVante Parker, Not Injury Related - Veteran Rest
WR Preston Williams, Illness

FULL AVAILABILITY
G/T Jesse Davis, Knee / Elbow
WR Isaiah Ford, Knee
RB Phillip Lindsay, Ankle

Bold indicates a change from the previous day's report.

PRACTICE PARTICIPATION
Did Not Participate in Practice
Limited Availability = Less than 100% of a player's normal repetitions
Full Availability = 100% of a player's normal repetitions

GAME STATUS DEFINITIONS:
Out = Player will not play
Doubtful = Unlikely to play
Questionable = Uncertain as to whether the player will play

