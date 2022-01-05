NFL Week 18: Patriots - Dolphins Injury Report

The New England Patriots (10-6) and the Miami Dolphins (8-8) announce the following player injuries and practice participation.
WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 5, 2022
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (10-6)
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
DB Kyle Dugger, Hand
LIMITED AVAILABILITY
WR Nelson Agholor, Concussion
C David Andrews, Shoulder
DL Christian Barmore, Knee
RB Brandon Bolden, Knee
DB Cody Davis, Wrist
K Nick Folk, Left Knee
RB Damien Harris, Hamstring
LB Dont'a Hightower, Knee
WR Jakobi Meyers, Thigh
S Adrian Phillips, Knee
T Isaiah Wynn, Hip
FULL AVAILABILITY
No Players Listed.
MIAMI DOLPHINS (8-8)
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
No Players Listed.
LIMITED AVAILABILITY
DT John Jenkins, Illness
DE Emmanuel Ogbah, Quad
WR DeVante Parker, Not Injury Related - Veteran Rest
WR Preston Williams, Illness
FULL AVAILABILITY
G/T Jesse Davis, Knee / Elbow
WR Isaiah Ford, Knee
RB Phillip Lindsay, Ankle
Bold indicates a change from the previous day's report.
PRACTICE PARTICIPATION
Did Not Participate in Practice
Limited Availability = Less than 100% of a player's normal repetitions
Full Availability = 100% of a player's normal repetitions
GAME STATUS DEFINITIONS:
Out = Player will not play
Doubtful = Unlikely to play
Questionable = Uncertain as to whether the player will play