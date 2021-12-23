10 Players to Watch: Patriots vs. Bills

Mac Jones, QB: Jones threw multiple interceptions against the Colts for just the second time this season, but the two negative plays were enough to overshadow some key throws down the stretch. Now it's all on the line down the stretch, starting with the biggest home game the rookie has seen. Jones will have to throw the ball more than he did in the first matchup but could be shorthanded at receiver, presenting an untimely added challenge. After a super solid rookie season, Jones will be a key figure if the Pats are to sew up the division and the home playoff game that comes with it.

Jakobi Meyers, WR: Meyers surpassed his season-high for receptions against the Colts and now has 65 catches for 664 yards and a touchdown. With questions swirling around three of his four teammates at receiver, Meyers could be relied upon more heavily than ever and should draw plenty of attention from the Bills when the Patriots have to throw in a "gotta have it" moment.