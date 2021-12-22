Game Preview: Bills at Patriots

SCOUTING THE MATCHUPS

By Paul Perillo

The Bills come to town looking for redemption and a chance to win the AFC East

When the Patriots ran - Edge: Patriots

Given the success the Patriots had on the ground in Buffalo when the Bills knew it was coming, it's hard to imagine New England's ground game not being productive once again. For obvious reasons this game will be much different than the first, which took place in heavy winds two Mondays ago, but the premise is hard to ignore. Assuming the weather conditions are closer to normal, the Bills defense will have to play both the run and the pass and that should make life easier for Rhamondre Stevenson and the rest of the Patriots backfield. It would help to get Damien Harris back in the mix to recreate the one-two punch on display in Buffalo after Harris was forced to sit out the Colts game with a sore hamstring. The offensive line needs to bounce back as well after struggling to open holes for Stevenson last week. The score eventually got of hand and eliminated the running game, but Stevenson struggled to find openings early on as well and finished with just 36 yards on 10 carries. Expect the production to return to more normal levels against a Bills team that has had problems being physical up front. Coach Sean McDermott will likely focus on that area this week so some improvement can be expected, but the Patriots are the more physical team and should control the line of scrimmage.

When the Patriots pass - Edge: Bills

Mac Jones is coming off his worst game as a pro in the loss to Indy. His two interceptions played a major part of the team's large deficit, and he was unable to mount much offense until the game had been decided. Still, Jones showed some toughness by rallying his team to 17 points in the fourth quarter and his pair of touchdown throws to Hunter Henry allowed New England a chance at the end. After the game Jones pointed toward a bad week of preparation playing a part in the team's demise, so expect a bounce back from him and the rest of the offense. However, he might be without a couple of targets as Nelson Agholor and N'Keal Harry left the Colts game and Kendrick Bourne began the week in COVID protocols. That leaves Henry and Jakobi Meyers for Jones to throw to against a Bills secondary that is still finding its way without top corner Tre'Davious White. Despite the loss of White, Buffalo remains tops in the league in pass defense, allowing 175.6 yards per game and 5.4 yards per pass. The group was completely untested in the first meeting as the Patriots attempted just three passes. Assuming the Bills will be much more competitive against the run this time around, look for Jones to target Dane Jackson, whose playing time has risen since White went down. Pass protection will be key as well as the Bills create a lot of pressure despite their modest number of sacks.

When the Bills run - Edge: Patriots

The Patriots trouble stopping the run continued in Indy as Jonathan Taylor ran wild en route to a 170-yard evening. New England now ranks 24th in the league stopping the run, allowing 122.4 yards per game and 26th with 4.6 yards per rush. Fortunately the Patriots won't have to deal with a formidable rushing attack this week as Buffalo doesn't spend much time trying to establish its ground game. Devin Singletary is solid but unspectacular, averaging a healthy 4.7 yards per rush but has only 633 yards on 134 carries and three touchdowns all season. Buffalo doesn't run it often unless Josh Allen is involved, and his recent foot injury prevented him from taking off much in last week's win over Carolina in which he ran just once. Still, Singletary was effective and the Bills managed to get him more involved than he had been, perhaps indicating offensive coordinator Brian Daboll is more willing to keep it on the ground and take some pressure off his quarterback in the process. The Patriots shut down the Bills ground game two weeks ago and certainly will be looking to bounce back from a poor showing against the Colts. One thing to keep an eye on is the status of linebacker Ja'Whaun Bentley, who missed most the Indy game with an ankle injury. If he's not back in the lineup the Patriots will need Jamie Collins and Kyle Van Noy to fill the void.

When the Bills pass - Edge: Bills

Allen remains one of the most dangerous quarterbacks in football and even the heavy winds in Buffalo didn't completely shut him down the last time. When he's locked in and getting the ball to Stephon Diggs, Cole Beasley and Gabriel Davis as well as tight end Dawson Knox, the Bills offense can be one of the most high-powered in the league. Emmanuel Sanders missed last week's game with a knee injury, allowing Davis to step in and grab a pair of touchdowns. Davis also scored against the Patriots, so he's more than capable of filling a bigger role. Knox had a few uncharacteristic drops in the first meeting, so Daboll might want to revisit that matchup this time around. The Patriots secondary has played well for the most part and ranks slightly behind the Bills at third in the league, allowing 185.1 yards per game through the air and second with 5.9 yards per play. The key for New England will be applying pressure on Allen and not letting him escape the pocket, where he can do damage with his legs. The Patriots made him uncomfortable at times in the past, and that can lead to mistakes. Look for Bill Belichick to dial up some heat to force the ball out quickly, as was the case on the game deciding play in the closing minutes in Buffalo. If Matthew Judon & Co. can get home, the Patriots secondary should able to hold up. If Allen has time, it may be a different story.

Special Teams - Edge: Patriots