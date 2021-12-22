NFL Week 16: Patriots - Bills Injury Report

The New England Patriots (9-5) and the Buffalo Bills (8-6) announce the following player injuries and practice participation.
WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 22, 2021
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (9-5)
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
WR Nelson Agholor, Concussion
RB Rhamondre Stevenson, Illness
LIMITED AVAILABILITY
C David Andrews, Shoulder
DL Christian Barmore, Knee
LB Ja'Whaun Bentley, Ribs/Ankle
RB Brandon Bolden, Knee
K Nick Folk, Left Knee
RB Damien Harris, Hamstring
WR N'Keal Harry, Hip
S Adrian Phillips, Knee
WR/Spt Matthew Slater, Illness
FULL AVAILABILITY
No Players Listed.
BUFFALO BILLS (8-6)
The Bills conducted a walk thru practice on Wednesday.
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
RB Taiwan Jones, Knee
LIMITED AVAILABILITY
DE Jerry Hughes, Neck
S Micah Hyde, Back
WR Emmanuel Sanders, Knee
FULL AVAILABILITY
No Players Listed.
Bold indicates a change from the previous day's report.
PRACTICE PARTICIPATION
Did Not Participate in Practice
Limited Availability = Less than 100% of a player's normal repetitions
Full Availability = 100% of a player's normal repetitions
GAME STATUS DEFINITIONS:
Out = Player will not play
Doubtful = Unlikely to play
Questionable = Uncertain as to whether the player will play