Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Patriots Unfiltered Replay Wed Dec 22 | 02:00 PM - 11:58 PM

Sights and Sounds: Week 15 vs Indianapolis Colts

Josh McDaniels 12/21: "We will go in with a plan that we feel comfortable about"

Patriots Mailbag: Looking ahead to draft and playoffs

NFL Notes: End of streak knocks Pats from top

What will Patriots receiving corps look like vs. Buffalo?

Despite the loss, still plenty at stake for Pats

Notebook: Pats bury Colts loss

How the Patriots can get back on track

4 Keys from Patriots 27-17 loss to Colts

Game Observations: Patriots couldn't overcome sloppy start

Press Pass: Patriots players react to falling short in Indianapolis

What Went Wrong: Colts snap Patriots win streak

Game Notes: Patriots reach 20 interceptions in 2021

Gamebook: Full Patriots at Colts Week 15

Bill Belichick 12/18: "We didn't do anything well enough to win"

Mac Jones 12/18: "It wasn't our best effort"

Full Patriots vs. Colts highlights: NFL Week 15

Mac Jones executes cross body throw to Hunter Henry for first down

Can't-Miss Play: Devin McCourty snags INT off Wentz's tipped pass

Mac Jones finds a wide-open Hunter Henry on crossing route TD

NFL Week 16: Patriots - Bills Injury Report

Dec 22, 2021 at 03:56 PM
medium_icon
New England Patriots

Staff

Injury Report 2021 16x9

The New England Patriots (9-5) and the Buffalo Bills (8-6) announce the following player injuries and practice participation.

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 22, 2021

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (9-5)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE
WR Nelson Agholor, Concussion
RB Rhamondre Stevenson, Illness

LIMITED AVAILABILITY
C David Andrews, Shoulder
DL Christian Barmore, Knee
LB Ja'Whaun Bentley, Ribs/Ankle
RB Brandon Bolden, Knee
K Nick Folk, Left Knee
RB Damien Harris, Hamstring
WR N'Keal Harry, Hip
S Adrian Phillips, Knee
WR/Spt Matthew Slater, Illness

FULL AVAILABILITY
No Players Listed.

BUFFALO BILLS (8-6)

The Bills conducted a walk thru practice on Wednesday.

DID NOT PARTICIPATE
RB Taiwan Jones, Knee

LIMITED AVAILABILITY
DE Jerry Hughes, Neck
S Micah Hyde, Back
WR Emmanuel Sanders, Knee

FULL AVAILABILITY
No Players Listed.

Related Links

Bold indicates a change from the previous day's report.

PRACTICE PARTICIPATION
Did Not Participate in Practice
Limited Availability = Less than 100% of a player's normal repetitions
Full Availability = 100% of a player's normal repetitions

GAME STATUS DEFINITIONS:
Out = Player will not play
Doubtful = Unlikely to play
Questionable = Uncertain as to whether the player will play

Related Content

news

NFL Week 15: Patriots - Colts Injury Report

The New England Patriots (9-4) and the Indianapolis Colts (7-6) announce the following player injuries and practice participation.
news

NFL Week 13: Patriots - Bills Injury Report

The New England Patriots (8-4) and the Buffalo Bills (7-4) announce the following player injuries and practice participation.
news

NFL Week 12: Patriots - Titans Injury Report

The New England Patriots (7-4) and the Tennessee Titans (8-3) announce the following player injuries and practice participation.
news

NFL Week 11: Patriots - Falcons Injury Report

The New England Patriots (6-4) and the Atlanta Falcons (4-5) announce the following player injuries and practice participation.
news

NFL Week 10: Patriots - Browns Injury Report

The New England Patriots (5-4) and the Cleveland Browns (5-4) announce the following player injuries and practice participation.
news

NFL Week 9: Patriots - Panthers Injury Report

The New England Patriots (4-4) and the Carolina Panthers (4-4) announce the following player injuries and practice participation.
news

NFL Week 8: Patriots - Chargers Injury Report

The New England Patriots (3-4) and the Los Angeles Chargers (4-2) announce the following player injuries and practice participation.
news

NFL Week 7: Patriots - Jets Injury Report

The New England Patriots (2-4) and the New York Jets (1-4) announce the following player injuries and practice participation.
news

NFL Week 6: Patriots - Cowboys Injury Report

The New England Patriots (2-3) and the Dallas Cowboys (4-1) announce the following player injuries and practice participation.
news

Week 5: Patriots - Texans Injury Report

The New England Patriots (1-3) and the Houston Texans (1-3) announce the following player injuries and practice participation.
news

Week 4: Patriots - Buccaneers Injury Report

The New England Patriots (1-2) and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-1) announce the following player injuries and practice participation.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Matthew Judon honored with 2021 Ron Hobson Media Good Guy Award

Notebook: McCourty ready for another divisional clash with Buffalo

NFL Week 16: Patriots - Bills Injury Report

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 12/22

Game Preview: Bills at Patriots

How to Watch/Listen: Bills at Patriots

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Dont'a Hightower 12/22: "We are coming together and continuing to work together"

Patriots linebacker Dont'a Hightower addresses the media on Wednesday, December 22, 2021.

Devin McCourty 12/22: "You need to win if you want to keep your season going"

Patriots safety Devin McCourty addresses the media on Wednesday, December 22, 2021.

Mac Jones 12/22: "Every week is a new week and we are working hard every day"

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones addresses the media on Wednesday, December 22, 2021.

Matthew Judon 12/22: "We've got to go out and protect home field"

Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon addresses the media on Wednesday, December 22, 2021.

Matthew Judon receives "Good Guy" award from PFWA

Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon receives the 2021 Ron Hobson Good Guy Award from the Pro Football Writers of America on Wednesday, December 22, 2021. The award is given to the Patriots player who is most helpful and accommodating to the media.

Bill Belichick 12/22 on Kendrick Bourne potentially being removed from Covid-19 list, Buffalo Bills preps and more

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media on Wednesday, December 22, 2021.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Oh, Henry! Patriots TE taking on greater roles

In his first season with New England, tight end Hunter Henry is becoming a valuable addition to the Patriots offense. How his Arkansas roots and strong religious faith have helped him get here, and where he hopes to go next.

Judon's Journey: From overlooked to overjoyed

Tracing Patriots outside linebacker Matt Judon's path from Division II prospect to Pro Bowler, while overcoming personal heartache along the way.

Patriots Cheerleaders: Making The Squad

Watch how the New England Patriots Cheerleaders are selected. From the first auditions all the way to Week 1 of the NFL season.

New England Patriots Awarded Germany as an International Home Marketing Area Effective January 1, 2022

As part of the National Football League's International Home Marketing Area (HMA) initiative, the New England Patriots submitted a proposal and were awarded Germany as their international home market.
Advertising