Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Tue Dec 21 | 02:00 PM - 11:59 PM

Sights and Sounds: Week 15 vs Indianapolis Colts

Josh McDaniels 12/21: "We will go in with a plan that we feel comfortable about"

Patriots Mailbag: Looking ahead to draft and playoffs

NFL Notes: End of streak knocks Pats from top

What will Patriots receiving corps look like vs. Buffalo?

Despite the loss, still plenty at stake for Pats

Notebook: Pats bury Colts loss

How the Patriots can get back on track

4 Keys from Patriots 27-17 loss to Colts

Game Observations: Patriots couldn't overcome sloppy start

Press Pass: Patriots players react to falling short in Indianapolis

What Went Wrong: Colts snap Patriots win streak

Game Notes: Patriots reach 20 interceptions in 2021

Gamebook: Full Patriots at Colts Week 15

Bill Belichick 12/18: "We didn't do anything well enough to win"

Mac Jones 12/18: "It wasn't our best effort"

Full Patriots vs. Colts highlights: NFL Week 15

Mac Jones executes cross body throw to Hunter Henry for first down

Can't-Miss Play: Devin McCourty snags INT off Wentz's tipped pass

Mac Jones finds a wide-open Hunter Henry on crossing route TD

Patriots Mailbag: Looking ahead to draft and playoffs

Dec 21, 2021 at 10:51 AM
headshot-paul-perillo-final
Paul Perillo

Patriots.com Writer

2021-PUQA2-16x9

Thanks for all your work over the season. It's been great to read. When the season started I was thinking 10-7 or 11-6 and a wild card would be a good result. Now it has a chance to be better, how much of this do you think is due to Mac Jones being way ahead of the game? - Lee Dale

First, I would say my preseason projections were quite similar to yours. I felt 10 wins and a wild card were realistic possibilities. I also agree that the ceiling is a bit higher with the team sitting atop the division. The biggest reason for that in my opinion has been the erratic play of some of the other teams within the conference, specifically Kansas City and especially Buffalo. I felt both the Chiefs and Bills would be at the top, and while KC is rounding into form now the Bills are still struggling. Therefore, the Patriots are true contenders to win the AFC East, and Jones has been a big part of that. I would say Jones has been a little better – more consistent – than I expected him to be before the season began. He's avoided the games where he puts the team in trouble due to his mistakes for the most part, and as a result the team has been put in good position to win. I would say the Patriots record is about where I expected – personally I'd add a win for Buffalo that I wasn't expecting prior to the season – and Jones' consistency has helped.

Paul Perillo

The way we're playing on the road do you really think the No. 1 seed is important? - Darnell Harris

It's really impressive that the Patriots have performed as well as they have on the road but that doesn't mean playing at home in the playoffs and earning a first-round bye isn't important. In fact I believe the bye in the NFL is the single biggest advantage in sports. It allows a team the ability to advance in the postseason without playing and it's the only such instance that can happen. I also feel the difference in the team's home-road record has a lot more to do with the opponents than it does with venues. In other words, my guess is the Patriots would have lost to Tampa Bay and Dallas on the road if those games were played away from Gillette Stadium and beaten Atlanta and Carolina if those game were played at home. Any opponent in the playoffs will be difficult, so having the games at home should help. I think it's very important for the Patriots to continue winning down the stretch so that will be the case.

Paul Perillo

With expiring contracts coming up at CB, LB, S, OL, I'm expecting our first pick in 2022 draft to be between 25-32. What position do you think we pick? I know it's early and I am enjoying this bounce back season. My expectation is tagging J.C. Jackson, but the rest is up in the air. Would love to re-sign Trent Brown, not sure Isaiah Wynn is a long-term option? What does Dont'a Hightower have left in the tank? I expect Devin McCourty to retire. That's a lot of holes and a void of veteran leadership. What are your thoughts? - Dan McLean

The Patriots could potentially have a lot of options and holes to fill next season if they are unable to retain many of the pending free agents. I would say at this juncture cornerback and tackle would be the two areas I feel would be the most pressing needs. Obviously, this is assuming some of the departures you mentioned, and I am not as confident as you are that Jackson will be franchised. Even if that is the case I feel corner is a major concern, and tackle is up there with or without Brown as well. Wynn will be back since the team already picked up his fifth-year option, guaranteeing his 2022 salary. But if both are back the need for some depth, especially with Brown's tenuous health, is apparent. I agree with you with regard to some of the older vets like Hightower and McCourty. I feel if McCourty wants to keep playing he'll be back, but that's no sure thing. The Patriots have drafted some young linebackers in recent seasons so it may be time to see how Chase Winovich, Josh Uche, Ronnie Perkins and Cameron McGrone factor into the depth chart moving forward. So there are bodies on the roster who potentially can help. But you make a great point about veteran leadership and that will be an area where Belichick will have to be aware of. Perhaps players like Judon can fill those kinds of roles going forward.

Paul Perillo

Devin McCourty lines up against the Colts
Photo by Eric J. Adler
Devin McCourty lines up against the Colts

The Patriots have 20 free agents, including restricted free agents at the end of the season. McCourty might retire, Hightower could too, but looking at the rest there are some key players. I would assume Brown will try to get another big payday and be gone, but that leaves the likes of Jackson, Adrian Phillips, Ted Karras, Jakobi Meyers and Ja'Whaun Bentley that could all have lots of interest elsewhere. Meyers is a restricted free agent so will be retained, but Jackson is going to want his big payday and the tag might be the only option, which means not so much to go around the rest of the free agents. If we accept Jackson as the top priority, although Bill as always might have his own opinion on that, who what would your priority order for the remaining free agents? - Len Carmody

Jackson definitely figures to cash in so if he stays you are correct in assuming he won't be cheap. You list a lot of other prominent free agents to be as well, so it won't be easy to project how all of them will factor in. This has been one of the undersold elements of the team this season. The Patriots roster remains one of the older groups in the league, and with a lot of free agents it will be tough to keep them all. So, it will be important for Belichick to follow up what looks like a terrific 2021 draft class with another next spring. I mentioned earlier some of the young linebackers drafted recently who might be in line for bigger roles. That would be a positive development in that it would allow for some younger, cheaper players to step into roles and continue playing at a similar level. But that isn't always the case. In my view, corner and tackle are the two top positions of need, and I'd also like to see a young wideout added. It's hard to make these projections now because it's impossible to know exactly how the roster will look come March when the offseason kicks off.

Paul Perillo

With the end of the season getting closer, it's kind of when we start thinking about offseason goals as well. We know Bill hasn't had the best luck drafting a wide receiver. But do you see an interesting wide receiver coming to the Patriots in free agency or could we see an interesting wide receiver taken by the Patriots in the draft? - Ethan Gleim

Wow, for a team-leading its division and fighting for the top spot in the AFC there's an awful lot of interest in what's going to happen in the future. Nothing wrong with that, and we all know Belichick and his staff always have an eye toward the future as well. In terms of wide receivers, Belichick added two via free agency this season so I'd like to see if he can draft one maybe in the second or third round in the spring. There have been a lot of productive players taken in those rounds over the last several years including Elijah Moore, Rondale Moore, Josh Palmer, Tee Higgins, Laviska Shenault, Michael Pittman, Chase Claypool, Van Jefferson, Deebo Samuel, A.J. Brown, D.K. Metcalf, Diontae Johnson, Terry McLaurin and Hunter Renfrow just to name a few. All of those players were selected in the second round or later in each of the last three drafts. I feel there's value in the deep receiver classes that are coming into the league and the Patriots need to find one to add to the mix.

Paul Perillo

Do the Patriots have a chance to make it to the Super Bowl with Mac Jones in QB position? - Ilias Azzelzouli

Of course. He's been the quarterback all season and that's been good enough to have New England in first place in the AFC East and fighting to secure the first-round bye. I know there's never been a rookie quarterback to go to and win the Super Bowl, but that doesn't mean it will never happen. Jones seems pretty even-keeled to me and hasn't shown signs of being prone to the type of mistakes that can derail teams in the biggest moments. I'm not saying it's going to happen but at this point I'd put the Patriots right in the mix with any of the top teams in the AFC with a chance to go to the Super Bowl.

Paul Perillo

Related Links

N'Keal Harry catches a jump ball against the Indianapolis Colts
Photo by Eric J. Adler
N'Keal Harry catches a jump ball against the Indianapolis Colts

On the Bills game, what was Bill's point of putting N'Keal Harry as a punt return man when he has never done that before, especially in an important game like that? I am sure the weather has something to do with it. - David Kwong

I have to admit that I hated that move as soon as a I saw it, and moments later when the ball was lost I hated it even more. I'm sure the wind had something to do with Belichick's decision to add a second punt returner but I'm not sure why he chose Harry as the option. Harry hasn't handled many punts even in training camp practices during his time here and he'd never before been back deep in a game. Belichick explained that he felt Harry's sure hands made him a good candidate but obviously the conditions and decision making made it tough. Like I said, I didn't understand the move at the time and nothing has happened in the last two weeks to make it more understandable since.

Paul Perillo

Sadly, what will happen after the Colts game is the media will make more excuses to how the Colts have Carson Wentz and when has the defense faced a top 10 QB. Of course I am excluding the Bills game since the weather. - Joe Pimental

I put this one in the ???? category. As in, what is the point of this post? Why would you waste any time worrying about what we in the media say about the opponents or anything else? The Patriots are enjoying an exciting season and are right in the mix. Who cares if there are some who don't believe Carson Wentz is a top 10 quarterback or some other opponent was or wasn't worthy of our attention? Personally, I'm just enjoying the ride watching Mac Jones develop and the team bounce back from a tough 2020 season.

Paul Perillo

I look at the Patriots and their defense reminds of the 2000 Ravens and the offense is similar. What do you think? - Iredel Harris

The 2000 Ravens just may be the greatest defense of all time so I find it difficult to put anyone in that class to be honest. Maybe the 1985 Bears or perhaps even the 2015 Broncos deserve mentioning, but honestly I haven't seen defense like that from anyone this season. The 2000 Ravens won three times when the offense failed to score a touchdown, and by the time that playoff run was over it was apparent that no one was going to penetrate them at all. In 20 games Baltimore allowed more than 20 points in a game just twice all year. They also allowed 10 points or less 16 times. Now, that was also a much different time when the passing game wasn't as prominent as it is today with efficient quarterbacks keeping teams honest with short, accurate passes to keep the chains moving. So it's hard to compare defenses from different eras because times have changed, but that Ravens team was at a different level.

Paul Perillo

Damien Harris takes off for a touchdown against the Buffalo Bills
Photo by Eric J. Adler
Damien Harris takes off for a touchdown against the Buffalo Bills

I am a bit confused about the Buffalo Bills defense during the infamous "3 pass" game. They often had 9 or 10 defenders in the box but often only 4 were linemen. The Pats often ran 6 offensive linemen plus a tight end and a fullback. Why not run a 5 or 6-man line to counter such a heavy package? The linebackers and safeties did OK sometimes but stronger linemen would have had a chance to dictate a strategy change by the Pats. BB would have done so after 3 or 4 plays if he were the Bills coach. Are the Bills defensive coaches that bad? Do they not have heavy 5 and 6 lineman packages other than goal line? - Joe Gawienowski

I thought Sean McDermott was definitely slow to react to the Patriots ground approach during that Monday night game. He stuck with his smaller defensive ends too long and like you mentioned failed to add bigger bodies early on. But I also feel the approach really didn't hurt the team as much as many have suggested because in the end the Bills only allowed 240 total yards and 14 points. The Patriots held a 32-28 edge in time of possession so that wasn't really out of whack either. It's easy to sit back after the game and say it should have been obvious that the Patriots were exclusively running but there was no way to know at the start that the Patriots wouldn't be passing even on third-and-longs. So McDermott could have subbed in his goal line defense earlier and perhaps the Patriots would have responded by popping a pass against that unit and the outcome may have been even worse. The one obvious problem for Buffalo that night came on Damien Harris' 64-yard touchdown run, which was the single biggest play of the night. Otherwise, I feel Buffalo allowed some rushing yards but not many points. In the end, it was the Patriots defense that made the difference, holding Buffalo out of the end zone twice down the stretch.

Paul Perillo

I'm a Bucs fan since '79 when I was a kid. A week before the Bucs-Pats game this year I found the show and haven't missed one since. So I know you all agree the Pats are good, but aren't likely to make it to the SB. But haven't you seen enough football to see the most unlikely dramas play out. Like the Dolphins ruining the Bears perfect season or the Raiders facing Gruden in the SB? Isn't a Pats-Bucs SB seemingly inevitable? - Dino Landis

Absolutely we've come to expect the unexpected and seeing the Patriots and Bucs in the Super Bowl would certainly qualify. I don't think it's likely, but I'm also not willing to bet against it, even after both teams suffered through miserable defeats in Week 15. The Bucs seem to have the better chance to get there based on the balanced nature of their team with a high-powered offense and a tough, physical defense. Injuries have hurt them all season, though, and that was the case against the Saints when several key players on offense went down. The Patriots are a solid team as well and I feel they can hold their own against any of the possible playoff teams in either conference. Again, I wouldn't necessarily expect the Patriots to get there, but I don't think it's silly to suggest they're more than capable.

Paul Perillo

20211221_PDC_LOS_Adler
Photo by Eric J. Adler

The loss against the Colts exposed some troubling trends that have only been covered up and not eliminated. When it is fourth and short and your opponent is trying to extend a drive and the quarterback is very good at sneaking why would you line up with two down linemen? The Patriots get caught in bad personnel choices quite often and why have six defensive linemen on the game day roster and not use them? I realize the base defense is a 3-4 alignment but why not switch to 4-3 alignment when you are facing run heavy opponents? - Brian Smeeth

I thought the Patriots played the sneaks with three big bodies – Lawrence Guy, Davin Godchaux and Christian Barmore – up front with Jamie Collins Dont'a Hightower and Matthew Judon also positioned at the line. Carl Davis likely would have been included in that but he was out of the game due to an injury. Stopping sneaks when less than a yard is needed is not easy, and the Patriots had plenty of beef up front trying to do it. Carson Wentz didn't need much and he got it, I don't have a huge problem with the alignment nor the execution. In terms of stopping the run in general, the 3-4 is considered better than the 4-3 in that regard. The 3-4 usually has three wide bodies up from controlling the gaps instead of two defensive tackles in the conventional 4-3 looks with smaller, quicker defensive ends. Obviously the best defenses can play either style with interchangeable personnel, but most coaches would prefer using the 3-4 to stop the run and Belichick has done that for the most part throughout his career.

Paul Perillo

Big fan here, quick question. What do you think Josh McDaniels and the Patriots should do to better utilize Jonnu Smith? I'm sick of him only being a run blocker. - Ben Belford-Peltzman

I'm not sure I have a great answer for you with regard to Smith. He's definitely been used as a blocker more than Hunter Henry, and he's been effective in that role for the most part. It also seems that Henry has established a better rapport as a receiver with Mac Jones than Smith has, so perhaps that's one reason he seems to get more opportunities as a pass catcher. There have been some games when it seems like McDaniels has been determined to get Smith involved and it hasn't really worked. As long as the offense is productive it doesn't really matter, but when games like Saturday happen and the offense needs a jolt maybe it would make sense to give Smith some more opportunities.

Paul Perillo

Related Content

news

Patriots Mailbag: Ready for a push to the playoffs

Patriots fans have their sights set on the final four games of the 2021 season, locking up a playoff spot and securing the top AFC seed.
news

Patriots Mailbag: Post-Buffalo, Pre-Bye Edition

In this week's mailbag, fans' questions are all over the map after a big Patriots win on MNF and a bye week on the immediate horizon.
news

Patriots Mailbag: Is Belichick the Coach of the Year?

This week's mailbag wonders if Bill Belichick is the Coach of the Year in the NFL.
news

Patriots Mailbag: Patriots fans thankful for huge AFC clash vs. Titans

Patriots fans are locked in on a huge AFC contest against the Titans, with their eyes on the top seed in the conference.
news

Patriots Mailbag: Focusing on emerging playmakers

In this week's mailbag, some fans are interested in many of New England's young playmakers who are starting to assert themselves, while others are just plain impatient for the future.
news

Patriots Mailbag: Changes up front, adding WRs and more

Fans are looking for options on the offensive line and wondering if a wide receiver addition would make sense.
news

Patriots Mailbag: Can some unproven Patriots quell roster concerns?

Answering Patriots fans' questions about what additions could help the team, which young players can emerge and Mac Jones' development.
news

Patriots Mailbag: Assessing the Jets win and beyond 

In this week's mailbag, we're examining what the big win over New York means for the Patriots in both the short and long term, plus a few other random questions from fans.
news

Patriots Mailbag: Opening it up for Mac Jones and the offense

In this week's mailbag, Patriots fans are looking for more from the offense and would like to see Mac Jones with more options.
news

Patriots Mailbag: Assessing Pats improvement, weaknesses and building blocks

Patriots fans want to know which players are the ones to build on, who on defense needs to step their game up and how much expectations should be adjusted after five games.
news

Patriots Mailbag: Fallout from 'The Return'

In this week's mailbag, many fans need a pep talk after the Patriots came up short against the Super Bowl Champs in Foxborough.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

McDaniels starting fresh on Bills gameplan

Patriots Mailbag: Looking ahead to draft and playoffs

NFL Notes: End of streak knocks Pats from top

Despite the loss, still plenty at stake for Pats

What will Patriots receiving corps look like vs. Buffalo?

Notebook: Pats bury Colts loss

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Belestrator: Breaking down Buffalo's defense and preparing for Josh Allen

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and Scott Zolak break down the Bills' Defense, Josh Alllen, and more on this episode of the Belestrator. For more Patriots All Access, tune in this Friday, December 24th at 7:00pm on WBZ-TV. The full show will also be available on Patriots.com shortly following the broadcast.

Coffee with the Coach: Thoughts on Coach Belichick's upcoming career milestone

Coach Belichick will be coaching in his 800th game on Sunday, which is believed to be a record. We asked him about this impressive milestone.

Sights and Sounds: Week 15 vs Indianapolis Colts

Get an inside look at the Patriots 17-27 loss from the Indianapolis Colts in this week's edition of Sights & Sounds.

Giardi: Bills-Pats destined to be 'the game of the weekend'

NFL Network's Mike Giardi thinks Buffalo Bills-New England Patriots destined to be the game of the weekend.

Josh McDaniels 12/21: "We will go in with a plan that we feel comfortable about"

Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels addresses the media on Tuesday December 21, 2021.

Brian Belichick 12/21: "There's a lot to get ready for"

Patriots safeties coach Brian Belichick addresses the media on Tuesday, December 21, 2021.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Oh, Henry! Patriots TE taking on greater roles

In his first season with New England, tight end Hunter Henry is becoming a valuable addition to the Patriots offense. How his Arkansas roots and strong religious faith have helped him get here, and where he hopes to go next.

Judon's Journey: From overlooked to overjoyed

Tracing Patriots outside linebacker Matt Judon's path from Division II prospect to Pro Bowler, while overcoming personal heartache along the way.

Patriots Cheerleaders: Making The Squad

Watch how the New England Patriots Cheerleaders are selected. From the first auditions all the way to Week 1 of the NFL season.

New England Patriots Awarded Germany as an International Home Marketing Area Effective January 1, 2022

As part of the National Football League's International Home Marketing Area (HMA) initiative, the New England Patriots submitted a proposal and were awarded Germany as their international home market.
Advertising