Patriots Mailbag: Looking ahead to draft and playoffs

Thanks for all your work over the season. It's been great to read. When the season started I was thinking 10-7 or 11-6 and a wild card would be a good result. Now it has a chance to be better, how much of this do you think is due to Mac Jones being way ahead of the game? - Lee Dale

First, I would say my preseason projections were quite similar to yours. I felt 10 wins and a wild card were realistic possibilities. I also agree that the ceiling is a bit higher with the team sitting atop the division. The biggest reason for that in my opinion has been the erratic play of some of the other teams within the conference, specifically Kansas City and especially Buffalo. I felt both the Chiefs and Bills would be at the top, and while KC is rounding into form now the Bills are still struggling. Therefore, the Patriots are true contenders to win the AFC East, and Jones has been a big part of that. I would say Jones has been a little better – more consistent – than I expected him to be before the season began. He's avoided the games where he puts the team in trouble due to his mistakes for the most part, and as a result the team has been put in good position to win. I would say the Patriots record is about where I expected – personally I'd add a win for Buffalo that I wasn't expecting prior to the season – and Jones' consistency has helped.

Paul Perillo

The way we're playing on the road do you really think the No. 1 seed is important? - Darnell Harris

It's really impressive that the Patriots have performed as well as they have on the road but that doesn't mean playing at home in the playoffs and earning a first-round bye isn't important. In fact I believe the bye in the NFL is the single biggest advantage in sports. It allows a team the ability to advance in the postseason without playing and it's the only such instance that can happen. I also feel the difference in the team's home-road record has a lot more to do with the opponents than it does with venues. In other words, my guess is the Patriots would have lost to Tampa Bay and Dallas on the road if those games were played away from Gillette Stadium and beaten Atlanta and Carolina if those game were played at home. Any opponent in the playoffs will be difficult, so having the games at home should help. I think it's very important for the Patriots to continue winning down the stretch so that will be the case.

Paul Perillo

With expiring contracts coming up at CB, LB, S, OL, I'm expecting our first pick in 2022 draft to be between 25-32. What position do you think we pick? I know it's early and I am enjoying this bounce back season. My expectation is tagging J.C. Jackson, but the rest is up in the air. Would love to re-sign Trent Brown, not sure Isaiah Wynn is a long-term option? What does Dont'a Hightower have left in the tank? I expect Devin McCourty to retire. That's a lot of holes and a void of veteran leadership. What are your thoughts? - Dan McLean

The Patriots could potentially have a lot of options and holes to fill next season if they are unable to retain many of the pending free agents. I would say at this juncture cornerback and tackle would be the two areas I feel would be the most pressing needs. Obviously, this is assuming some of the departures you mentioned, and I am not as confident as you are that Jackson will be franchised. Even if that is the case I feel corner is a major concern, and tackle is up there with or without Brown as well. Wynn will be back since the team already picked up his fifth-year option, guaranteeing his 2022 salary. But if both are back the need for some depth, especially with Brown's tenuous health, is apparent. I agree with you with regard to some of the older vets like Hightower and McCourty. I feel if McCourty wants to keep playing he'll be back, but that's no sure thing. The Patriots have drafted some young linebackers in recent seasons so it may be time to see how Chase Winovich, Josh Uche, Ronnie Perkins and Cameron McGrone factor into the depth chart moving forward. So there are bodies on the roster who potentially can help. But you make a great point about veteran leadership and that will be an area where Belichick will have to be aware of. Perhaps players like Judon can fill those kinds of roles going forward.