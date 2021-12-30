10 Players to Watch: Patriots vs. Jaguars

Marvin Jones, WR: There haven't been many bright spots on the Jags offense this season, but veteran receiver Marvin Jones has been one of them. He leads the team with 64 catches for 698 yards and three touchdowns. The former Bengal and Lion could set a career high in catches if he tops 12 more in his final two outings. He'll see plenty of J.C. Jackson in coverage.

Tyson Campbell, CB: The rookie second-rounder has immediately stepped in and become an every-down cornerback for the Jaguars, while also playing a significant role on special teams. He's chipped on two interceptions to go with 41 solo tackles. There's a lot of work to be done on the Jaguars defense but Campbell looks like he can be one of their building blocks.