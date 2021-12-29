Game Preview: Jaguars at Patriots

SCOUTING THE MATCHUPS

By Paul Perillo

Patriots welcome struggling Jags while looking to snap two-game losing streak.

When the Patriots run - Edge: Patriots

The Patriots continue to show their physicality while running the football each week and the Jaguars have had trouble stopping it all season. Part of that is due to the many deficits the team faces each week, allowing opponents to keep the ball on the ground in an effort to run out the clock. But Jacksonville isn't overly stout up front either, allowing 123.5 yards (24th) per game on the ground and 4.2 yards per play, which is middle of the pack at 14th. The Jags feature former Patriot Malcom Brown, DaVon Hamilton and Dawuane Smoot up front with linebackers Myles Jack, Josh Allen, Damien Wilson and Jihad Ward, although Jack and Allen missed Sunday's loss to the Jets due to COVID protocols and the team has since place 11 additional players on the reserve list. That group hasn't been terrible but spends too much time on the field. The Patriots will look to keep Damien Harris going. Harris turned in a solid 100-yard, three TD performance in the loss to the Bills and will look to get his partner, Rhamondre Stevenson, back in to fold after the rookie sat out due to COVID protocols. If Stevenson returns look for Josh McDaniels to get the tandem going early and often in an effort to move the ball, get the lead and keep Mac Jones comfortable.

When the Patriots pass - Edge: Patriots

In another example of the Jaguars constantly facing huge deficits, Jacksonville allows just 229.7 yards per game through the air, which ranks 14th in the league. But a more telling statistic is the 7.2 yards per pass the Jags secondary coughs up. That ranks 27th, and is indicative of teams being able to hit big plays against the Jags while racing out of big leads before throttling back in the second half. The Patriots should be able to have some success through the air in this game facing a secondary that includes corners Tyson Campbell, Shaquill Griffin and Nevin Lawson with safeties Daniel Thomas, Andre Cisco and Andrew Wingard. McDaniels needs to get Mac Jones back on track after a couple of subpar outings. One way to do that is by running the ball effectively early to set up some favorable situations for Jones to take advantage of. He should have Jakobi Meyers and Kendrick Bourne back at full strength as well as tight ends Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith. Nelson Agholor had to sit out the Bills game with a concussion and his presence was missed. Getting him back in the mix would help as well, but much of this is on Jones. He needs to be more accurate and more consistent in order for the passing game to get back on track.

When the Jaguars run - Edge: Patriots

Stop me if you've heard this trend before: Jacksonville can run the ball effectively but doesn't rack up a ton of yards because they're generally playing from behind and can't afford to keep it on the ground. James Robinson was a productive back before rupturing his Achilles in the loss to the Jets, leaving Dare Ogunbowale and Nathan Cottrell to fill the void. Prior to Robinson's injury the Jags ranked 23rd in the league averaging 105 yards per game but fared much better (seventh) with a 4.6-yard average. It remains to be seen how Ogunbowale handles things as the lead back. The Jags hoped to use first-round pick Travis Etienne in that role but the rookie was lost for the year to a foot injury during the summer. The Jags haven't been able to establish much on the ground, leaving most all of the burden on rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence, and the Patriots should be able to continue that trend. Lawrence Guy and Christian Barmore will keep this running game in check, even if Matthew Judon and Ja'Whaun Bentley are unable to go due to COVID protocols, and keep the pressure on the Jags passing game to keep pace.

When the Jaguars pass - Edge: Patriots

The Patriots are coming off one of their worst performances of the season as the secondary had no answers for Josh Allen and the Bills. Myles Bryant and J.C. Jackson in particular struggled, but the good news is the Jags don't have the same type of personnel to repeat that performance. Lawrence has struggled mightily as a rookie. He's completing 59 percent of his passes for 3,225 yards with just nine touchdowns against 14 picks. He's also lost five fumbles as the Jags have had a hard time creating offense with the burden almost solely on the rookie. He does have a couple of solid wideouts in veteran Marvin Jones and impressive second-year man Laviska Shenault, but Shenault missed the Jets game due to COVID protocols. Tavon Austin and Laquan Treadwell also factor in the passing game along with tight ends James O'Shaughnessy and Jacob Hollister. That group shouldn't stress the Patriots secondary much even if Lawrence gets the time to deliver the ball, which hasn't often been the case this season. The Patriots secondary is looking for a get-right game and the Jags appear to be the perfect opponent to make that happen.

Special Teams - Edge: Patriots