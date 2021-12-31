Expert Predictions: Week 17 picks for Patriots vs. Jaguars

Bold prediction: The Patriots will sack Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence eight times. Even if pass-rusher Matthew Judon (12.5 sacks) doesn't get off the reserve/COVID-19 list in time to play, it'll be a rough day for Lawrence. The Jaguars' offensive line is decimated by COVID-19, with right tackle Jawaan Taylor the only starter (as of Thursday) who is not on the reserve list. While there's a chance that left guard Andrew Norwell, center Brandon Linder and right guard Ben Bartch could be back, they will have missed the whole week of practice.