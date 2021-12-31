Expert Predictions: Week 17 picks for Patriots vs. Jaguars

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 17 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Mike Reiss, ESPN:
Pick: Patriots 30, Jaguars 10
What to watch for: How fast will the Patriots start? Poor first quarters have been a focus of the two-game losing streak, and with a two-win Jaguars team ripe for the picking, the Patriots want to show they can pounce early. The Patriots have been outscored 21-0 in the first quarter of their past two games.
Mike DiRocco, ESPN
Pick: Patriots 35, Jaguars 7
Bold prediction: The Patriots will sack Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence eight times. Even if pass-rusher Matthew Judon (12.5 sacks) doesn't get off the reserve/COVID-19 list in time to play, it'll be a rough day for Lawrence. The Jaguars' offensive line is decimated by COVID-19, with right tackle Jawaan Taylor the only starter (as of Thursday) who is not on the reserve list. While there's a chance that left guard Andrew Norwell, center Brandon Linder and right guard Ben Bartch could be back, they will have missed the whole week of practice.
Emmanuel Acho, ESPN: Patriots
Matt Bowen, ESPN: Patriots
Mike Clay, ESPN: Patriots
Jeremy Fowler: Patriots
Dominique Foxworth, ESPN: Patriots
Dan Graziano, ESPN: Patriots
Rob Ninkovich, ESPN: Patriots
Laura Rutledge, ESPN: Patriots
Kevin Seifert, ESPN: Patriots
Seth Wickersham, ESPN: Patriots
Damien Woody, ESPN: Patriots
Gregg Rosenthal, NFL.com
Pick: Patriots 27, Jaguars 10
This is a tough one. The Patriots are limited offensively and have played sloppy football since their bye week. Then again, my rule to never, ever pick the Jaguars to win has recently extended to never, ever picking them to cover. It's been a sound strategy, and New England should be able to grind them down even if it takes longer than the Foxborough faithful want.
Pete Prisco, CBS Sports:
Pick: Patriots 31, Jaguars 7
The Jaguars are a complete disaster, and now they are playing consecutive road games against a Bill Belichick team that is coming off a home loss. Good luck with that. The Patriots will get back on track here with a defensive showing that will force Trevor Lawrence into some turnovers. This will be ugly.
Jason La Canfora, CBS Sports: Patriots
John Breech, CBS Sports: Patriots
Jamey Eisenberg, CBS Sports: Patriots
Jared Dubin, CBS Sports: Patriots
Mike Florio, Pro Football Talk:
Pick: Patriots 30, Jaguars 13
Darrell Bevell won't lose this one to Bill Belichick by calling a pass play with the game on the line. Hooray?
Michael David Smith, Pro Football Talk:
Pick: Patriots 21, Jaguars 0
In a matchup of rookie quarterbacks, the advantage goes to Mac Jones because he gets to play the Jaguars' terrible defense, while Trevor Lawrence has to face the Patriots' excellent defense.
Paul Perillo, Patriots.com:
Pick: Patriots 33, Jaguars 9
Undermanned Jags playing out the string.
Mike Dussault, Patriots.com:
Pick: Patriots 28, Jaguars 6
After two-straight losses, the two-win Jags are just what the Patriots need to get on track and potentially sew up a playoff spot if they get some help from the Titans or Colts.
Erik Scalavino, Patriots.com:
Pick: Patriots 17, Jaguars 13
Even coming off two consecutive losses, New England is a considerably better team than Jacksonville. However, with so much health-related uncertainty involving players on both squads (mostly the Jags), I can't be confident in picking the Patriots to run away with this game. They'll get a much-needed win at home to remain in the playoff conversation, but it won't be easy.