What They're Saying: Jacksonville Jaguars

On the Patriots defense...

"Defensively, they are one of the better defenses in the league. Very well coached. They are very multiple. They have really solid players at all three levels of their defense starting with [Matthew] Judon. I know he's a Covid guy right now, but he's really where the defense starts. They've got Jamie Collins back and a lot of names that you know. They just do a great job of playing the defense, playing the technique and it's hard to move the ball and score points on them."

- Jaguars Interim Head Coach Darrell Bevell

On Mac Jones...

"As far as the offense it all runs through Mac Jones. He is doing a great job of managing the game, making good decisions and getting the ball out. I think that's one of the things I am impressed with the most is how quickly he can get it out, how he gets through his progressions and I know they want to run the football, but Mac Jones is really having a good year for them."

- Jaguars Interim Head Coach Darrell Bevell

"He's been really efficient. Offensively, they run the ball really well. He's been really accurate and a great decision maker. He takes care of the ball and puts them in a lot of good situations to win games. I think that is a big part of their success."