What They're Saying: Jacksonville Jaguars

A look at what Jacksonville Jaguars coaches and players are saying about the New England Patriots prior to their NFL Week 17 matchup.
On facing the Patriots...
"We're getting ready to play a heck of a New England team up in a hostile environment. We're going up there to battle and do everything we can to get a victory."
- Jaguars Defensive Coordinator Joe Cullen
On the Patriots offense...
"As a group we have to trust in our game plan in trying to stop their strengths. They're a pretty good team as far as when it comes to running and being able to play action off of that. They've been doing a pretty good job of that, so those are the things we are going to come in and try to stop."
- Jaguars Cornerback Tyson Campbell
"We know they have good players and good coaches so we know they are going to be well coached to whatever scheme they have coming into this week. We know we are going against a pretty disciplined offense. We know we're going to have to execute."
- Jaguars Cornerback Tyson Campbell
On the Patriots defense...
"Defensively, they are one of the better defenses in the league. Very well coached. They are very multiple. They have really solid players at all three levels of their defense starting with [Matthew] Judon. I know he's a Covid guy right now, but he's really where the defense starts. They've got Jamie Collins back and a lot of names that you know. They just do a great job of playing the defense, playing the technique and it's hard to move the ball and score points on them."
- Jaguars Interim Head Coach Darrell Bevell
On Mac Jones...
"As far as the offense it all runs through Mac Jones. He is doing a great job of managing the game, making good decisions and getting the ball out. I think that's one of the things I am impressed with the most is how quickly he can get it out, how he gets through his progressions and I know they want to run the football, but Mac Jones is really having a good year for them."
- Jaguars Interim Head Coach Darrell Bevell
"He's been really efficient. Offensively, they run the ball really well. He's been really accurate and a great decision maker. He takes care of the ball and puts them in a lot of good situations to win games. I think that is a big part of their success."
- Jaguars Quarterback Trevor Lawrence