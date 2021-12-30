Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Patriots Replay Thu Dec 30 | 12:00 AM - 11:55 AM

Game Preview: Jaguars at Patriots

Patriots Offer First Commemorative NFT for Jaguars Game

Statement on the Passing of John Madden

Notebook: McDaniels, Mac pushing for a strong finish

NFL Notes: Fortunes change quickly in NFL

Patriots Mailbag: Week 17 Edition

Analysis: Two Patriots land on Reserve/COVID list

Slater: Pats must stick together and fight

Pats fall out of first as Bills take top spot

Breaking down Patriots critical-down struggles vs. Bills

The gift of Pats: Check out the Patriots presents fans received on Christmas

Game Observations: Post-Christmas, Bills come due 

5 Keys from Patriots 33-21 loss to Bills

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 12/26

What Went Wrong: Buffalo takes AFC East lead

Game Notes: Harris goes over 100 yards for the fifth time in 2021

Damien Harris powers in second TD of game

Damien Harris activates speed burst on 16-yard TD run

Game Day Roster Update: A busy Christmas for Patriots 

Patriots All Access: Bills Preview

NFL Playoff Scenarios for Week 17

Dec 30, 2021 at 10:25 AM
nfl-shield-headshot
NFL

A look at all the NFL playoff scenarios for Week 17.

AFC

CLINCHED:

  • Kansas City Chiefs – AFC West division title

BUFFALO BILLS (9-6) (vs. Atlanta (7-8), Sunday, 1:00 PM ET, FOX)

Buffalo clinches playoff berth with:

  1. BUF win + BAL loss or tie OR
  2. BUF win + LAC loss or tie + LV loss or tie OR
  3. BUF tie + MIA loss or tie + LAC loss + LV loss OR
  4. BUF tie + MIA loss or tie + LAC loss or tie + BAL loss + PIT loss or tie OR
  5. BUF tie + MIA loss or tie + LV loss or tie + BAL loss + PIT loss or tie OR
  6. BUF tie + NE loss or tie + LAC Loss + LV loss OR
  7. BUF tie + NE loss or tie + LAC loss or tie + BAL loss + PIT loss or tie OR
  8. BUF tie + NE loss or tie + LV loss or tie + BAL loss + PIT loss or tie OR
  9. BUF tie + LAC loss + LV loss + BAL loss + PIT loss or tie

CINCINNATI BENGALS (9-6) (vs. Kansas City (11-4), Sunday, 1:00 PM ET, CBS)

Cincinnati clinches AFC North division title with:

  1. CIN win OR
  2. CIN tie + BAL loss or tie OR
  3. BAL loss + CLE-PIT tie

Cincinnati clinches playoff berth with:

  1. CIN tie + LAC loss + LV loss + MIA loss or tie OR
  2. CIN tie + LAC loss + LV loss + NE loss OR
  3. CIN tie + LAC loss + LV tie + MIA loss or tie + NE win OR
  4. CIN tie + LAC loss + LV tie + NE tie + MIA tie + BUF win or tie OR
  5. CIN tie + LAC loss + LV tie + NE loss + MIA win + BUF win or tie

NOTE: There are other clinching scenarios for Cincinnati that involve multiple tie games.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS (9-6) (vs. Las Vegas (8-7), Sunday, 1:00 PM ET, FOX)

Indianapolis clinches playoff berth with:

  1. IND win OR
  2. IND tie + BAL loss + NE loss or tie OR
  3. IND tie + BAL loss + MIA loss or tie

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS (11-4) (at Cincinnati (9-6), Sunday, 1:00 PM ET, CBS)

Kansas City clinches AFC's No. 1 seed, only first-round bye and homefield advantage with:

  1. KC win + TEN loss or tie OR
  2. KC tie + TEN loss

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (9-6) (vs. Jacksonville (2-13), Sunday, 1:00 PM ET, CBS)

New England clinches playoff berth with:

  1. NE win + MIA loss or tie OR
  2. NE win + LV loss or tie OR
  3. NE tie + MIA loss + LV loss + LAC loss or tie OR
  4. NE tie + MIA loss + BAL loss or tie OR
  5. NE tie + LV loss + LAC loss + BAL loss + PIT loss or tie OR
  6. NE tie + LV loss + LAC loss or tie + BAL loss or tie + MIA win + BUF win

NOTE: There are other clinching scenarios for New England that involve multiple tie games.

TENNESSEE TITANS (10-5) (vs. Miami (8-7), Sunday, 1:00 PM ET, CBS)

Tennessee clinches AFC South division title with:

  1. TEN win OR
  2. IND loss OR
  3. TEN tie + IND tie

Tennessee clinches playoff berth with:

  1. TEN tie OR
  2. LAC loss or tie + BAL loss or tie OR
  3. LAC loss or tie + NE loss or tie OR
  4. BAL loss or tie + NE loss or tie

NFC

CLINCHED:

  • Dallas Cowboys – NFC East division title
  • Green Bay Packers – NFC North division title
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers – NFC South division title
  • Arizona Cardinals – playoff berth
  • Los Angeles Rams – playoff berth

GREEN BAY PACKERS (12-3) (vs. Minnesota (7-8), Sunday night, 8:20 PM ET, NBC)

Green Bay clinches NFC's No. 1 seed, only first-round bye and homefield advantage with:

  1. GB win + DAL loss or tie OR
  2. GB tie + DAL loss + LAR loss + TB loss or tie OR
  3. GB tie + DAL loss + LAR tie + TB loss

LOS ANGELES RAMS (11-4) (at Baltimore (8-7), Sunday, 1:00 PM ET, FOX)

Los Angeles Rams clinch NFC West division title with:

  1. LAR win + ARI loss or tie OR
  2. LAR tie + ARI loss

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES (8-7) (at Washington (6-9), Sunday, 1:00 PM ET, FOX)

Philadelphia clinches playoff berth with:

  1. PHI win + MIN loss or tie + NO loss or tie OR
  2. PHI win + MIN loss or tie + SF win or tie OR
  3. PHI tie + MIN loss + NO loss + ATL loss or tie OR
  4. PHI tie + MIN loss + NO tie + ATL loss or tie + SF win or tie

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS (8-7) (vs. Houston (4-11), Sunday, 4:05 PM ET, CBS)

San Francisco clinches playoff berth with:

  1. SF win + NO loss or tie OR
  2. SF tie + MIN loss or tie + NO loss + ATL loss or tie

Related Content

news

Matthew Slater announced as a finalist for the 2021 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

The eight finalists for the 2021 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award have been named, the NFL announced today. The award is presented each year to an NFL player who best demonstrates the qualities of on-field sportsmanship, including fair play, respect for the game and opponents, and integrity in competition.
news

Patriots Offer First Commemorative NFT for Jaguars Game

The New England Patriots will offer a free, virtual commemorative ticket in the form of an NFT (non-fungible token) to eligible fans attending our January 2 home game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
news

Pool Report: Mike Reiss Interview with Referee Shawn Smith

Pool Reporter Mike Reiss interviews referee Shawn Smith after the Bills vs. Patriots game on Sunday, December 26, 2021.
news

Patriots Activate LB Josh Uche from Injured Reserve; Elevate Three Players to the Active Roster

The New England Patriots announced that they have activated LB Josh Uche off injured reserve. The team also elevated DL Daniel Ekuale, DB D'Angelo Ross and WR Kristian Wilkerson to the active roster.
news

NFL Playoff Scenarios for Week 16

A look at all the NFL playoff scenarios for Week 16.
news

Three Patriots selected to NFL Pro Bowl

New England Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson, linebacker Matthew Judon and special teams captain Matthew Slater have been selected to represent the New England Patriots in the 2022 NFL Pro Bowl.
news

NFL Playoff Scenarios for Week 15

A look at all the NFL playoff scenarios for Week 15.
news

New England Patriots Awarded Germany as an International Home Marketing Area Effective January 1, 2022

As part of the National Football League's International Home Marketing Area (HMA) initiative, the New England Patriots submitted a proposal and were awarded Germany as their international home market.
news

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.
news

Patriots enter bye week at 9-4

The Patriots enter the Bye Week on a seven-game winning streak and own an AFC-leading 9-4 record after overcoming a 2-4 start to the season to secure their 35th winning season overall.
news

NFL Playoff Scenarios for Week 14

A look at the various NFL playoff scenarios heading into NFL Week 14.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

NFL Playoff Scenarios for Week 17

Matthew Slater announced as a finalist for the 2021 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

American Dreamer: German fullback Johnson feeling at home in New England

Mac locked on hometown Jaguars

What we learned from Kendrick Bourne's Reddit AMA

10 Players to Watch: Patriots vs. Jaguars

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Adrian Phillips 12/29: "We know what we have to fix"

Patriot's defensive back Adrian Phillips addresses the media on Wednesday, December 29th, 2021.

Devin McCourty 12/29: "It's just figuring out a way to win"

Patriot's safety Devin McCourty addresses the media on Wednesday, December 29th, 2021.

Mac Jones on Jaguars Defense 12/29: "They bring a lot of pressure"

Patriots Quarterback Mac Jones addresses the media during his press conference on Wednesday, December 29, 2021.

Dont'a Hightower 12/29: "We know what we're capable of"

Patriot's linebacker Dont'a Hightower addresses the media on Wednesday, December 29th, 2021.

Bill Belichick on John Madden 12/29: "Huge loss for the NFL"

Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during his press conference at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday, December 29, 2021.

J.C. Jackson 12/29: "I have the opportunity to make plays"

Patriots defensive back JC Jackson addresses the media on Wednesday, December 29th, 2021.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

Three Patriots selected to NFL Pro Bowl

New England Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson, linebacker Matthew Judon and special teams captain Matthew Slater have been selected to represent the New England Patriots in the 2022 NFL Pro Bowl.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Judon's Journey: From overlooked to overjoyed

Tracing Patriots outside linebacker Matt Judon's path from Division II prospect to Pro Bowler, while overcoming personal heartache along the way.

Patriots Cheerleaders: Making The Squad

Watch how the New England Patriots Cheerleaders are selected. From the first auditions all the way to Week 1 of the NFL season.

New England Patriots Awarded Germany as an International Home Marketing Area Effective January 1, 2022

As part of the National Football League's International Home Marketing Area (HMA) initiative, the New England Patriots submitted a proposal and were awarded Germany as their international home market.
Advertising