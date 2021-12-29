NFL Week 17: Patriots - Jaguars Injury Report

The New England Patriots (9-6) and the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-13) announce the following player injuries and practice participation.
WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 29, 2021
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (9-6)
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
WR Nelson Agholor, Concussion
S Joshuah Bledsoe, Calf
LIMITED AVAILABILITY
C David Andrews, Shoulder
DL Christian Barmore, Knee
RB Brandon Bolden, Knee
K Nick Folk, Left Knee
RB Damien Harris, Hamstring
WR N'Keal Harry, Hip
LB Dont'a Hightower, Knee
CB J.C. Jackson, Elbow
WR Jakobi Meyers, Thigh
S Adrian Phillips, Knee
FULL AVAILABILITY
No Players Listed.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS (2-13)
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
TE James O'Shaughnessy, Hip
T Will Richardson, Finger
LIMITED AVAILABILITY
LB Allen Dakota, Shoulder
FULL AVAILABILITY
No Players Listed.
Bold indicates a change from the previous day's report.
PRACTICE PARTICIPATION
Did Not Participate in Practice
Limited Availability = Less than 100% of a player's normal repetitions
Full Availability = 100% of a player's normal repetitions
GAME STATUS DEFINITIONS:
Out = Player will not play
Doubtful = Unlikely to play
Questionable = Uncertain as to whether the player will play