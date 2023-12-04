124th America's Game Arrives at Gillette Stadium

Add in New England's rich history and it's a perfect match.

"The visibility for our many local defense establishments and historical locations will also prove to be of long-term benefit to our community," said Muller. "Most visitors won't be able to see all of the many historical sites during the weekend, but what is seen may spark an interest in a return visit, with the accompanying boost to our economy. The visibility through TV coverage and attendance can only help our many defense industries. Much of American history took place (and continues to) here in New England, and this game will give the entire country visibility of that history and ongoing industry."

"Being a hometown guy, I grew up here and so having this game here just means a ton beyond the fact that every family member thinks I can get them tickets," said Brian Concannon, the current Civilian Aide to the Secretary of the Army for Massachusetts and another member of the organizing committee. "I think it opens us up for the opportunity not just to consider future games, future Army-Navy Games here every four or five years, the ability to bring that excitement outside the Mid-Atlantic into areas where we've proven we can serve the game in a very superior way."

"I think the efforts of the entire committee and community will not only bring the game back to New England in the future but will also allow expansion of the window for other communities to host America's Game going forward," said Muller. "This is truly America's Game, and it should be viewed as such. Next weekend will be the start of such an approach, as New England sets a new standard of excellence for this epic contest."

Now, all sights shift to the game itself, with Army having a chance to secure the Commander-in-Chief's Trophy outright with a win after upsetting Air Force earlier this year, and Navy with the chance to earn a share of the trophy with a win on Dec. 9. First awarded in 1972, the prestigious Commander-in-Chief's trophy is earned each year by whichever of the service academies (Air Force, Army and Navy) notches the better head-to-head record in their respective annual matchups. But regardless of what's at stake, Army-Navy represents what's best about the sport and the country, with a collection of young men representing both their teams and the United States with hard-fought performances.

"This is not another football game," said Kurtz. "This is America's Game, because every one of those players on the field, every one of those Cadets and Midshipmen in the stands, they're going professional… profession of arms. They're going to be standing tall to defend this country. That's what makes it so special."

"Bringing the Army-Navy Game to New England and Gillette Stadium for the first time is an incredible culmination of many years of teamwork, planning and collaboration between our great partners here in New England," said Buttafuoco. "With New England and Massachusetts' rich history and unparalleled passion for sports and rivalries, there's no better place for the Army-Navy Game and we're thrilled to bring America's Game home. We're honored to have this opportunity to welcome fans, veterans and military members and their families from across the country to Gillette Stadium for an unforgettable weekend."

This will be a week packed with events in the lead-up to the game with a pep rally and gala scheduled to take place in Boston, official Fan Fest at Patriot Place and Gillette Stadium on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, as well as the Patriot Games, a two-day competition between Cadets and Midshipmen featuring five events that will take place at a variety of notable locales including Boston Common, Faneuil Hall, the USS Constitution and Bunker Hill before culminating with the final event at Gillette Stadium on Saturday prior to the contest.

On Saturday, things will get started early with ESPN College Gameday setting up in the parking lots to cover it all. From the traditional March On, when all students from both schools take the field, to a flyover with parachute jumpers it should be an unrivaled day of excitement and firsts in Foxborough.

And if the planners have any say in it, there certainly won't be any lasts.