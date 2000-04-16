Official website of the New England Patriots

2000 NFL Draft Order (ROUND 1)

The complete list of the 2000 NFL Draft picks by each team in the order they happened.

Apr 16, 2000 at 05:00 AM
**No.****Team****Player****Pos.****Ht.****Wt.****College**
**1**ClevelandCourtney BrownDE6'4"269Penn State
**2**Washington *from New Orleans*LaVar ArringtonLB6'3"250Penn State
**3**Washington *from San Francisco*Chris SamuelsOL6'5"325Alabama
**4**CincinnatiPeter WarrickWR5'10"195Florida State
**5**Baltimore *from Atlanta*Jamal LewisRB5'11"231Tennessee
**6**PhiladelphiaCorey SimonDT6'1"293Florida State
**7**ArizonaThomas JonesRB5'10"216Virginia
**8**PittsburghPlaxico BurressWR6'5"233Michigan St
**9**ChicagoBrian UrlacherOLB6'4"258New Mexico
**10**Baltimore *From Denver*Travis TaylorWR6'1"200Florida
**11**New York GiantsRon DayneRB5'10"259Wisconsin
**12**New York Jets *From Carolina through Washington and San Francisco*Shaun EllisDL6'4"276Tennessee
**13**New York Jets *From San Diego through Tampa Bay*John AbrahamOLB6'3"246South Carolina
**14**Green BayBubba FranksTE6'5"255Miami
**15**Denver *From Baltimore*Deltha O'NealCB5'11"190California
**16**San Francisco *From New England through New York Jets*Julian PetersonOLB6'5"237Michigan St
**17**OaklandSebastian JanikowskiK6'1"263Florida St
**18**New York JetsChad PenningtonQB6'3"229Marshall
**19**Seattle *from Dallas*Shaun AlexanderRB5'11"218Alabama
**20**DetroitStockar McDougleOT6'5"361Oklahoma
**21**Kansas CitySylvester MorrisWR6'3"206Jackson State
**22**SeattleChris McIntoshOT6'6"317Wisconsin
**23**Carolina *from Miami*Rashard AndersonCB6'2"204Jackson St
**24**San Francisco *from Washington*Ahmed PlummerCB6'0"191Ohio St
**25**MinnesotaChris HovanDT6'2"305Boston College
**26**BuffaloErik FlowersDE6'4"271Arizona St
**27**New York Jets *From Tampa Bay*Anthony BechtTE6'5"262West Virginia
**28**IndianapolisRob MorrisLB6'2"250BYU
**29**JacksonvilleR. Jay SowardWR5'11"177USC
**30**TennesseeKeith BulluckLB6'3"232Syracuse
**31**St. LouisTrung CandidateRB5'10"193Arizona
