2000 NFL Draft Order (ROUND 1)

|**No.**
|**Team**
|**Player**
|**Pos.**
|**Ht.**
|**Wt.**
|**College**
|**1**
|Cleveland
|Courtney Brown
|DE
|6'4"
|269
|Penn State
|**2**
|Washington *from New Orleans*
|LaVar Arrington
|LB
|6'3"
|250
|Penn State
|**3**
|Washington *from San Francisco*
|Chris Samuels
|OL
|6'5"
|325
|Alabama
|**4**
|Cincinnati
|Peter Warrick
|WR
|5'10"
|195
|Florida State
|**5**
|Baltimore *from Atlanta*
|Jamal Lewis
|RB
|5'11"
|231
|Tennessee
|**6**
|Philadelphia
|Corey Simon
|DT
|6'1"
|293
|Florida State
|**7**
|Arizona
|Thomas Jones
|RB
|5'10"
|216
|Virginia
|**8**
|Pittsburgh
|Plaxico Burress
|WR
|6'5"
|233
|Michigan St
|**9**
|Chicago
|Brian Urlacher
|OLB
|6'4"
|258
|New Mexico
|**10**
|Baltimore *From Denver*
|Travis Taylor
|WR
|6'1"
|200
|Florida
|**11**
|New York Giants
|Ron Dayne
|RB
|5'10"
|259
|Wisconsin
|**12**
|New York Jets *From Carolina through Washington and San Francisco*
|Shaun Ellis
|DL
|6'4"
|276
|Tennessee
|**13**
|New York Jets *From San Diego through Tampa Bay*
|John Abraham
|OLB
|6'3"
|246
|South Carolina
|**14**
|Green Bay
|Bubba Franks
|TE
|6'5"
|255
|Miami
|**15**
|Denver *From Baltimore*
|Deltha O'Neal
|CB
|5'11"
|190
|California
|**16**
|San Francisco *From New England through New York Jets*
|Julian Peterson
|OLB
|6'5"
|237
|Michigan St
|**17**
|Oakland
|Sebastian Janikowski
|K
|6'1"
|263
|Florida St
|**18**
|New York Jets
|Chad Pennington
|QB
|6'3"
|229
|Marshall
|**19**
|Seattle *from Dallas*
|Shaun Alexander
|RB
|5'11"
|218
|Alabama
|**20**
|Detroit
|Stockar McDougle
|OT
|6'5"
|361
|Oklahoma
|**21**
|Kansas City
|Sylvester Morris
|WR
|6'3"
|206
|Jackson State
|**22**
|Seattle
|Chris McIntosh
|OT
|6'6"
|317
|Wisconsin
|**23**
|Carolina *from Miami*
|Rashard Anderson
|CB
|6'2"
|204
|Jackson St
|**24**
|San Francisco *from Washington*
|Ahmed Plummer
|CB
|6'0"
|191
|Ohio St
|**25**
|Minnesota
|Chris Hovan
|DT
|6'2"
|305
|Boston College
|**26**
|Buffalo
|Erik Flowers
|DE
|6'4"
|271
|Arizona St
|**27**
|New York Jets *From Tampa Bay*
|Anthony Becht
|TE
|6'5"
|262
|West Virginia
|**28**
|Indianapolis
|Rob Morris
|LB
|6'2"
|250
|BYU
|**29**
|Jacksonville
|R. Jay Soward
|WR
|5'11"
|177
|USC
|**30**
|Tennessee
|Keith Bulluck
|LB
|6'3"
|232
|Syracuse
|**31**
|St. Louis
|Trung Candidate
|RB
|5'10"
|193
|Arizona
Apr 16, 2000
