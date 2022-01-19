2001 Flashback: Snow Bowl remains an all-time Patriots classic

An uneventful game for nearly three quarters, it turned in three epic plays in the final frame that would be remembered forever, providing a final exclamation point for the Patriots first permanent home.

"I give the Patriot organization credit for what they went on to accomplish thereafter," said Trask. "A lot of teams in that situation might've won that game and not gone on to win the Super Bowl that year or continue to succeed thereafter. The Patriots deserve a tremendous amount of credit for the dynasty they built, and it starts with the Krafts and Bill Belichick."

For Belichick, the historic evening would end with a surprising nightcap with an old friend, ESPN's Chris Berman.

"As the Patriot started winning, Bills and I had a tradition that, you know, I worked late on Sunday nights and… I would leave him a voicemail after maybe not every win, but after a lot of them," recalled Berman. "We call them red lights specials, that he'd get to the office at five or four in the morning and he would notice the red light on for a couple of messages.

"[The Snow Bowl] was over at what, 11:30, midnight…. It's snowing. I'm in Connecticut doing NFL Primetime after the game… and now it's about two in the morning. I'm done and packing up to leave to go home. And I want to just leave him my usual message, congratulations.

"So I call it like 2:05 am, right? One ring. 'Patriots,' he answers the phone. 'Bill? Boomer. You're still, you're still answering the phone?' He goes, 'where am I going, Boomer? Have you looked outside?' And I said, 'Well, I'm not really going anywhere either. I'm only a hundred miles away. He goes, 'I know.' And then we talked about the game for about five minutes. I was surely not calling him to ask him questions, but we had a live discussion after 2:00 AM about that game. I'll never forget it."

20 years later, the Patriots dramatic win over the Raiders is still considered the game that sparked New England onto their six Super Bowl championships. It was an unforgettable contest featuring one of the most controversial plays in NFL history followed by the greatest kick in NFL history, all in a snowstorm.

The NFL doesn't get much better than that.