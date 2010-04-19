Official website of the New England Patriots

How to Watch/Listen: Dolphins at Patriots

Analysis: Patriots Place Rookie CB Jack Jones on Injured Reserve in Flurry of Roster Moves on Saturday

Game Preview: Dolphins at Patriots

Expert Predictions: Week 17 picks for Patriots vs. Dolphins

Betting Breakdown: Week 17 vs. Dolphins

Patriots Unfiltered Roundtable: Week 17 vs. Miami Dolphins

Can Judon and the pass rush lead the Pats to the playoffs?

Scouting the Dolphins: Can the Patriots Defense Utilize the Blueprint to Slow Down Miami's Offense?

What They're Saying: Miami Dolphins

10 to Watch: Playoffs on the line for Patriots-Dolphins

Patriots get another crack at Miami's speedy receivers

NFL Notes: Changes on the horizon on offense

After Further Review: Can the Patriots Build on Second-Half Performance vs. Bengals?

Patriots Mailbag: What is the Formula for the Patriots to Beat the Dolphins and Bills to Make the Playoffs?

Final AFC East gauntlet holds Patriots playoff fate

Top 5 photos from Patriots vs. Bengals presented by CarMax

Game Notes: Kendrick Bourne has first NFL 100-yard game

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Loss to the Bengals on Christmas Eve

7 Keys from Patriots loss to Bengals

Bengals vs. Patriots Highlights | NFL Week 16

2010 Writers' Mock Draft

Since we can't get into the draft rooms to see every team's board, we checked with those who have a strong knowledge of each NFL team, the writers assigned to cover them.

Apr 19, 2010 at 01:00 AM

Pk.TeamPlayerPos.SchoolWriterCommentOther Needs
1.

mock_0029_rams.gif

Sam BradfordQBOklahomaJim Thomas,

         St. Louis   

         Post-Dispatch   

          </td>
         <td>The Rams have lost 42 of their last 48 games so the roster is pretty barren. Bradford gives them something to build around.  

          </td>
         <td>DL, WR, LB</td>
     </tr>
     <tr valign="top">
         <td>2.</td>
         <td>
mock_0028_lions.gif

Ndamukong SuhDTNebraskaNicholas Cotsonika,

         Detroit Free Press  

          </td>
         <td>Lions have a great need for difference-makers in the middle Suh is the kind of smart, versatile player Jim Schwartz covets.</td>
         <td>RB, CB, G</td>
     </tr>
     <tr valign="top">
         <td>3.</td>
         <td>
mock_0027_bucs.gif

Gerald McCoyDTOklahomaIra Kaufman,

         Tampa Tribune  

          </td>
         <td>Talent meets need — Bucs were last in the league against the run and are hoping to find the next Warren Sapp.</td>
         <td>WR, CB</td>
     </tr>
     <tr valign="top">
         <td>4.</td>
         <td>
mock_0026_redskins.gif

Russell OkungTOklahoma St.David Elfin,

         Washington Times</td>
         <td>Definite position of need after Chris Samuels retired. After acquiring McNabb the 'Skins need someone to protect him.</td>
         <td>G, WR, S</td>
     </tr>
     <tr valign="top">
         <td height="49">5.</td>
         <td>
mock_0025_kc_chiefs.gif

Eric BerrySTennesseeAdam Teicher,

         Kansas City   

         Star</td>
         <td>The Chiefs have loaded up on linemen recently and it's time for a playmaker on defense. Berry fills the bill.</td>
         <td>ILB, WR, T, TE</td>
     </tr>
     <tr valign="top">
         <td>6.</td>
         <td>
mock_0024_seahawks.gif

Trent WilliamsTOklahomaGreg Johns,

         Seattle   

         Post-Intelligencer</td>
         <td>Would to have Berry fall but Seahawks are dying for help up front and athletic Williams fits Alex Gibbs' zone scheme.</td>
         <td>S, OL, WR</td>
     </tr>
     <tr valign="top">
         <td>7.</td>
         <td>
mock_0023_clev_browns.gif

Jimmy ClausenQBNotre DameMary Kay

         Cabot,  

         Cleveland Plain  

         Dealer</td>
         <td>Browns will likely be looking to move this pick to someone in need of a quarterback, especially with Berry off the board.</td>
         <td>CB, S, RB</td>
     </tr>
     <tr valign="top">
         <td>8.</td>
         <td>
mock_0022_raiders.gif

Bryan BulagaTIowaPhil Barber,

         Santa Rosa  

         Press Democrat</td>
         <td>Raiders in need of some help up front and the value should be there at tackle.</td>
         <td>OL, DL, WR</td>
     </tr>
     <tr valign="top">
         <td>9.</td>
         <td>
mock_0021_bills.gif

Anthony DavisTRutgersMark Gaughan,

         Buffalo News</td>
         <td>Bills in need of a left tackle but an early run at the position could send them in another direction.</td>
         <td>QB, NT, LB, WR</td>
     </tr>
     <tr valign="top">
         <td>10.</td>
         <td>
mock_0020_jaguars.gif

Rolando McClainLBAlabama

Mark Long,
Associated
Press

         </td>
         <td>The Jags need some playmakers on a conservative defense. McClain is a productive guy from a great program.</td>
         <td>WR, DE, DB</td>
     </tr>
     <tr valign="top">
         <td>11.</td>
         <td>
mock_0019_broncos.gif

Maurkice PounceyCFloridaMike Klis,

         Denver   

         Post</td>
         <td>The Broncos are without a center with Casey Weigmann a free agent. They could look to move down but Pouncey's the pick.</td>
         <td>WR, LB, DB</td>
     </tr>
     <tr valign="top">
         <td>12.</td>
         <td>
mock_0018_fins.gif

Derrick MorganDE/LBGeorgia TechEdgar Thompson,

         Palm Beach  

         Post</td>
         <td>Morgan has the tall, angular look of Jason Taylor and the Dolphins could look to replace their franchise pass rusher.</td>
         <td>OLB, DT, WR</td>
     </tr>
     <tr valign="top">
         <td height="45">13.</td>
         <td>
mock_0017_san_fran.gif

C.J. SpillerRBClemsonDan Brown,

         San Jose   

         Mercury News</td>
         <td>Niners needs a back to take some of the load off Frank Gore and Spiller would provide big-play ability to the return game.</td>
         <td>T, WR, OL</td>
     </tr>
     <tr valign="top">
         <td>14.</td>
         <td>
mock_0024_seahawks.gif

Taylor MaysSUSCGreg Johns,

         Seattle   

         Post-Intelligencer</td>
         <td>Pete Carroll is obviously familiar with the huge safety and will jump at the chance to add him to his secondary.</td>
         <td>S, OL, WR</td>
     </tr>
     <tr valign="top">
         <td>15.</td>
         <td>
mock_0016_giants.gif

Sean WeatherspoonOLBMissouriRalph Vacchiano,

         New York   

         Daily News</td>
         <td>The Giants would jump all over Spiller in this spot but with him gone they'll turn to defense.</td>
         <td>RB, DL, CB</td>
     </tr>
     <tr valign="top">
         <td>16.</td>
         <td>
mock_0015_titans.gif

Jason Pierre-PaulDESouth FloridaJim Wyatt,

         The   

         Tennesseean</td>
         <td>Titans are in desperate need of defensive end help and they see Pierre-Paul as the freakish athlete that Jevon Kearse was.</td>
         <td>CB, LB, DE</td>
     </tr>
     <tr valign="top">
         <td>17.</td>
         <td>
mock_0017_san_fran.gif

Charles BrownTUSCDan Brown,

         San Jose   

         Mercury News</td>
         <td>Would love to grab one of the higer rated tackles but San Fran can't pass up the chance to bolster the tackle position.</td>
         <td>T, WR, OL</td>
     </tr>
     <tr valign="top">
         <td>18.</td>
         <td>
mock_0014_steellers.gif

Mike IupatiGIdahoJohn Harris,

         Pittsburgh   

         Tribune-Review</td>
         <td>The Steelers need to bolster their sagging offensive line and Iupati's impressive post-season work makes him the pick.</td>
         <td>DB, OL</td>
     </tr>
     <tr valign="top">
         <td>19.</td>
         <td>
mock_0013_falcons.gif

Brandon GrahamOLBMichiganD. Orlando

         Ledbetter,  

         Atlanta   

         Journal-  

         Constitution</td>
         <td>The Falcons need some pass rush help and Graham could be the edge guy they're looking for.</td>
         <td>DL, DB, LB</td>
     </tr>
     <tr valign="top">
         <td>20.</td>
         <td>
mock_0012_texans.gif

Joe HadenCBFloridaJohn McClain,

         Houston   

         Chronicle</td>
         <td>Houston's secondary is paper thin and Haden is the best corner in the draft.</td>
         <td>CB, S, RB</td>
     </tr>
     <tr valign="top">
         <td>21.</td>
         <td>
mock_0011_bengals.gif

Dez BryantWROklahoma St.Geoff Hobson,

         Bengals.com</td>
         <td>Cincy needs some playmakers on offense and Bryant, along with free agent acquisition Antonio Bryant, should help.</td>
         <td>WR, TE, DB</td>
     </tr>
     <tr valign="top">
         <td>22.</td>
         <td>
mock_0010_pats_mock.gif

Sergio KindleOLBTexasPatriots Football

         Weekly Staff</td>
         <td>The pass rush is badly in need of an overhaul and Kindle fits the profile of Belichick's OLBs.</td>
         <td>WR, TE, CB</td>
     </tr>
     <tr valign="top">
         <td>23.</td>
         <td>
mock_0009_gb.gif

Bruce CampbellTMarylandPete Dougherty,

         Green Bay   

         Press-Gazette</td>
         <td>Green Bay needs a tackle but might look elsewhere if there's a run at the position. The Pack would love Rutgers' Davis.</td>
         <td>OL, CB, S</td>
     </tr>
     <tr valign="top">
         <td>24.</td>
         <td>
mock_0008_eagles.gif

Earl ThomasDBTexasDave Spadaro,

         Philadelphia  

         eagles.com</td>
         <td>The Donovan McNabb trade gives the club a new look but the secondary remains a priority and the versatile Thomas fits.</td>
         <td>OL, DL, LB</td>
     </tr>
     <tr valign="top">
         <td>25.</td>
         <td>
mock_0007_ravens.gif

Carlos DunlapDEFloridaJamison Hensley,

         Baltimore Sun</td>
         <td>Baltimore needs some defensive line depth and the troubled Dunlap represents value at this stage.</td>
         <td>DL, LB, CB</td>
     </tr>
     <tr valign="top">
         <td>26.</td>
         <td>
mock_0006_cards.gif

Jerry HughesDE/LBTCUDarren Urban,

         azcardinals.com</td>
         <td>The Cards defense lost a lot and needs some pass rush help. Hughes will get after the passer off the edge.</td>
         <td>DB, LB, OL</td>
     </tr>
     <tr valign="top">
         <td>27.</td>
         <td>
mock_0005_cowboys.gif

Rodger SaffoldTIndianaTodd Archer,

         Dallas   

         Morning   

         News</td>
         <td>Cowboys could look to move the pick with all the tackles off the board but Saffold could be Flozell Adams' replacement.</td>
         <td>T, DB, DL</td>
     </tr>
     <tr valign="top">
         <td>28.</td>
         <td>
mock_0004_chargersz.gif

Ryan MathewsRBFresno StateKevin Acee,

         San Diego   

         Union-Tribune</td>
         <td>Chargers have to replace LT and Darren Sproles isn't the every-down answer. Mathews is the most productive RB in the draft.</td>
         <td>RB, CB, LB</td>
     </tr>
     <tr valign="top">
         <td>29.</td>
         <td>
mock_0003_jets.gif

Ricky SappOLBClemsonRich Cimini,

         New York   

         Daily News</td>
         <td>Sapp's 3-4 experience attracts him to Rex Ryan, who jumps at the chance to add another pass rusher to the mix.</td>
         <td>WR, DL, S</td>
     </tr>
     <tr valign="top">
         <td>30.</td>
         <td>
mock_0002_vikes.gif

Devin McCourtyCBRutgersPatriots Football

         Weekly Staff</td>
         <td>The Vikings need help in the secondary and with only Haden off the board Minny basically gets the pick of the litter.</td>
         <td>DB, OL, LB</td>
     </tr>
     <tr valign="top">
         <td>31.</td>
         <td>
mock_0001_colts.gif

Brian PriceDTUCLAPatriots Football

         Weekly Staff</td>
         <td>The Colts are another team in need of help at tackle but with the value not there they'll go to the other side of the ball.</td>
         <td>T, G, CB</td>
     </tr>
     <tr valign="top">
         <td>32.</td>
         <td>
saints_mock.gif

Jared OdrickDEPenn StatePatriots Football

         Weekly Staff</td>
         <td>The Super Bowl champs are set on offense but need some help on defense. Odrick is a versatile d-lineman who should help.</td>
         <td>DL, LB, DB</td>
     </tr>
 </tbody>

Get this, and more great news on the Patriots by subscribing to Patriots Football Weekly
1-800-494-PATS or online at PFWonline.com and get 30 issues for just $46.95. Plus, get a FREE copy of the official 2010 yearbook due in August. Sign up today!

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Patriots This Week: Previewing the Miami Dolphins, Bengals Analysis

On this edition of Patriots This Week, Bob Socci, Scott Zolak, and Levan Reid discuss the Patriots loss against the Cincinnati Bengals and preview the Week 17 matchup against the Miami Dolphins.

Patriots All Access 12/30: Dolphins Preview, Richard Seymour Feature, 1-on-1 with Devin McCourty

On a special holiday edition of Patriots All Access presented by GEICO, Captain Devin McCourty shares his read of the team, as they prepare for a playoff type New Year's Day contest in Foxboro. In addition, Owner Robert Kraft provides a once in a lifetime Game Day experience for one fan, we re-cap a special year for former Patriot Richard Seymour, and Coach Belichick warns of Miami's speed on the Belestrator.

Bill Belichick 12/30:"My focus is on the Miami Dolphins"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during his press conference at Gillette Stadium on Friday, December 30, 2022.

One-On-One with Devin McCourty

Steve Burton sits down with Patriots captain and defensive back Devin McCourty and he talks about coming back after the teams recent losses. Devin also talks about playing to make it into the playoffs

AFC Playoff Picture: NFL Week 17

We check in with Paul Perillo and Tamara Brown to see the current Playoff Picture for the Patriots going into Week 17.

Patriots Unfiltered on TV: Bengals Recap, Dolphins are Coming to Town, 1-on-1 w/Jakobi Meyers

Paul Perillo, Tamara Brown, and Mike Dussault discuss the Patriots loss against the Bengals, and preview the Week 17 matchup against the Miami Dolphins. Tamara Brown goes one-on-one with Jakobi Meyers.

Robert Kraft invites Patriots fan to Gillette Stadium after viral video from Raiders game

New England fan Jerry Edmond was subject of a video that went viral after the Raiders game. Now, Patriots chairman and CEO is thanking him for representing the fanbase with class.

Patriots LB Matthew Judon Selected To NFL Pro Bowl

Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon has been selected to represent the New England Patriots in the 2023 NFL Pro Bowl.

A Guide to Modern Football Analytics for Beginners

Ever get confused about the new stat in an article you read? Here's an explanation of what the metrics mean.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

