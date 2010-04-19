2010 Writers' Mock Draft

|Pk.
|Team
|Player
|Pos.
|School
|Writer
|Comment
|Other Needs
|1.
St. Louis
Post-Dispatch
</td>
<td>The Rams have lost 42 of their last 48 games so the roster is pretty barren. Bradford gives them something to build around.
</td>
<td>DL, WR, LB</td>
</tr>
<tr valign="top">
<td>2.</td>
<td>
Detroit Free Press
</td>
<td>Lions have a great need for difference-makers in the middle Suh is the kind of smart, versatile player Jim Schwartz covets.</td>
<td>RB, CB, G</td>
</tr>
<tr valign="top">
<td>3.</td>
<td>
Tampa Tribune
</td>
<td>Talent meets need — Bucs were last in the league against the run and are hoping to find the next Warren Sapp.</td>
<td>WR, CB</td>
</tr>
<tr valign="top">
<td>4.</td>
<td>
Washington Times</td>
<td>Definite position of need after Chris Samuels retired. After acquiring McNabb the 'Skins need someone to protect him.</td>
<td>G, WR, S</td>
</tr>
<tr valign="top">
<td height="49">5.</td>
<td>
Kansas City
Star</td>
<td>The Chiefs have loaded up on linemen recently and it's time for a playmaker on defense. Berry fills the bill.</td>
<td>ILB, WR, T, TE</td>
</tr>
<tr valign="top">
<td>6.</td>
<td>
Seattle
Post-Intelligencer</td>
<td>Would to have Berry fall but Seahawks are dying for help up front and athletic Williams fits Alex Gibbs' zone scheme.</td>
<td>S, OL, WR</td>
</tr>
<tr valign="top">
<td>7.</td>
<td>
Cabot,
Cleveland Plain
Dealer</td>
<td>Browns will likely be looking to move this pick to someone in need of a quarterback, especially with Berry off the board.</td>
<td>CB, S, RB</td>
</tr>
<tr valign="top">
<td>8.</td>
<td>
Santa Rosa
Press Democrat</td>
<td>Raiders in need of some help up front and the value should be there at tackle.</td>
<td>OL, DL, WR</td>
</tr>
<tr valign="top">
<td>9.</td>
<td>
Buffalo News</td>
<td>Bills in need of a left tackle but an early run at the position could send them in another direction.</td>
<td>QB, NT, LB, WR</td>
</tr>
<tr valign="top">
<td>10.</td>
<td>
Mark Long,
Associated
Press
</td>
<td>The Jags need some playmakers on a conservative defense. McClain is a productive guy from a great program.</td>
<td>WR, DE, DB</td>
</tr>
<tr valign="top">
<td>11.</td>
<td>
Denver
Post</td>
<td>The Broncos are without a center with Casey Weigmann a free agent. They could look to move down but Pouncey's the pick.</td>
<td>WR, LB, DB</td>
</tr>
<tr valign="top">
<td>12.</td>
<td>
Palm Beach
Post</td>
<td>Morgan has the tall, angular look of Jason Taylor and the Dolphins could look to replace their franchise pass rusher.</td>
<td>OLB, DT, WR</td>
</tr>
<tr valign="top">
<td height="45">13.</td>
<td>
San Jose
Mercury News</td>
<td>Niners needs a back to take some of the load off Frank Gore and Spiller would provide big-play ability to the return game.</td>
<td>T, WR, OL</td>
</tr>
<tr valign="top">
<td>14.</td>
<td>
Seattle
Post-Intelligencer</td>
<td>Pete Carroll is obviously familiar with the huge safety and will jump at the chance to add him to his secondary.</td>
<td>S, OL, WR</td>
</tr>
<tr valign="top">
<td>15.</td>
<td>
New York
Daily News</td>
<td>The Giants would jump all over Spiller in this spot but with him gone they'll turn to defense.</td>
<td>RB, DL, CB</td>
</tr>
<tr valign="top">
<td>16.</td>
<td>
The
Tennesseean</td>
<td>Titans are in desperate need of defensive end help and they see Pierre-Paul as the freakish athlete that Jevon Kearse was.</td>
<td>CB, LB, DE</td>
</tr>
<tr valign="top">
<td>17.</td>
<td>
San Jose
Mercury News</td>
<td>Would love to grab one of the higer rated tackles but San Fran can't pass up the chance to bolster the tackle position.</td>
<td>T, WR, OL</td>
</tr>
<tr valign="top">
<td>18.</td>
<td>
Pittsburgh
Tribune-Review</td>
<td>The Steelers need to bolster their sagging offensive line and Iupati's impressive post-season work makes him the pick.</td>
<td>DB, OL</td>
</tr>
<tr valign="top">
<td>19.</td>
<td>
Ledbetter,
Atlanta
Journal-
Constitution</td>
<td>The Falcons need some pass rush help and Graham could be the edge guy they're looking for.</td>
<td>DL, DB, LB</td>
</tr>
<tr valign="top">
<td>20.</td>
<td>
Houston
Chronicle</td>
<td>Houston's secondary is paper thin and Haden is the best corner in the draft.</td>
<td>CB, S, RB</td>
</tr>
<tr valign="top">
<td>21.</td>
<td>
Bengals.com</td>
<td>Cincy needs some playmakers on offense and Bryant, along with free agent acquisition Antonio Bryant, should help.</td>
<td>WR, TE, DB</td>
</tr>
<tr valign="top">
<td>22.</td>
<td>
Weekly Staff</td>
<td>The pass rush is badly in need of an overhaul and Kindle fits the profile of Belichick's OLBs.</td>
<td>WR, TE, CB</td>
</tr>
<tr valign="top">
<td>23.</td>
<td>
Green Bay
Press-Gazette</td>
<td>Green Bay needs a tackle but might look elsewhere if there's a run at the position. The Pack would love Rutgers' Davis.</td>
<td>OL, CB, S</td>
</tr>
<tr valign="top">
<td>24.</td>
<td>
Philadelphia
eagles.com</td>
<td>The Donovan McNabb trade gives the club a new look but the secondary remains a priority and the versatile Thomas fits.</td>
<td>OL, DL, LB</td>
</tr>
<tr valign="top">
<td>25.</td>
<td>
Baltimore Sun</td>
<td>Baltimore needs some defensive line depth and the troubled Dunlap represents value at this stage.</td>
<td>DL, LB, CB</td>
</tr>
<tr valign="top">
<td>26.</td>
<td>
azcardinals.com</td>
<td>The Cards defense lost a lot and needs some pass rush help. Hughes will get after the passer off the edge.</td>
<td>DB, LB, OL</td>
</tr>
<tr valign="top">
<td>27.</td>
<td>
Dallas
Morning
News</td>
<td>Cowboys could look to move the pick with all the tackles off the board but Saffold could be Flozell Adams' replacement.</td>
<td>T, DB, DL</td>
</tr>
<tr valign="top">
<td>28.</td>
<td>
San Diego
Union-Tribune</td>
<td>Chargers have to replace LT and Darren Sproles isn't the every-down answer. Mathews is the most productive RB in the draft.</td>
<td>RB, CB, LB</td>
</tr>
<tr valign="top">
<td>29.</td>
<td>
New York
Daily News</td>
<td>Sapp's 3-4 experience attracts him to Rex Ryan, who jumps at the chance to add another pass rusher to the mix.</td>
<td>WR, DL, S</td>
</tr>
<tr valign="top">
<td>30.</td>
<td>
Weekly Staff</td>
<td>The Vikings need help in the secondary and with only Haden off the board Minny basically gets the pick of the litter.</td>
<td>DB, OL, LB</td>
</tr>
<tr valign="top">
<td>31.</td>
<td>
Weekly Staff</td>
<td>The Colts are another team in need of help at tackle but with the value not there they'll go to the other side of the ball.</td>
<td>T, G, CB</td>
</tr>
<tr valign="top">
<td>32.</td>
<td>
Weekly Staff</td>
<td>The Super Bowl champs are set on offense but need some help on defense. Odrick is a versatile d-lineman who should help.</td>
<td>DL, LB, DB</td>
</tr>
</tbody>
