2013 NFL Draft: Top five prospects at every defensive position

The job description for outside linebackers has certainly changed in recent years, with the proliferation of the 3-4 and the use of exotic sub-packages on passing downs becoming increasingly popular with defensive coordinators. Teams want outside linebackers with rush skills and run-and-chase ability. Jones is a dynamic playmaker off the edge with the speed and quickness to create chaos. He totaled 26.5 sacks in two seasons in the SEC, displaying the kinds of game-changing skills routinely associated with top-five talents. Moore has flown under the radar for most of the season, but his spectacular play at the East-West Shrine Game and the Senior Bowl has scouts intrigued about his disruptive potential at the next level.