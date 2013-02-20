Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Patriots Unfiltered Replay Wed Dec 01 | 02:00 PM - 11:58 PM

Notebook: Pats prep for "game-changer" Josh Allen

Game Preview: Patriots at Bills

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Bills

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 12/1

Josh McDaniels on Mac Jones 11/30: "He's a guy that wants to do everything the best he can"

Patriots Mailbag: Is Belichick the Coach of the Year?

Sights and Sounds: Week 12 vs Tennessee Titans

'He's always with him': Devin McCourty helps family keep their son's memory alive 

Ted Karras represents his friends at Village of Merici for My Cause My Cleats

Inside the Patriots Locker Room After Win Over Titans

Patriots keep moving up in AFC

Best Game Photos, Presented by CarMax: Patriots vs. Titans 

Mac Jones on WEEI 11/29: "We're still hungry"

Jim Trotter makes case for Richard Seymour to be inducted into the Hall of Fame

Game Notes: Patriots win their sixth game in a row

4 Keys from Patriots 36-13 win over Titans

Game Observations: A Clash with the Titans

Full Titans vs. Patriots Highlights: NFL Week 12

Bill Belichick 11/28: "Good all-around effort"

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 11/28

2013 NFL Scouting Combine Coverage

Feb 20, 2013 at 01:27 PM
20180817-pfw-staff-author
PFW Staff

PFWOnline | Blog

300x235-combine-coverage.jpg
Jonas Gray.

Patriots.com will offer wall-to-wall coverage of the 2013 NFL Scouting Combine direct from Indianapolis, Ind., where more than 300 of the top prospects will be put through on-field drills, medical testing, exams and interviews with team personnel and the media in advance of the NFL Draft.

Patriots Football Weekly's Andy Hart and Paul Perillo will offer combine notes, prospect and positional features each day starting Thursday, February 21. In addition, we'll be offering special Combine editions of Patriots Today highlighting all the action at Lucas Oil Stadium. Our coverage will be based off the NFL Scouting Combine media schedule below.

Combine media schedule:
Starting Thursday, February 21st we will have access to various prospects and select NFL Head Coaches and General Managers. Player groups will be made available to the media on the following days:

  • Thursday, Feb. 21: Offensive Linemen, Kickers, Punters, Long Snappers, Tight Ends
  • Friday, Feb. 22: Quarterbacks, Running Backs, Wide Receivers
  • Saturday, Feb. 23: Defensive Linemen, Linebackers
  • Sunday, Feb. 24: Defensive Backs

Combine workout schedule:

  • Saturday, Feb. 23: Tight ends, offensive linemen, special teams
  • Sunday, Feb. 24: Quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers
  • Monday, Feb. 25: Defensive linemen, linebackers
  • Tuesday, Feb. 26: Defensive backs

Here is a brief breakdown of the drills:

40-yard dash
The 40-yard dash is the marquee event at the combine. It's kind of like the 100-meters at the Olympics: It's all about speed, explosion and watching skilled athletes run great times. These athletes are timed at 10, 20 and 40-yard intervals. What the scouts are looking for is an explosion from a static start.

Bench press
The bench press is a test of strength -- 225 pounds, as many reps as the athlete can get. What the NFL scouts are also looking for is endurance. Anybody can do a max one time, but what the bench press tells the pro scouts is how often the athlete frequented his college weight room for the last 3-5 years.

Vertical jump
The vertical jump is all about lower-body explosion and power. The athlete stands flat-footed and they measure his reach. It is important to accurately measure the reach, because the differential between the reach and the flag the athlete touches is his vertical jump measurement.

Broad jump
The broad jump is like being in gym class back in junior high school. Basically, it is testing an athlete's lower-body explosion and lower-body strength. The athlete starts out with a stance balanced and then he explodes out as far as he can. It tests explosion and balance, because he has to land without moving.

3 cone drill
The 3 cone drill tests an athlete's ability to change directions at a high speed. Three cones in an L-shape. He starts from the starting line, goes 5 yards to the first cone and back. Then, he turns, runs around the second cone, runs a weave around the third cone, which is the high point of the L, changes directions, comes back around that second cone and finishes.

Shuttle run
The short shuttle is the first of the cone drills. It is known as the 5-10-5. What it tests is the athlete's lateral quickness and explosion in short areas. The athlete starts in the three-point stance, explodes out 5 yards to his right, touches the line, goes back 10 yards to his left, left hand touches the line, pivot, and he turns 5 more yards and finishes.

Drill breakdowns are courtesy of NFL.com

For the latest combine and draft news please click here.

Related Content

news

High-energy Barmore has the tools to dominate

The Patriots second-round pick from Alabama has all the pieces necessary to make a big impact on defense.
news

O-line rookie Sherman's flexibility could prove his strength

An in-depth look at the football journey of New England's 2021 sixth-round draft choice, offensive lineman Will Sherman of Colorado.
news

'Game isn't too big' for Joshuah Bledsoe

Patriots sixth-round pick Joshuah Bledsoe is used to being put in high-pressure situations.
news

'Sooner' or Later: Patriots getting 'alpha dog' pass rusher in Perkins

His college position coach offers valuable insight into Patriots 2021 third-round draft choice Ronnie Perkins.
news

Constant compete defines Mac Jones' rise to Patriots

The Patriots first-round pick has been competing all the way back to his early days growing up in Florida.
news

Scouting Profile: Tre Nixon

Breaking down the full scouting report on Patriots seventh-round pick WR Tre Nixon.
news

Scouting Profile: Will Sherman

Breaking down the full scouting report on Patriots sixth-round pick OL Will Sherman.
news

Scouting Profile: Joshuah Bledsoe

Breaking down the full scouting report on Patriots sixth-round pick Joshuah Bledsoe.
news

Scouting Profile: Cameron McGrone

Breaking down the full scouting report on Patriots fifth-round pick Cameron McGrone.
news

Scouting Profile: Rhamondre Stevenson

Breaking down the full scouting report on Patriots fourth-round pick Rhamondre Stevenson.
news

Scouting Profile: Ronnie Perkins

Breaking down the full scouting report on Patriots third-round pick Ronnie Perkins.
news

Scouting Profile: Christian Barmore

Breaking down the full scouting report on Patriots second-round pick Christian Barmore.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Mac Jones represents a new friend and Boston Children's Hospital for My Cause My Cleats

Notebook: Pats prep for "game-changer" Josh Allen

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 12/1

Transcript: Mac Jones Press Conference 12/1

Nick Folk brings NF awareness to MNF with My Cause My Cleats

Game Preview: Patriots at Bills

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Super Surprise for the Haley Family

Robert Kraft surprised the Haley family with super bowl tickets. Their 14 year old daughter Katherine has brain cancer and is a patient at Mass General Brigham. Katherine stayed in a room at Christopher Haven during treatment. The family came to Gillette Stadium to thank Robert Kraft and give him a gift.

Devin McCourty 12/1: "It's going to be the toughest challenge of the season"

Patriots defensive back Devin McCourty addresses the media on Wednesday, December 1, 2021.

Mac Jones 12/1: "People who love football want to play in games like these"

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones addresses the media during his press conference at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday, December 1, 2021.

Kyle Van Noy on the Van Noy Valor Foundation 12/1: "I just want to create more opportunities for these kids"

Patriots linebacker Kyle Van Noy addresses the media on Wednesday, December 1, 2021.

Hunter Henry 12/1: "We have to be ready to go on all levels"

Patriots tight end Hunter Henry addresses the media on Wednesday, December 1, 2021.

Trent Brown 12/1: "Personally, there's still a lot of room to grow"

Patriots offensive lineman Trent Brown addresses the media on Wednesday, December 1, 2021.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

A Gentleman and an Officer: King cherishes his Army spouse

Patriots special teams star Brandon King couldn't be prouder of his wife, a U.S. Army officer, for her service to him and our country.

Fateful, Yet Grateful: Jonnu Smith's Extraordinary Journey 

Patriots tight end Jonnu Smith credits the many painful sacrifices made by some of his closest family and friends for the success he's now enjoying.

Oh, Henry! Patriots TE taking on greater roles

In his first season with New England, tight end Hunter Henry is becoming a valuable addition to the Patriots offense. How his Arkansas roots and strong religious faith have helped him get here, and where he hopes to go next.

Judon's Journey: From overlooked to overjoyed

Tracing Patriots outside linebacker Matt Judon's path from Division II prospect to Pro Bowler, while overcoming personal heartache along the way.

Patriots Cheerleaders: Making The Squad

Watch how the New England Patriots Cheerleaders are selected. From the first auditions all the way to Week 1 of the NFL season.
Advertising