2017 Patriots Training Camp Positional Preview: Depth, health concerns for defensive line

There were a lot of heroes responsible for the Patriots improbable victory over Atlanta in Super Bowl LI. James White immediately jumps to the top of the list alongside Tom Brady, Danny Amendola and Dont'a Hightower.

While it may not get the same type of recognition, it would not be a stretch to put the defensive line in a similar category. In reality, there wouldn't have been enough time for the Patriots to mount their miracle comeback without some game-altering plays on defense, and most of them came from the guys up front.

Trey Flowers had 2.5 sacks while Alan Branch added a key fumble recovery to go with a half sack of his own. Hightower's game-changing strip sack was recovered by Branch while Flowers' final sack knocked the Falcons out of field goal range late in the game.

Without any of these plays the Patriots would have been hard-pressed to win. The question now is, will the group be able to continue that productive play? On paper there doesn't figure to be much of a difference between last year's cast of characters and the current crop. Jabaal Sheard and Chris Long left via free agency but neither provided much production a year ago.

In their place are Kony Ealy, thanks to a trade with Carolina, and free agent addition Lawrence Guy. Guy is more of an interior presence but he's shown the versatility to work outside as well and could provide depth in both spots. Add in draft picks Derek Rivers (third round) and Deatrich Wise (fourth) and the Patriots could see a net gain overall up front.

But there are some concerns as well. Branch, who was the unit's top performer a year ago, especially against the run, is banged up and will begin training camp on PUP after re-signing as a free agent. His availability is in question and his absence would create a hole at defensive tackle.

That could be mitigated somewhat by the presence of Malcom Brown, who is entering his third season after being selected in the first round in 2015. However, Brown hasn't developed as quickly as hoped and has shown long stretches of inconsistency during his time in New England.

Because of that rookie Vincent Valentine was thrust into a larger-than-expected role a year ago and he performed reasonably well. Guy will also be in the mix for an interior spot, leaving four options for the two positions depending on health and how Bill Belichick chooses to employ his talent.