Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered and Patriots Playbook Fri Dec 31 2021 - 12:00 AM | Sun Jan 02 2022 - 10:40 AM

How to Watch/Listen: Jaguars at Patriots

Expert Predictions: Week 17 picks for Patriots vs. Jaguars

Patriots Week 17 rooting guide

Game Preview: Jaguars at Patriots

NFL Playoff Scenarios for Week 17

Potential Patriots 2022 New Year's Resolutions

American Dreamer: German fullback Johnson feeling at home in New England

Seymour named Hall of Fame finalist for fourth-straight year

Brandon Bolden reveals 2018 cancer diagnosis

Notebook: Harris racing to the finish

What They're Saying: Jacksonville Jaguars

Matthew Slater announced as a finalist for the 2021 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

Patriots Offer First Commemorative NFT for Jaguars Game

Statement on the Passing of John Madden

Notebook: McDaniels, Mac pushing for a strong finish

NFL Notes: Fortunes change quickly in NFL

Patriots Mailbag: Week 17 Edition

Analysis: Two Patriots land on Reserve/COVID list

Slater: Pats must stick together and fight

Pats fall out of first as Bills take top spot

2017 Patriots Training Camp Positional Preview: Passing game will be Cooks-ing in 2017

Jul 24, 2017 at 03:40 AM
headshot-paul-perillo-final
Paul Perillo

Patriots.com Writer

This article originally appeared in the July 18 issue of Patriots Footall Weekly. To subscribe, click here.

Remember when Randy Moss was at his dominant best in 2007? Records fell and jaws dropped by the week as the future Hall of Famer galloped under Tom Brady's bombs en route to a magical 16-0 regular season.

Ever since Moss left in 2010, however, fans have clamored for his replacement. Talk of a deep threat to take pressure off the underneath guys has permeated the region every year despite the fact that Tom Brady has directed one of the most lethal and efficient offenses in the game annually ever since.

For the most part, the talk has been largely overblown. Brady didn't need Moss to post eye-popping numbers and the Patriots didn't need him to continue winning at extraordinarily high levels. In fact, the two Super Bowl titles New England has captured in the last three years are exactly two more than the Moss teams ever won. 

So, no, the Patriots didn't need a Moss replacement, but that doesn't mean Bill Belichick and the rest of New England aren't happy to have one.

Robert Kraft himself described Brandin Cooks as having the ability to fill a role like Moss did back in the day, and now the former Saint takes his abundant skills to Foxborough, where Brady will almost certainly find ways to utilize his off-the-charts speed and quickness.

In reality, Cooks is a much different animal than Moss. At 5-10 and 189 pounds, Cooks is nowhere near as big as Moss and doesn't line up on the outside anywhere near as often. But like Moss he has the knack for making big plays from anywhere on the field and his home run ability could provide an entirely different element to the passing game in 2017.

As productive as the Patriots have been for the most part, there have been times when things bogged down. Usually that's been due to inconsistent pass protection, but an inability to beat man coverage has at times been responsible as well.

Aside from Rob Gronkowski, most of the Patriots receivers are better-suited to work against zones. That was evident in the Super Bowl when the young Falcons secondary played plenty of man and made life difficult on Brady and the passing game for long stretches. Julian Edelman in particular was stymied by the Falcons and it wasn't until late in the third quarter when the offense finally resembled itself.

So, while the Patriots didn't have to have Cooks, his ability to win one-on-one matchups should be a welcomed addition to an already potent attack. Even though the team has yet to don pads, Cooks looked unstoppable at times during the spring, using his incredibly quick feet to free himself consistently during OTAs and mini-camp.

He should partner with Edelman to form a lethal combination while giving offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels countless lineup combinations to ponder. Those two could work with Chris Hogan, who turned in plenty of big plays of his own last year in his first season with the team, or as part of two-tight end sets with Gronkowski and newcomer Dwayne Allen. Like Cooks, Allen arrived in the offseason via trade and should offer an alternative should injuries once again limit Gronkowski's time.

Speaking of Gronkowski, the former All-Pro tight end was active throughout the spring and looked healthy coming off back surgery that limited him to eight games in 2016.

Those additions provide added depth to the receiving corps that should be the deepest of Brady's career assuming everyone stays healthy. Edelman and his running mate, Danny Amendola, looked sharp throughout the spring. Their quickness and familiarity with Brady make them difficult for a defense to deal with.

Second-year man Malcolm Mitchell enjoyed a productive rookie season and was outstanding in the Super Bowl. However, a knee injury hampered him late in the year and he did not take part in spring practices. His availability could be in question at least at the start of camp, which could provide an opportunity for another newcomer - veteran slot receiver Andrew Hawkins.

Hawkins spent 2016 with Cleveland and has similar traits as Edelman and Amendola. At 5-7, 180, he's even smaller, but the veteran has been a capable complementary piece throughout his six previous NFL seasons.

With all that firepower there doesn't figure to be much room for a younger receiver. Devin Lucien, a seventh-round pick in 2016, spent the year on the practice squad and returns looking for a promotion. Rookies Austin Carr (Northwestern) and Cody Hollister (Arkansas) round out the depth chart.

The true battle for a roster spot might come down to the third tight end. Matt Lengel impressed in limited duty late last season and returns looking to establish himself. James O'Shaughnessy, another trade acquisition, comes from Kansas City with a boatload of special teams experience but very little as a receiver. Rookies Jacob Hollister (Wyoming) and Sam Cotton (Nebraska) are also in the mix but face long odds to stick around.

Brady has rarely had such an embarrassment of riches to throw to, and if health doesn't become a factor the passing game could reach new heights in 2017.

Key Additions:

WR Brandin Cooks (Trade, New Orleans), WR Andrew Hawkins (FA, Cleveland), TE Dwayne Allen (Trade, Indianapolis), TE James O'Shaughnessy (Trade, Kansas City)

Losses:

WR Michael Floyd (FA, Minnesota), TE Martellus Bennett (FA, Green Bay)

Key Player:

Brandin Cooks - Dynamic wideout has a chance to push the offense into an unstoppable gear.

Biggest Question:

Will Dwayne Allen ably fill Bennet's shoes as Rob Gronkowski's backup, especially considering Gronk's sketchy injury history?

Bottom Line:

Tom Brady has the deepest group of receivers at his disposal of his career, and Cooks' home run ability could lift the offense to 2007 heights once again.

Predicted Starters:

WR Julian Edelman

WR Brandin Cooks

WR Chris Hogan

TE Rob Gronkowski

WR Position Coach:

Chad O'Shea, 8th season with Patriots / 14th NFL season

TE Position Coach:

Nick Caley, 3rd season with Patriots / 3rd NFL season

Wide Receivers/Tight Ends

NO.PLAYER (POS., yEAR)GP/GSREC.YDS.AVG.LONGTD
83Dwayne Allen (TE, 6th year)14/143540611.6236*
80Danny Amendola (WR, 9th year)12/42324310.6324
84Austin Carr (WR, rookie)      
14**Brandin Cooks (WR, 4th year)****16/12****78****1,173****15.0****98t****8^**
85Sam Cotton (TE, rookie)      
11**Julian Edelman (WR, 9th year)****16/13****98****1,106****11.3****77t****3**
87**Rob Gronkowski (TE, 8th year)****8/6****25****540****21.6****53t****3**
16Andrew Hawkins (WR, 7th year)16/5333249.8333%
15**Chris Hogan (WR, 5th year)****15/14****38****680****17.9****79t****4**
81Cody Hollister (WR, rookie)      
48Jacob Hollister (TE, rookie)      
82Matt Lengel (TE, 2nd year)6/022211.018t1
13Devin Lucien (WR, 1st year)      
19Malcolm Mitchell (WR, 2nd year)14/63240112.556t4
88James O'Shaughnessy (TE, 3rd year)16/32-1-0.500#

Stats for 2016 - bold indicates projected starter
*With Indianapolis; ^With New Orleans; %With Cleveland; #With Kansas City

Versatility abounds in new-look backfield

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

American Dreamer: German fullback Johnson feeling at home in New England

Fullback Jakob Johnson, a native of Germany, is living his improbable American dream as a member of the Patriots.
news

Potential Patriots 2022 New Year's Resolutions

With a new calendar year dawning, we're mulling some resolutions the Patriots might consider for 2022.
news

Patriots Week 17 rooting guide

Here's which teams Patriots fans should be rooting for to get their team into the playoffs in Week 17!
news

Seymour named Hall of Fame finalist for fourth-straight year

The former Patriots defensive stalwart will get another shot at having a bust in Canton.
news

NFL Notes: Fortunes change quickly in NFL

After riding high for two months, things have changed for the Patriots in recent weeks.
news

Patriots Mailbag: Week 17 Edition

In this week's mailbag, we examine the most recent Patriots loss and the state of this Patriots team as the 2021 regular season approaches its end.
news

Analysis: Two Patriots land on Reserve/COVID list

A day after a disappointing loss to the Bills, the Patriots got more bad news about two members of their defense.
news

Pats fall out of first as Bills take top spot

Patriots still control their fate in battle for the postseason.
news

Game Observations: Post-Christmas, Bills come due 

A variety of thoughts about the 2021 Patriots' Week 16 loss to the Buffalo Bills.
news

Inactive Analysis: Harris set to return

A rapid-reaction examination of who will and won't suit up for the Patriots in Week 16 against the Bills.
news

Game Day Roster Update: A busy Christmas for Patriots 

Analyzing the last-minute roster shuffling the Patriots have done in advance of their 2021 Week 16 game with the Buffalo Bills.
news

Patriots Week 16 rooting guide

Here's what teams Patriots fans should be rooting for this weekend!
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Patriots Elevate Three Players to the Active Roster

Game Preview: Jaguars at Patriots

How to Watch/Listen: Jaguars at Patriots

Expert Predictions: Week 17 picks for Patriots vs. Jaguars

10 Players to Watch: Patriots vs. Jaguars

Report: Phillips signs multi-year extension

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Patriots Unfiltered on TV: Jaguars Coming to Foxborough, 1-on-1 with Matthew Slater

Paul Perillo, Erik Scalavino, Tamara Brown and Mike Dussault discuss the difficulties facing the Patriots defense and how they hope to adjust when facing Jacksonville for the last regular-season game at Gillette. Tamara Brown also goes one on one with Matthew Slater.

Patriots This Week: Bills Lookback and Jaguars Preview

On this edition of Patriots This Week, Bob Socci, Scott Zolak and Levan Reid discuss the Patriots loss against the Buffalo Bills.

Patriots All Access: Jaguars Preview

In this edition of Patriots All Access presented by GEICO, a fascinating visit down on the farm with Hall of Fame guard John Hannah, who is the owner/operator of a cattle farm in Blountsville, AL. In addition, Bill Belichick discusses the Jacksonville Jaguars and Steve Burton goes one-on-one with defensive back Adrian Phillips. All that and more on this episode of Patriots All Access.

Kyle Dugger 12/31: "We know it's up to us to dig in everyday, and do what we have to do to come out on the right side of things"

Patriots defensive back Kyle Dugger addresses the media on Friday, December 31st, 2021.

Trent Brown on New Year's resolutions 12/31: "Trying to be a better man. Keep growing"

Patriots offensive lineman Trent Brown addresses the media on Friday, December 31st, 2021.

Jamie Collins 12/31: "We dug ourselves a hole, we just gotta climb back out of it"

Patriots linebacker Jamie Collins addresses the media on Friday, December 31st, 2021.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

Three Patriots selected to NFL Pro Bowl

New England Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson, linebacker Matthew Judon and special teams captain Matthew Slater have been selected to represent the New England Patriots in the 2022 NFL Pro Bowl.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Judon's Journey: From overlooked to overjoyed

Tracing Patriots outside linebacker Matt Judon's path from Division II prospect to Pro Bowler, while overcoming personal heartache along the way.

Patriots Cheerleaders: Making The Squad

Watch how the New England Patriots Cheerleaders are selected. From the first auditions all the way to Week 1 of the NFL season.

New England Patriots Awarded Germany as an International Home Marketing Area Effective January 1, 2022

As part of the National Football League's International Home Marketing Area (HMA) initiative, the New England Patriots submitted a proposal and were awarded Germany as their international home market.
Advertising