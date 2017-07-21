2017 Patriots Training Camp Positional Preview: Versatility abounds in new-look backfield

Beyond the projected top four on the running back depth chart, fullback James Develin would seem most destined for a roster spot. Though he's not a big statistical force, his contributions to the physicality of the offense and on special teams don't go unnoticed. This spring Bill Belichick affectionately compared him to a hockey player who doesn't score a lot of goals, but does a lot of "the unsung, dirty work" going into corners to get the puck.

The rest of the running backs on the training camp depth chart face more uphill battles toward roster spots and roles. D.J. Foster is intriguing as a former undrafted player who spent his entire rookie season on the roster last fall as a passing back, even if he was inactive for 13 games. He has impressive skills as an athletic receiver, but would need one of the veterans to falter to earn a job on the 53-man roster.

On the opposite end of the spectrum, veteran Brandon Bolden has been a contributing, versatile backup for years but the overall depth of the group could be in line to squeeze the respected veteran out of the mix. That's especially true given the depth of the players in the special teams mix from other positions.

Other than being Gronk's brother, practice squad fullback Glenn Gronkowski has little claim to fame in Foxborough. Likewise, undrafted Iowa rookie LeShun Daniels Jr. has obvious NFL size at 6-0, 225 coming off a season with 1,000 yards and 10 touchdowns to close out his college career, but earning more than a practice squad spot is hard to envision.

Regardless of how all the roster spots and roles play out in the coming weeks and months, it's clear that as is the case at so many other positions the Patriots are well-stocked at running back. Though the group has a new look to it, veteran coach Ivan Fears once again has the versatile talent to put together a committee that should at the very least be an complementary factor for the offense and has the potential to be much more than that.

Key Additions:

Mike Gillislee (RFA, Buffalo); Rex Burkhead (FA, Cincinnati)

Losses:

LeGarrette Blount (FA, Philadelphia)

Key Player:

James White - Coming off two-straight impressive seasons as a pass catcher and a Super Bowl performance for the history books, White's offseason contract extension has him entrenched as a key force in the Patriots potent offensive attack.

Biggest Question:

More than a year removed from a torn ACL, can Dion Lewis return to his playmaking ways of early 2015 that made him for a short stint one of the most unique weapons in the NFL?

Bottom Line:

Despite the loss of the workhorse Blount, New England boasts a committee backfield loaded with youth, potential and versatility that should fit nicely within what's expected to be one of the NFL's premier offenses.

Predicted Starter:

Mike Gillislee

Position Coach:

**Ivan Fears**, 21st season with Patriots / 27th NFL season

RUNNING BACKS

NO. PLAYER (POS., YEAR) GP/GS ATT YDS AVG LONG TD REC YDS AVG TD 38 Brandon Bolden (RB, 6th year) 14/0 1 4 4.0 4 0 2 15 7.5 0 34 Rex Burkhead (RB, 5th year) 16/1 74 344 4.6 17 2 17 145 8.5 0* 39 LeShun Daniels Jr. (RB, rookie) 46 James Develin (FB, 5th year) 16/4 0 0 0.0 0 0 3 18 6.0 0 27 D.J. Foster (RB, 2nd year) 3/0 7 24 3.4 7 0 1 2 2.0 0 **35** **Mike Gillislee (RB, 5th year)** **15/1** **101** **577** **5.7** **44** **8** **9** **50** **5.6** **1*** 47 Glenn Gronkowski (FB, 1st year) 1/0 0 0 0.0 0 0 0 0 0.0 0 33 Dion Lewis (RB, 6th year) 7/5 64 283 4.4 15 0 17 94 5.5 0 28 James White (RB, 4th year) 16/4 39 166 4.3 16 0 60 551 9.2 5