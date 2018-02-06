Official website of the New England Patriots

live
LIVE: Patriots Unfiltered Wed Dec 06 | 11:55 AM - 02:00 PM

Patriots Gameplan: Keys to Victory for the Patriots With Bailey Zappe Projected to Start vs. Steelers

Week 14 Injury Report: Patriots at Steelers

Patriots vs. Steelers: 10 Matchups to Watch

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Steelers

Game Preview: Patriots at Steelers | NFL Week 14

NFL Notes: Things looked different, but in reality it was the same

Patriots Mailbag: Draft ideas, rebuilding thoughts and more

Jonathan Jones Named Patriots Nominee for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award Presented by Nationwide

After Further Review: Patriots Defense is Ready to Compete in the Future Once the Offense Improves

Patriots Defense Continues to Bring the Fight

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Loss to the Chargers in Week 13

5 Keys from Patriots shutout loss to Chargers

Head Coach Bill Belichick 12/3: "We couldn't play the complementary game we needed to play"

Game Notes: Patriots defense allows just 29 yards rushing for a 1.2-yard average

Bailey Zappe 12/3: "I've got to throw the ball better"

Chargers vs. Patriots Highlights | NFL Week 13

Hunter Henry 12/3: "We weren't able to move the ball effectively"

David Andrews 12/3: "You've got to generate points to win"

Jahlani Tavai 12/3: "We gave our all"

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 12/3

2018 Patriots Opponents

The NFL has announced the New England Patriots opponents for the 2018 regular season.

Feb 06, 2018 at 05:07 AM
New England Patriots

The NFL has announced the New England Patriots opponents for the 2018 regular season.

HOME: Kansas City Chiefs, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, New York Jets

AWAY:Pittsburgh, Steelers, Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans, Detroit Lions, Chicago Bears, Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, New York Jets

Please note that the order of opponents listed above does not indicated the order the games will be played.  This will be determined when the official schedule is released in late April.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Patriots Gameplan: Keys to Victory for the Patriots With Bailey Zappe Projected to Start vs. Steelers

Here are the Patriots and Bailey Zappe's keys to victory and key matchups in Thursday night's game vs. the Steelers in Pittsburgh.
news

Bailey Zappe Discusses Progress in Patriots Offense Ahead of Thursday Night's Game vs. Steelers

The Patriots likely starting quarterback spoke to reporters on Tuesday ahead of his second consecutive start against the Steelers on Thursday night.
news

NFL Notes: Things looked different, but in reality it was the same

Bailey Zappe showed some pocket presence but in the end it didn't result in any points.
news

124th Army-Navy Game Arrives at Gillette Stadium

After years of planning, excitement is palpable as the 124th Army-Navy football game will be played in New England for the first time in its history.
news

After Further Review: Patriots Defense is Ready to Compete in the Future Once the Offense Improves

If the Patriots can rebuild their offense, the Pats defense showed against the Chargers that it's ready to compete with a stellar performance on Sunday.
news

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Loss to the Chargers in Week 13

Although the Patriots defense held their own, the offense struggled once again in a loss to the Chargers at a rainy Gillette Stadium on Sunday.
news

5 Keys from Patriots shutout loss to Chargers

Here's our instant analysis of the Patriots shutout loss at the hands of the Los Angeles Chargers.
news

Inactive Analysis: Patriots Quarterbacks Bailey Zappe, Mac Jones, and Malik Cunningham Officially Active vs. Chargers 

Although signs point to Bailey Zappe starting, the Patriots have all three quarterbacks active for Sunday's game vs. the Chargers at Gillette Stadium.
news

Analysis: Patriots Elevate QB Malik Cunningham From Practice Squad for Sunday's Game vs. Chargers

The Patriots quarterback depth chart could look much different in Sunday's game against the Chargers at Gillette Stadium.
news

Patriots Gameplan: What Will the Pats Offense Look Like if Bailey Zappe Starts at Quarterback vs. the Chargers?

With the possibility that the second-year quarterback could get the start, here are some theories on offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien's possible game plan.
news

Analysis: Coach Belichick on Bailey Zappe's Progress, Patriots Rule Two Players Out in Final Injury Report vs. Chargers

The Patriots ruled out rookie wide receivers Demario Douglas (concussion) and Kayshon Boutte (shoulder/illness) for Sunday's game vs. the Chargers, with second-year QB Bailey Zappe reportedly in line to start. 
news

Bailey Zappe is 'Preparing Like I Do Every Other Week' for Sunday's Matchup vs. the Chargers

The second-year quarterback spoke to reporters inside the Patriots locker with all signs pointing to Zappe getting the start against the Chargers. 
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

What They're Saying: Pittsburgh Steelers

Patriots Gameplan: Keys to Victory for the Patriots With Bailey Zappe Projected to Start vs. Steelers

Week 14 Injury Report: Patriots at Steelers

Game Preview: Patriots at Steelers | NFL Week 14

Bailey Zappe Discusses Progress in Patriots Offense Ahead of Thursday Night's Game vs. Steelers

Transcript: Bailey Zappe Press Conference 12/5

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Bailey Zappe 12/5: "I get more comfortable every week"

Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe addresses the media during his press conference at Gillette Stadium on Tuesday, December 5, 2023.

Davon Godchaux 12/5: "Playing for pride"

Patriots defensive lineman Davon Godchaux addresses the media on Tuesday, December 5, 2023.

Deatrich Wise Jr. 12/5: "A lot of mental preparation"

Patriots defensive lineman Deatrich Wise addresses the media on Tuesday, December 5, 2023.

Joe Cardona on Army-Navy game: "It is a special experience"

Patriots long snapper Joe Cardona addresses the media on Tuesday, December 5, 2023.

Jonathan Jones 12/5: "We're depending on each other"

Patriots defensive back Jonathan Jones addresses the media on Tuesday, December 5, 2023.

Jabrill Peppers 12/5: "We're not a stranger to adversity"

Patriots defensive back Jabrill Peppers addresses the media on Tuesday, December 5, 2023.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Vrabel, Scarnecchia take their places at The Hall

Patriots greats Mike Vrabel and Dante Scarnecchia received their red jackets as they were inducted into the team's Hall of Fame.

Robert Kraft Expedites Process to Place Tom Brady in Patriots Hall of Fame

Kraft waives the four-year wait period, announces a hall of fame induction ceremony to be held inside Gillette Stadium for the first time on 6/12/24

Behind The Scenes of Tom Brady's Return To Foxborough

Go behind the scenes as former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady returns to Gillette Stadium ahead of the special retirement ceremony at halftime during the 2023 home opener.

Extended Cut: Tom Brady Halftime Ceremony

For the halftime ceremony from this year's season opener against the Eagles, legendary former quarterback Tom Brady is honored by friends, family and fans. Watch this extended cut with new footage.

Key dates on the 2023/24 NFL and Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2023 and 2024.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2023 Schedule

The New England Patriots announced their full 2023 season schedule. The slate features five nationally-televised games, including their Week 10 regular season home game in Frankfurt, Germany on Nov. 12 against the Indianapolis Colts. 
Advertising