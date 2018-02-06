2018 Patriots Opponents

The NFL has announced the New England Patriots opponents for the 2018 regular season.
HOME: Kansas City Chiefs, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, New York Jets
AWAY:Pittsburgh, Steelers, Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans, Detroit Lions, Chicago Bears, Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, New York Jets
Please note that the order of opponents listed above does not indicated the order the games will be played. This will be determined when the official schedule is released in late April.