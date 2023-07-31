21 Questions: Get to know Patriots TE Mike Gesicki

What is your first football memory?

My first football memory is playing quarterback in eighth grade and I was absolutely terrible.

Did you have a favorite team growing up?

No hard feelings, but I was a New York Giants fan growing up.

Who were some players you idolized as a kid?

Two players: Eli Manning and Plaxico Burress.

Favorite sport other than football?

Basketball.

What do you like to do on a day off?

As cliché as it is, I come here to work out and then go home and just cill.

What's something about you that people might find surprising?

It's out now, but I'm a huge Taylor Swift fan. I feel like people are staring to realize that.

What is your spirit animal and why?

A dog. They're my favorite animal.

Do you have a favorite restaurant in Boston yet?

I don't, but I feel like that's something I have to knock off my list on these off days and get up to Boston.

Almafi Coast or Jersey Shore?

That's tough, but probably the Jersey Shore.

What is the best vacation you've ever been on?

My honeymoon in Bora Bora.

Do you have any hobbies or anything you'd like to get into?

I should probably get into reading. I feel like that would be good for me.

If you could have dinner with anyone, dead or alive, who would it be?

Vince Carter, because he's my favorite athlete.

Do you have a favorite movie?

I might get made fun of but I'm going to lean toward "The Notebook."

What is your favorite pregame food?

Pasta.

What's your favorite cuisine?

Probably chicken burritos.

What is your dream car?

I like my truck -- I've been driving it since my junior year of college, so I'm going to stick with my 2014 Toyota Tundra.

If you had a walk-up song what would it be?

Enchanted by Taylor Swift.

What's something you can't imagine your life without?

My wife. I hope she sees this.

Best piece of advice you've ever gotten?

It probably goes back to my favorite quote, which is "don't pay attention to praise or criticism. It's a weakness to get caught up in

What would you be doing for a career if you didn't play football?

Hopefully playing basketball.

What is your favorite part about being a Patriot?