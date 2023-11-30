Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Best of Patriots.com Radio Thu Nov 30 - 02:00 PM | Sun Dec 03 - 10:40 AM

MIAA State Football Championships at Gillette Stadium to be Streamed Live on Patriots.com on Nov. 29, Nov. 30 and Dec. 1

4 Former Patriots named Black College Football Hall of Fame Finalists

My Cause My Cleats: Your Patriots Chosen Charities

Patriots Sign Two Players to the Practice Squad

Patriots Gameplan: What Will the Pats Offense Look Like if Bailey Zappe Starts at Quarterback vs. the Chargers?

Patriots vs. Chargers: 10 Deciding Factors to Watch

Week 13 Injury Report: Chargers at Patriots

Game Preview: Chargers at Patriots

How to Watch/Listen: Chargers at Patriots

NFL Notes: For better or worse, it's Zappe time

Patriots Mailbag: A Way-Too-Early Look at the Top Prospects in the 2024 NFL Draft

After Further Review: Patriots Uncertainty at Quarterback Leads to Struggles on Offense, Highlighting Positives on Defense

Patriots Defense Vows to Keep Working

Josh Uche proudly representing his heritage by supporting UNICEF Nigeria for My Cause My Cleats

6 Keys from Patriots last-second loss to Giants

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Loss to the Giants in Week 12

Game Notes: RB Rhamondre Stevenson has third straight game with 100-yards from scrimmage

Photos: Patriots at Giants Week 12

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 11/26

Gamebook: Patriots vs. Giants Week 12

4 Former Patriots named Black College Football Hall of Fame Finalists

A collection of former Patriots are finalists for induction into the Black College Football Hall of Fame.

Nov 30, 2023 at 03:13 PM
mike-dussault-headshot-re-cropped
Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

Patriots defensive lineman Julius Adams (85).
Patriots defensive lineman Julius Adams (85).

The Black College Football Hall of Fame has named 23 finalists for induction next year and four former Patriots are among them, including two who played key roles in Super Bowl championships.

"We would like to congratulate the Class of 2024 Finalists," said Doug Williams in the press release, Super Bowl XXII MVP, Chairman and Co-Founder of the Hall of Fame. "Each of these men represents the absolute best of Black College Football."

First up from the Patriots is defensive lineman Julius Adams who played 206 games over 17 seasons with the Patriots, ranging from 1971-1987. Adams made the Pro Bowl in 1980 and was a member of the Patriots All-70's team, All-80's team, the 35th anniversary team and 50th anniversary team. He recorded 80.5 sacks over the course of his career.

Adams was a four-year starter at Texas Southern and was named All-Conference in 1968 and 1970 before being selected in the second round of the 1971 NFL Draft.

Jay "Sky" Walker was a 1994 Patriots seventh-round draft pick out of Howard University but never played a game for the Pats after suffering an injury while playing in the World League as a member of the Barcelona Dragons. Walker had set single-season records for pass completions and passing yardage while at Howard, as well as a single-game record for pass completions with 38.

Two more recent Patriots also made the finalist list, Tyrone Poole and Anthony Pleasant. Both joined the team as free agents and played three seasons each, with Pleasant winning titles in 2001 and 2003 and Poole joining him in 2003 and then staying on for 2004's title.

Pleasant earned praise as part of a critical free agent class in 2001 that helped transform the Patriots into a championship team, while Poole was a part of one of the best defensive secondaries in league history with vaunted 2003 and 2004 defenses.

Pleasant was drafted in the third round of the 1990 draft out of Tennesee State while Poole played at Fort Valley State and became the first player ever selected in the first round from the school. Poole was also inducted into the Black College Alumni Hall of Fame earlier this year.

The Class of 2024 Inductees will be announced on December 14th, 2023 and will then be honored during the Black College Football Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on June 8th, 2024, in Atlanta, Georgia.

Related Content

news

Patriots Gameplan: What Will the Pats Offense Look Like if Bailey Zappe Starts at Quarterback vs. the Chargers?

With the possibility that the second-year quarterback could get the start, here are some theories on offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien's possible game plan.
news

Harrison, Wilfork among 25 Pro Football Hall of Fame Semifinalists

Two Patriots greats are among the 25 semifinalists for the 2024 Pro Football Hall of Fame class.
news

NFL Notes: For better or worse, it's Zappe time

After watching the offense struggle for 11 weeks, it's time for Bill Belichick to go with Bailey Zappe.
news

Patriots Mailbag: A Way-Too-Early Look at the Top Prospects in the 2024 NFL Draft

With the Patriots currently holding the third overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, here's an initial look at the upcoming draft class.
news

After Further Review: Patriots Uncertainty at Quarterback Leads to Struggles on Offense, Highlighting Positives on Defense

Although the Patriots offense needs a clear leader to get everyone on the same page, the defense continues to keep New England in games. 
news

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Loss to the Giants in Week 12

The Patriots had an opportunity late in the fourth quarter to send the game into overtime, but fell to a disappointing 2-9 with a loss on Sunday. 
news

6 Keys from Patriots last-second loss to Giants

Here's our instant analysis following the Patriots loss to the Giants.
news

Inactive Analysis: OT Trent Brown, WR DeVante Parker, LB Ja'Whaun Bentley Return to the Lineup for the Patriots vs. Giants

The Patriots will get a boost with three key veterans returning to the lineup for Sunday's road tilt against the Giants at MetLife Stadium.
news

Patriots Gameplan: Evaluating Bailey Zappe's Chances to Start at Quarterback for the Pats vs. the Giants 

With a decision looming for the Patriots at quarterback, has backup Bailey Zappe shown enough to start against the Giants on Sunday?
news

Analysis: Patriots Release QB Will Grier, Sign OT Conor McDermott to Active Roster for Sunday's Game vs. Giants

The Patriots are down to two quarterbacks on the 53-man roster, with uncertainty still about who will start vs. the Giants on Sunday. 
news

Analysis: Coach Belichick Still Mum on Starting Quarterback, Patriots List Seven as Questionable for Sunday's Game vs. Giants 

The Patriots head coach didn't name a starting quarterback on Friday, while the team didn't rule out any players yet for Sunday's game vs. the Giants.  
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

NFL Week 15 Flex Scheduling Update: Patriots vs. Chiefs Moved to Sunday, Dec. 17 at 1 PM

4 Former Patriots named Black College Football Hall of Fame Finalists

MIAA State Football Championships at Gillette Stadium to be Streamed Live on Patriots.com on Nov. 29, Nov. 30 and Dec. 1

My Cause My Cleats: Your Patriots Chosen Charities

What They're Saying: Los Angeles Chargers

Patriots vs. Chargers: 10 Deciding Factors to Watch

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Belestrator: Breaking down Chargers Playmakers Austin Ekeler and Keenan Allen

Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick and Scott Zolak break down ​Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler and wide receiver Keenan Allen on this episode of the Belestrator.

Army-Navy Luncheon Recap

Check in with the Army and Navy during a special luncheon in advance of the 124th game in this series, being played at Gillette Stadium on December 9, 2023.

Previewing the Key Matchups Against the LA Chargers

Watch as Tamara Brown sits down with Mike Dussault and Evan Lazar to look at all the key matchups heading into the Patriots game against the Chargers.  Plus, x-factors, potential storylines and more.

David Andrews 11/30: "It takes all eleven guys"

Patriots center David Andrews addresses the media on Thursday, November 30, 2023.

Lawrence Guy 11/30: "Consistently fighting every single down"

Patriots defensive lineman Lawrence Guy addresses the media on Thursday, November 30, 2023.

Hunter Henry 11/30: "I think everybody will be ready"

Patriots tight end Hunter Henry addresses the media on Thursday, November 30, 2023.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Vrabel, Scarnecchia take their places at The Hall

Patriots greats Mike Vrabel and Dante Scarnecchia received their red jackets as they were inducted into the team's Hall of Fame.

Robert Kraft Expedites Process to Place Tom Brady in Patriots Hall of Fame

Kraft waives the four-year wait period, announces a hall of fame induction ceremony to be held inside Gillette Stadium for the first time on 6/12/24

Behind The Scenes of Tom Brady's Return To Foxborough

Go behind the scenes as former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady returns to Gillette Stadium ahead of the special retirement ceremony at halftime during the 2023 home opener.

Extended Cut: Tom Brady Halftime Ceremony

For the halftime ceremony from this year's season opener against the Eagles, legendary former quarterback Tom Brady is honored by friends, family and fans. Watch this extended cut with new footage.

Key dates on the 2023/24 NFL and Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2023 and 2024.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2023 Schedule

The New England Patriots announced their full 2023 season schedule. The slate features five nationally-televised games, including their Week 10 regular season home game in Frankfurt, Germany on Nov. 12 against the Indianapolis Colts. 
Advertising