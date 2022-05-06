Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Fri May 06 - 12:00 AM | Sun May 08 - 11:57 PM

Strange But True: Raw O-line rookie could play immediate role

Pats from the Past: Episode 33, Jerod Mayo

Inside The Draft Room: Patriots select Marcus Jones

Press Pass: Patriots picks on their 2022 NFL Draft experience

Mack Wilson embracing "fresh start" with Patriots

Mac Jones gets shoutout during 'Family Guy' episode

Patriots Mailbag: Breaking down the draft

NFL Notes: Grading the Patriots draft

Recap: Meet the Patriots 2022 Draft Class

10 Key takeaways from Patriots 2022 draft

Reports: Patriots undrafted rookie signing roundup

Get to know new Patriots after Day 3 of 2022 NFL Draft

Experts react to Patriots 2022 NFL Draft Day 3 Picks

Inside The Draft Room: Patriots Select Tyquan Thornton

Matt Groh 4/29: "When you come back up, you don't want to miss out on a player"

'22 Draft Day 2: More dealing, more new players for Patriots

Get to know newest Patriots after first three rounds of 2022 NFL Draft

Analysis: Belichick may be putting faith in returning LBs

Experts react to Patriots 2022 NFL Draft Day 2 Picks

College Highlights: Marcus Jones, CB, Houston

5 Takeaways from Jerod Mayo's appearance on "Pats from the Past"

Here are five fascinating things that stood out from Jerod Mayo's appearance on the "Pats from the Past" podcast.

May 06, 2022 at 10:03 AM
mike-dussault-headshot-re-cropped
Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

20220506_PDC_Mayo_DSP

Jerod Mayo was the latest guest on the "Pats from the Past" podcast and provided some great stories and insights from both his playing days and current coaching experience with the Patriots.

Mayo was selected 10th overall in the 2008 draft and immediately found himself playing a significant role for a defense that was coming off an 18-1 season, winning the AP's Defensive Rookie of the Year. He went on to play eight seasons with the Pats, appearing in one Super Bowl while earning a championship ring in 2014, though he had been lost for the season due to injury.

Now Mayo is entering his fourth season as a coach for the Patriots and he shared some great stories that spanned all of his experiences with New England, both on the field and off it.

Here are five of the best moments from the podcast!

On joining the Patriots in 2008:

"The year prior they won every game but won the Super Bowl. So I wasn't coming into an organization as a top-10 pick where it's a whole overhaul. We had a bunch of leaders on the team. The team was loaded. For me to come in, it was more like, "Let me just learn from everyone else and not say anything else unless I have to.'"

On earning the respect of his teammates as a rookie:

"The reason I gained the respect of the players is because I would go in there when Bill was on the computer and ask, 'The guys are tired, we don't wanna be in pads today." Now, I went to go in there because Bill's a tough guy. For me, I was always raised that the worst thing someone can say to me is no, then go ask. So I would go in there, I would always joke around I was batting .300 at the time, batting .250. Because I would go in there and sometimes the request would be granted and there were other times he'd be like, 'Hey, get out of here.' But when I would go back in the locker room and tell guys we're not in pads today, it was like a celebration. Like literally picking me up on their shoulders, like this guy went into the fire, went into the dragon's layer and asked for something and got it."

On teammate Matthew Slater being a Hall of Famer:

"I see Slate in there every single day and you talk about a guy who takes care of his body, loves the game of football, actually loves special teams... not like these other guys who they go on their visits and, 'Oh I love special teams,' and then ask him how many snaps of special teams did you have last year and, 'Oh, the coach didn't really want me on special teams.' When you think about a guy like Slater, a guy who's really been the glue for a long time around here. I feel like I was the bridge, I only have one Super Bowl, I'm not complaining but the bridge between that next generation. Slate's been through it since 2008 and he's still going. You really think about it, he is the glue and I was just the bridge. He's a Hall of Famer in my opinion. He doesn't go out there and play 30 snaps, but at the same time he makes a huge impact on the game."

On this year's young linebacker group:

"I think this year, just thinking about the guys that we have in the room, we have some guys that can rush and cover. We have some guys that Pats Nation hasn't even heard of probably. That, to me, is the exciting part. That's the exciting part of the unknown. We're going to go into it as a unit, we're going to go into it together and I would say even right now not having some of those older guys in the room is beneficial for the younger guys because the older guys would be bored out of their minds with some of the things we're talking about. At the same time. it's forcing the young guys to really take that step forward and really grow and develop without being hindered by any other guy's experience."

On Tom Brady chipping his tooth pregame:

"So I'm sitting there, and Tom and I would always chat it up pregame, I'm on the sideline. We're just out there, I have my helmet on, it's unbuckled, don't have my mouthpiece in, I'm ready to go in and I hear my name... I turn around and it's Tom and he head butts me and splits my tooth right down the middle, I'm talking 10 minutes before the game and my tooth is split and I'm pissed. My tooth is split down the middle, going this way straight across. So, I have a great game because I'm pissed off the whole game and afterwards I'm like, 'Tom, you're buying me a new set of teeth and you're paying for it and I wanna go to your dentist. I haven't cashed it yet, I will though soon."

Related Content

news

Patriots finalize their 2022 opponents

With the NFL schedule set to be released on May 12, we take a look ahead to the Patriots regular season opponents for the 2022 season.

news

Strange But True: Raw O-line rookie could play immediate role

An in-depth look at the football journey of New England's 2022 first-round draft choice, offensive lineman Cole Strange of Chattanooga.

news

NFL Notes: Grading the Patriots draft

Unlike in the past, many of the national draft experts weren't overly impressed with the Patriots weekend.

news

10 Key takeaways from Patriots 2022 draft

The Patriots selected 10 players in the 2022 draft, here are the key takeaways from the haul.

news

'22 Draft Day 3: Patriots pick up seven more rookies

Recapping what the Patriots did during Rounds 4 through 7 of the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Analysis: Day 2 and 3 all about speed

Bill Belichick focused on adding speed to the roster with many of his Day 2 and 3 picks.

news

Experts react to Patriots 2022 NFL Draft Day 3 Picks

See what the experts had to say about the Patriots Day 3 draft picks from the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Experts react to Patriots 2022 NFL Draft Day 2 Picks

See what the experts had to say about the Patriots Day 2 draft picks from the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Experts react to Patriots 2022 NFL Draft Day 1 Pick

See what the experts had to say about the Patriots first round draft pick from the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Analysis: Belichick may be putting faith in returning LBs

The Patriots haven't used much draft capital on defense but Bill Belichick may have his eye on players already on the roster to improve on that side of the ball.

news

Cole Strange introduced as Patriots 2022 first-round pick

A day after being selected by the Pats, offensive lineman Cole Strange was introduced to the media inside Gillette Stadium.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

5 Takeaways from Jerod Mayo's appearance on "Pats from the Past"

James White joins New Bedford Police on ride-along for Lights Out! program

Patriots Release LB Terez Hall

Patriots finalize their 2022 opponents

Terrance Mitchell excited to land with Pats

Here's how Mac Jones' jersey sales stacked up with rest of NFL

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Terrance Mitchell 5/5: "I think every kid growing up in this era wanted to play for the Patriots"

Patriots cornerback Terrance Mitchell addresses the media on Thursday, May 5, 2022.

Press Pass: Patriots picks on their 2022 NFL Draft experience

Hear from Cole Strange, Tyquan Thornton, and Marcus Jones on their 2022 NFL Draft experience and more.

Inside The Draft Room: Patriots select Marcus Jones

Take a look behind the scenes as the Patriots selected their Third Round Pick Marcus Jones, 85th overall in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Former Patriots OL Sebastian Vollmer joins 'GMFB' to preview 2022 Munich Game

Former New England Pantriots offensive lineman Sebastian Vollmer joins "Good Morning Football" to preview the 2022 Munich Game.

One-on-One with Cole Strange

Tamara Brown sits down with Cole Strange to discuss the draft process and what it was like hearing his name called by New England. The former Tennessee-Chattanooga offensive lineman was selected by the Patriots 29th overall in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Mack Wilson 5/3: "It's a blessing to get fresh start"

Patriots linebacker Mack Wilson addresses the media on Tuesday, May 3, 2022.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Recap: Meet the Patriots 2022 Draft Class

The New England Patriots selected ten players in the 2022 NFL Draft. The following is a summary of those picks.

Patriots Announce 2022 Hall of Fame Finalists

An 18-person nomination committee selects Logan Mankins, Mike Vrabel and Vince Wilfork as the 2022 Patriots Hall of Fame finalists. Patriots fans now have until May 16 to vote for the finalist most deserving of hall of fame enshrinement.

Patriots finalize their 2022 opponents

With the NFL schedule set to be released on May 12, we take a look ahead to the Patriots regular season opponents for the 2022 season.

2022 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Tracking all of the Patriots transactions during the free agent signing period.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Advertising