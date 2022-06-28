Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Tue Jun 28 | 01:45 PM - 11:59 PM

5 Takeaways from Richard Seymour's latest appearance on "Pats from the Past"

Patriots All Access: OTA Recap

Player 1-on-1 with Jalen Mills

Patriots Mailbag: Will second-year free agents make a jump?

Marlin Briscoe, first Black starting quarterback in AFL, dies at 76

Jonnu Smith excited for second season with Pats and Mac

Throwing it 'Back to the Future': best reaction from Patriots jersey reveal

Mac Jones, Panini respond after 13-year-old sells ultra-rare rookie card for $100K

Patriots sign final three draft picks

Takeaways from Julian Edelman's appearance on 'I Am Athlete' podcast

Patriots unveil new red throwback alternate uniform for 2022

Photos: Patriots reveal red throwback alternate uniforms for 2022

How Patriots led push to change NFL rule and bring red throwback uniform back

Patriots Mailbag: Which positions improved, charting camp competition and more

Patriots players celebrate 'bucket list' Father's Day at U.S. Open

After missing son's birth, Kyle Dugger is making up for lost time this offseason

Former Patriot advances in 'America's Got Talent' with NFL Players Choir

Patriots make a series of transactions

Photos: 2022 Patriots in Full Uniforms

Patriots Announce Training Camp Dates

5 Takeaways from Richard Seymour's latest appearance on "Pats from the Past"

Here are five key things that stood out from Patriots Hall of Famer Richard Seymour's latest appearance on the "Pats from the Past" podcast.

Jun 28, 2022 at 10:41 AM
mike-dussault-headshot-re-cropped
Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

seymour-wm-ds
Photo by David Silverman

2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee and Patriots Hall of Famer Richard Seymour made his second appearance on the latest "Pats from the Past" podcast this week, sharing some new perspectives on his career and what it was like to finally get the nod for enshrinement in Canton later this summer.

The sixth-overall pick in the 2001 draft, Seymour immediately made his presence felt in his rookie season, helping lead the Patriots to their first Super Bowl title. He'd continue an upward trajectory becoming one of the most dominant defensive linemen in the league with a Hall of Fame-caliber career that saw him win three championships, seven Pro Bowls and three First-Team All-Pro selections.

Here are five of the best nuggets from the episode:

On the Patriots veterans that helped him make the transition to the NFL:

"I think I can look back and reflect now, because as a player you never look back, you never reflect, it's always the next year, never resting on your laurels. I think it started at the top with coach Belichick and Mr. Kraft. We had the right ingredients and we had the right players and you just name it. I was very very fortunate to be on a team with a lot of veterans that taught me what it meant to be a pro and showed me and they just lived it and walked it by example. I can just go on and on and just name them from Troy Brown to Willie McGinest and Anthony Pleasant. Willie and Anthony, there's two guys, how important they were to help this young little buck coming from the University of Georgia.

On long-time coach Romeo Crennel:

"I remember before one Super Bowl, I think we're getting ready to play the Panthers and it was pregame meal and he came in and said, "Hey Richard, if you see something today, you have the green light to take it," and I still remember that to this day, because it was like my third year. He was just a guy that meant so much to me and my career, just in terms of the wisdom, the discipline, the understanding of the game.

Related Links

HOF SEYMOUR _03

On his most memorable Super Bowl:

The most physical Super Bowl was definitely the Carolina Panthers. I tell everybody, that was the most physical game I played in my 12-year career. They played the game the right way. They were tough. For us to come out of there with the victory, our offensive and defensive line had our work cut out for us but we accepted the challenge."

Which team was better, 2004 or 2007?

"The team that won it. To this point, you give the Giants credit, they were amazing every ball that bounced went their way but they earned it. Their defensive line, they played the game the right way, give them credit."

Getting the Hall of Fame knock from teammate Ty Law:

"I was legitimately surprised when I saw him. I will say it made it extra special that Ty was the one to come and knock on the door. We had a journey together and you know, winning Super Bowls and practice, year in and year out, we have the same financial advisor. So it's just we're intertwined a certain way. My family, we went to see Ty's enshrinement and then for him to come in the gold jacket and be a presenter for me like that, it was really special."

Related Content

news

Jonnu Smith excited for second season with Pats and Mac

Tight end Jonnu Smith made an appearance on NFL Network talking Year 2 with Pats, Mac Jones and TE University.

news

Patriots set 2022 Training Camp joint practices

The Patriots will hold joint practices with the Panthers and Raiders this summer.

news

5 Takeaways from Patriots minicamp

Here are 5 key takeaways from the Patriots four on-field practices this spring.

news

Minicamp Blogservations: Jones continues to air it out

Mac Jones and Tre Nixon highlighted a day full of deep passing at Day 2 of Patriots minicamp.

news

Minicamp Blogservations: Wynn returns but changes could be coming

The Patriots welcomed back Isaiah Wynn as they opened minicamp in Foxborough.

news

What to watch for at Patriots minicamp

Here's what we'll be on the lookout for as the Patriots ramp up for their three-day minicamp.

news

OTA Blogservations: Offense beginning to take shape

The Patriots held a shorter practice on Tuesday but were still able to get in some work on both sides of the ball.

news

5 Takeaways from Ernie Adams' appearance on "Pats from the Past"

Here are five great takeaways from long-time Patriots director of research Ernie Adams' apperance on the Pats from the Pats podcast.

news

Size and smarts give Stueber an edge

The giant seventh-round pick out of Michigan is the latest Day Three selection who could seize an unexpectedly significant role on the offensive line.

news

OTA blogservations: Offense still getting coordinated

The Patriots hit the field in front of the media for the first time in 2022 but who will be calling plays remains a mystery.

news

Jack Jones brings gritty, ball-hawking play to New England

Patriots fourth-round pick Jack Jones is a competitive playmaker who has overcome a challenging road to the NFL.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

5 Takeaways from Richard Seymour's latest appearance on "Pats from the Past"

Patriots Mailbag: Will second-year free agents make a jump?

Marlin Briscoe, first Black starting quarterback in AFL, dies at 76

Takeaways from Julian Edelman's appearance on 'I Am Athlete' podcast

Jonnu Smith excited for second season with Pats and Mac

Patriots sign final three draft picks

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Jonnu Smith shares biggest focus heading into '22 season

New England Patriots tight end Jonnu Smith wakes up with "GMFB" to look forward to the '22 season.

Patriots All Access: OTA Recap

On this edition of Patriots All Access presented by GEICO, we recap the Patriots organized team activities of the Spring and evaluate the team heading into Training Camp. In addition, Tamara Brown goes one-on-one with defensive back Jalen Mills, and we preview Richard Seymour's upcoming Pro Football Hall of Fame induction. All that and more on this episode of Patriots All Access.

Player 1-on-1 with Jalen Mills

Tamara Brown sits down with Jalen Mills and talks about his second year and improving from last year. Mills also talks about his signature green hair and his plans for this season.

Equal Play: Celebrating 50 Years of Title IX

Kraft sports + Entertainment and KAGR hosted the "Equal Play" event at Gillette Stadium to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Title IX. The event was headlined by tennis icon Billie Jean King and moderated by award-winning sports journalist Jackie MacMullan as they highlight the importance of women in sports.

Patriots unveil new red throwback alternate uniform for 2022

The New England Patriots unveil new red throwback uniforms for the 2022 NFL season. Kendrick Bourne, David Andrews, Matthew Judon & Matthew Slater jump in the DeLorean from Back to the Future to travel back in time to 1984 when Andre Tippett and the Patriots first wore this style of red uniforms.

Patriots Players React to Dad Jokes on Father's Day

In celebration of Father's Day, Patriots players Matthew Judon, Terrance Mitchell, Jabrill Peppers, Kendrick Bourne & Mac Jones try not to laugh at dad jokes.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Photos: Patriots reveal red throwback alternate uniforms for 2022

The New England Patriots unveiled new throwback alternate uniforms to be worn on select games during the 2022 NFL season. Check out photos of Patriots players Kendrick Bourne, David Andrews, Matthew Judon & Matthew Slater wearing the new jerseys, pants and helmet for the first time, and take a close up look at the details, which feature a red jersey with white and blue shoulder stripes, white pants with red and blue stripes and a white helmet with the Pat Patriot logo.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

Vince Wilfork voted by fans into Patriots Hall of Fame

The New England Patriots announced today that former defensive lineman Vince Wilfork has been voted by the fans as the 32nd inductee into the Patriots Hall of Fame.

Get Outta Town! Ranking All 32 NFL Road Trips

They're all good in their own way, but some are better than others. We list every National Football League city, along with detailed advice to help you plan your next gridiron getaway.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Advertising