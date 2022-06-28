5 Takeaways from Richard Seymour's latest appearance on "Pats from the Past"

"I think I can look back and reflect now, because as a player you never look back, you never reflect, it's always the next year, never resting on your laurels. I think it started at the top with coach Belichick and Mr. Kraft. We had the right ingredients and we had the right players and you just name it. I was very very fortunate to be on a team with a lot of veterans that taught me what it meant to be a pro and showed me and they just lived it and walked it by example. I can just go on and on and just name them from Troy Brown to Willie McGinest and Anthony Pleasant. Willie and Anthony, there's two guys, how important they were to help this young little buck coming from the University of Georgia.