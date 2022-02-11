Richard Seymour Elected to Pro Football Hall of Fame

Official website of the New England Patriots

Feb 10, 2022 at 10:09 PM
LOS ANGELES, California  – Former New England Patriots defensive lineman Richard Seymour was elected for enshrinement into the Pro Football Hall of Fame tonight. Seymour will join the Hall of Fame Class of 2022 at an induction ceremony in Canton, Ohio, this summer.

Seymour spent the first eight seasons of his 12-year NFL career with the Patriots and played an important role in delivering six division titles, four conference crowns and three Super Bowl championships to New England. He is the 10th Patriot to earn induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Guard John Hannah, who spent his entire 13-year career with New England from 1973-85, was the first Patriots player to be enshrined 1991. Linebacker Andre Tippett, who spent his entire 12-year career with the Patriots from 1982-93, was elected to the hall of fame in 2008. Cornerback Ty Law became the first player to help the Patriots claim a Super Bowl championship to receive the honor. Linebacker Nick Buoniconti and cornerback Mike Haynes each played the first half of their careers with the Patriots and are now members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. They have since been joined by  running back Curtis Martin, wide receiver Randy Moss, linebacker Junior Seau and former head coach Bill Parcells as the other Pro Football Hall of Famers who spent time with the Patriots.  

"I am thrilled that Richard Seymour will forever be recognized as one of the greatest players in the 102-year history of the NFL," said Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft. "He laid the foundation for a defense that helped propel the Patriots to three Super Bowl championships in his first four seasons in the NFL. Richard was the consummate professional and leader, always accepting the roles he was assigned, putting team goals ahead of personal ones, and in turn, raising the game of everyone around him. Yet as great as he was as a player, he is a hall of fame-caliber person, as well. Of all the memorable moments I shared with Richard, my favorite was the week I spent with him in Israel. There, I saw how devoted he is, both to his faith and to his family. I couldn't be happier for Richard and the Seymour family, and I am looking forward to celebrating with them as Richard takes his rightful place in Canton."

Seymour was named to five straight Pro Bowls with the Patriots (2002-06) and earned three straight first team All-Pro honors (2003-05) and one second team honor in 2006. His five Pro Bowl berths are the most by any Patriots defensive lineman since the 1970 NFL merger. He was also a four-time team captain. In 2009, he was voted to the Patriots 50th Anniversary Team and the 2000s All-Decade Team.

Seymour was drafted by the Patriots sixth overall in the first round of the 2001 NFL Draft out of Georgia. He immediately established himself as one of the team's premier players and helped the Patriots win their first Super Bowl during his rookie season. During his time with the Patriots, he anchored a defense that allowed an average of 17.8 points per game and allowed fewer than 20 points per game in six of his eight seasons with New England. Seymour also blocked seven field goals in his career.

Overall, Seymour started in 105-of-111 regular season games with New England, totaling 460 tackles, including 256 solo stops with 39 sacks. He also recorded two interceptions and six fumble recoveries. He played in 15 postseason games with 13 starts and added 66 total tackles, 4½ sacks and two fumble recoveries. In 2004, he scored his first career touchdown on a fumble recovery that he returned 68 yards in a 31-17 win at Buffalo. Seymour was traded to Oakland in the summer of 2009, where he played the final four years of his career, producing two additional Pro Bowl seasons.

Photos: Best of Richard Seymour

Celebrating Richard Seymour's induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame with a few of our favorite photos from his career with the Patriots.

St. Louis Rams quarterback Kurt Warner is sacked in the third quarter by New England Patriots defenders Mike Vrabel, left, and Richard Seymour (93) in Super Bowl XXXVI at the Louisiana Superdome, Sunday, Feb. 3, 2002, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Amy Sancetta)
St. Louis Rams quarterback Kurt Warner is sacked in the third quarter by New England Patriots defenders Mike Vrabel, left, and Richard Seymour (93) in Super Bowl XXXVI at the Louisiana Superdome, Sunday, Feb. 3, 2002, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Amy Sancetta)

New England Patriots @ Buffalo Bills, 12/11/05. (Photo by: KEITH NORDSTROM)
New England Patriots @ Buffalo Bills, 12/11/05.

(Photo by: KEITH NORDSTROM)

KANSAS CITY, 11/27/05 New England Patriots @ Kansas City Chiefs. Photo by: KEITH NORDSTROM
KANSAS CITY, 11/27/05 New England Patriots @ Kansas City Chiefs.

Photo by: KEITH NORDSTROM

bengals, gillette stadium,
bengals, gillette stadium,

FOXBORO, MASSACHUSETTS, 10/10/04 New England Patriots Richard Seymour. Photo by: KEITH NORDSTROM
FOXBORO, MASSACHUSETTS, 10/10/04 New England Patriots Richard Seymour.

Photo by: KEITH NORDSTROM

New England Patriots defensive ends Richard Seymour (98) and Willie McGinest (55) stop St. Louis Rams quarterback Kurt Warner (13) during an NFL Super Bowl XXXVI game in New Orleans at the Louisiana Superdome on Feb. 3, 2002. The Patriots defeated the Rams 20-17. (Allen Kee via AP)
New England Patriots defensive ends Richard Seymour (98) and Willie McGinest (55) stop St. Louis Rams quarterback Kurt Warner (13) during an NFL Super Bowl XXXVI game in New Orleans at the Louisiana Superdome on Feb. 3, 2002. The Patriots defeated the Rams 20-17. (Allen Kee via AP)

New York Giants quarterback Kerry Collins holds his head after being hit by New England Patriots defensive lineman Richard Seymour (93) during the fourth quarter at Gillette Stadium Sunday, Oct. 12, 2003, in Foxboro, Mass. The Patriots were given a penalty for roughing the passer but won 17-6. (AP Photo/Stephan Savoia)
New York Giants quarterback Kerry Collins holds his head after being hit by New England Patriots defensive lineman Richard Seymour (93) during the fourth quarter at Gillette Stadium Sunday, Oct. 12, 2003, in Foxboro, Mass. The Patriots were given a penalty for roughing the passer but won 17-6. (AP Photo/Stephan Savoia)

New England Patriots defensive ends Richard Seymour (98) and Willie McGinest (55) stop St. Louis Rams quarterback Kurt Warner (13) during an NFL Super Bowl XXXVI game in New Orleans at the Louisiana Superdome on Feb. 3, 2002. The Patriots defeated the Rams 20-17. (Allen Kee via AP)
New England Patriots defensive ends Richard Seymour (98) and Willie McGinest (55) stop St. Louis Rams quarterback Kurt Warner (13) during an NFL Super Bowl XXXVI game in New Orleans at the Louisiana Superdome on Feb. 3, 2002. The Patriots defeated the Rams 20-17. (Allen Kee via AP)

New England Patriots defensive end Richard Seymour (93) waves to the crowd following the Patriots' victory over the Miami Dolphins in Foxboro, Mass., on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2004. (AP Photo/ Robert E. Klein)
New England Patriots defensive end Richard Seymour (93) waves to the crowd following the Patriots' victory over the Miami Dolphins in Foxboro, Mass., on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2004. (AP Photo/ Robert E. Klein)

New England Patriots' Richard Seymour reacts after sacking New York Jets quarterback Brett Favre during the second quarter in an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 14, 2008, in East Rutherford, N.J.(AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)
New England Patriots' Richard Seymour reacts after sacking New York Jets quarterback Brett Favre during the second quarter in an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 14, 2008, in East Rutherford, N.J.(AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick gets a water bucket dumped on his head by Rodney Harrison (37) and Richard Seymour as teammates Corey Dillon (28), offensive coordinator Charlie Weis, and Tully Banta-Cain (48) look on during the final seconds of the Patriots' 24-10 win at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Mass., Sunday, Oct. 10, 2004. The win gave the Patriots 19 wins in a row. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick gets a water bucket dumped on his head by Rodney Harrison (37) and Richard Seymour as teammates Corey Dillon (28), offensive coordinator Charlie Weis, and Tully Banta-Cain (48) look on during the final seconds of the Patriots' 24-10 win at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Mass., Sunday, Oct. 10, 2004. The win gave the Patriots 19 wins in a row. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)

