Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Fri Oct 29 - 12:00 AM | Sun Oct 31 - 01:40 PM

5 Trade ideas that could make sense for Pats

Expert Predictions: Week 8 picks for Patriots at Chargers

Visibility for Myles: Patriots DB Bryant finally getting recognized

What They're Saying: Los Angeles Chargers

NFL Week 8: Patriots - Chargers Injury Report

One-on-One with Damien Harris

Belestrator: Breaking down the Chargers offense

Players to Watch: Patriots at Chargers

Notebook: Henry eyes new challenge in a familiar setting

Mac Jones 10/27: "We have to focus on us and do our best"

Game Preview: Patriots at Chargers

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Chargers

Notebook: McDaniels explains genesis of "trick plays"

Bill Belichick 10/27: "Chargers can score from anywhere on the field"

Belichick Breakdown: Top Plays against the New York Jets

Sights and Sounds: NFL Week 7 vs. New York Jets

Patriots Mailbag: Assessing the Jets win and beyond 

NFL Notes: Jones looks like the better option

Inside the Patriots Locker Room following their victory over the Jets

Notebook: Disruptive Barmore sees growing role

5 Trade ideas that could make sense for Pats

Oct 29, 2021 at 09:33 AM
mike-dussault-headshot-re-cropped
Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

20211029_PDC_Huddle_Adler
Photo by Eric J. Adler

The NFL trade deadline arrives at 4pm EST on Tuesday, giving teams one final chance to make an addition that could put them over the top. Of course, the first thing teams must decide is whether they're buyers or sellers, and at 3-4 that could be a consideration for the Patriots, with Sunday's upcoming result possibly playing a role in that decision.

But for our purposes here we're using The Athletic's round-up of one trade deadline for every team as a jumping-off point to find some additions that could make sense for the Patriots.

Marlon Mack, RB

As my colleague Paul Perillo pointed out in his recent NFL notes column, Mack could make a lot of sense for the Patriots after they lost James White for the year. So far, the team has primarily used veteran Brandon Bolden in the third-down role and he's already one catch away from setting a career-high. While youngsters Rhamondre Stevenson and J.J. Taylor continue to try to earn the coaching staff's trust, an addition like Mack could help add some proven veteran depth to the group.

Mack played just one game in 2020 before tearing his Achilles and now finds himself buried in a deep backfield in Indy. In 2018 and 2019 combined, Mack rushed for 2,000 yards and 17 touchdowns. Though the Colts are in the thick of it in the AFC, they could afford to swap Mack for a mid-to-low round pick.

Brandin Cooks, WR

Following the trade of Mark Ingram to the Saints, Texans' wide receiver Bradin Cooks took to Twitter to express his unhappiness and perhaps a reunion with the Patriots could make sense. Cooks is a lock to break 1,000 receiving yards every season and while the Patriots are still trying to manage their wide receiver group after adding Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Bourne, a player like Cooks would add a deep-threat element that might help open things up for the receiver group.

Let's face it, you can never have too many weapons in the NFL and the Patriots will be looking to build around Mac Jones going forward. There's little downside in adding a downfield threat like Cooks, who would immediately change the dynamic of the Patriots passing attack. With an affordable contract, New England could check in with Nick Caserio to see what it would take to bring Cooks back to New England.

Jamison Crowder, WR

Crowder is a different kind of receiver from Cooks and probably more in line with the kind that the Patriots have gotten the most production out of over the years. While Jakobi Meyers remains an emerging NFL star, giving Mac Jones another consistent slot target could be a huge boost to the offense on third downs.

The Jets receiver has been a 100-catch receiver when healthy and has jumped right back into the New York offense after missing the early part of the season. He's in the final year of a three-year deal so the financials could make sense for New England.

Kyle Fuller, CB

Another common target right now in Patriots trade prognostications, Fuller makes sense given the hits the cornerback position has taken this year. After adding two veteran cornerbacks to their practice squad, the Patriots have to be wondering if they have enough depth to match up with the league's explosive passing offenses. Can JoeJuan Williams build off a solid showing against the Jets? Can rookie Shaun Wade crack the gameday lineup after returning from a concussion? There are a lot of questions after J.C. Jackson and Jalen Mills.

Fuller was an All-Pro in 2018 with the Bears but has fallen down the depth chart and out of favor in Denver. Fuller has $5.3 million left on his one-year deal, which could complicate things if the Patriots were to try to make the move. While a reclamation project, he's still a proven NFL player who could benefit from a change of scenery. If New England doesn't have confidence in their corner depth, Fuller is one of the most intriguing options out there.

Trey Flowers, DE

The Patriots have been bringing back their old friends this year so why not keep it going with Flowers? The defensive end hasn't quite matched what he did in New England, battling through injuries, and clearly the Patriots know exactly how to use the versatile player who could give them another front seven option that can rush the passer.

Flowers is on a big-money deal and that would likely hinder negotiations, but he would still be a unique player that the Patriots' defensive front lacks and one that would add a new but familiar twist. The Patriots are likely set in their defensive front, but a quality person and player like Trey Flowers should always intrigue the team for a return, especially now that the coach who gave him that huge contract in Detroit is also now back in New England.

Related Content

news

Visibility for Myles: Patriots DB Bryant finally getting recognized

Once thought too small for big-time college programs, Myles Bryant is proving he belongs in the National Football League.
news

NFL Notes: Jones looks like the better option

The play of Mac Jones has made losing out on a potential trade of Jimmy Garoppolo a fortunate turn of events.
news

Patriots Mailbag: Assessing the Jets win and beyond 

In this week's mailbag, we're examining what the big win over New York means for the Patriots in both the short and long term, plus a few other random questions from fans.
news

Fateful, Yet Grateful: Jonnu Smith's Extraordinary Journey 

Patriots tight end Jonnu Smith credits the many painful sacrifices made by some of his closest family and friends for the success he's now enjoying.
news

Game Observations: Patriots finally put it all together

A variety of thoughts about the 2021 Patriots Week 7 win over the New York Jets.
news

Folk Lore: Nearing milestone, veteran Patriot only focused on next kick

On the precipice of his 300th career NFL field goal, Patriots kicker Nick Folk reflects on a career that developed rather unexpectedly.
news

Inactive Analysis: Hightower grounded versus Jets

A rapid-reaction examination of who will and won't suit up for the Patriots in Week 7 against the Jets.
news

Game Day Roster Update: Secondary absorbs another hit

Analyzing the last-minute roster shuffling the Patriots have done in advance of their 2021 Week 7 game with the New York Jets.
news

Seymour, Sormanti inducted into Patriots Hall of Fame

For the team's 13th induction ceremony, two new faces will join the Patriots Hall of Fame.
news

Notebook: Onwenu's versatility offers offensive flexibility

The second-year offensive lineman from Michigan is the latest in New England who can manage multiple spots.
news

Patriots Mailbag: Opening it up for Mac Jones and the offense

In this week's mailbag, Patriots fans are looking for more from the offense and would like to see Mac Jones with more options.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

5 Trade ideas that could make sense for Pats

Expert Predictions: Week 8 picks for Patriots at Chargers

NFL Week 8: Patriots - Chargers Injury Report

Notebook: Hoyer embracing mentor role

What They're Saying: Los Angeles Chargers

Visibility for Myles: Patriots DB Bryant finally getting recognized

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Do Your Life: Justin Bethel

From football to music, Justin Bethel is a modern day Renaissance man.

Bill Belichick Mic'd Up During Win Over Jets

Listen to the best of Coach Belichick as he was mic'd up during the Patriots 54-13 win over the New York Jets.

One-on-One with Damien Harris

Steve Burton sits down with Damien Harris to talk about growing up with Jarrett Stidham, going to school with Mac Jones and Halloween.

Jalen Mills on Justin Herbert 10/28: "He is having a phenomenal year right now"

Patriots defensive back Jalen Mills addresses the media on Friday, October 22, 2021.

Isaiah Wynn on Chargers Defensive Front 10/28: "We need to be locked in and communicate"

Patriots offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn addresses the media on Thursday, October 28, 2021.

Brian Hoyer on Mac Jones 10/28: "He is always constantly trying to learn and trying to get better"

Patriots quarterback Brian Hoyer addresses the media on Thursday, October 28, 2021.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

Patriots Hall of Fame Sights and Sounds

Sights and Sounds from the Patriots Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on October 23, 2021 for inductees Richard Seymour and Tracy Sormanti.

Fateful, Yet Grateful: Jonnu Smith's Extraordinary Journey 

Patriots tight end Jonnu Smith credits the many painful sacrifices made by some of his closest family and friends for the success he's now enjoying.

Oh, Henry! Patriots TE taking on greater roles

In his first season with New England, tight end Hunter Henry is becoming a valuable addition to the Patriots offense. How his Arkansas roots and strong religious faith have helped him get here, and where he hopes to go next.

Judon's Journey: From overlooked to overjoyed

Tracing Patriots outside linebacker Matt Judon's path from Division II prospect to Pro Bowler, while overcoming personal heartache along the way.

Patriots Cheerleaders: Making The Squad

Watch how the New England Patriots Cheerleaders are selected. From the first auditions all the way to Week 1 of the NFL season.
Advertising