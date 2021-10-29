5 Trade ideas that could make sense for Pats

Trey Flowers, DE

The Patriots have been bringing back their old friends this year so why not keep it going with Flowers? The defensive end hasn't quite matched what he did in New England, battling through injuries, and clearly the Patriots know exactly how to use the versatile player who could give them another front seven option that can rush the passer.

Flowers is on a big-money deal and that would likely hinder negotiations, but he would still be a unique player that the Patriots' defensive front lacks and one that would add a new but familiar twist. The Patriots are likely set in their defensive front, but a quality person and player like Trey Flowers should always intrigue the team for a return, especially now that the coach who gave him that huge contract in Detroit is also now back in New England.