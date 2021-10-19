NFL Notes: Pats should run to Marlon Mack

For the majority of the Patriots success, the presence of a reliable third-down back has been a staple of the offense. From Kevin Faulk to Danny Woodhead to Shane Vereen and most recently James White, New England has been able to utilize smart, dependable backs in the passing game to help keep the ball moving.

Faulk was instrumental in Tom Brady's early developmental years, coming up with timely plays on a weekly basis. He was equally adept at picking up the tough yards on the ground and through the air, while also providing a layer of security as an effective blocker in blitz pickup situations.

Through the first couple of weeks of the 2021 season, it appeared as if White would continue to fill that role effectively for rookie Mac Jones. Through the first two-plus weeks of the season, White racked up 12 receptions for 94 yards while also chipping in a rushing touchdown among his 10 carries. Of those 12 catches, seven of them resulted in first downs.

The final one came in Week 3 against New Orleans, only when White went down along the sideline in front of the Saints bench, he didn't get up. After picking up the first down the veteran suffered a significant hip injury and was placed on injured reserve, leaving a gaping hole in the offense.

Since White went down the Patriots have converted just 17 of 44 third downs (39 percent). Take away a solid 6 of 11 effort against 1-5 Houston and the number drops to 11 of 33 for 33 percent. Jones clearly misses White's presence and the Patriots haven't been able to fill the void.

Bill Belichick has gone to veteran special teams stalwart Brandon Bolden as his first option, and while Bolden has managed to contribute occasionally, he lacks White's penchant for making defenders miss and converting third downs. On Sunday against Dallas he was dropped in the backfield on third-and-1 in the third quarter, leading to a Patriots punt. He also managed to make a tough catch on a low pass thrown behind him to convert a third down later in the game, so it hasn't all been bad.