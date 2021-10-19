Patriots Mailbag: Opening it up for Mac Jones and the offense

After six games it is abundantly clear that Tom Brady deserves the majority of credit for the Patriots pass success. I have no doubt that Bill Belichick is an exceptional coach, however, he significantly lacks in procuring talent, with a few exceptions, such as Brady, Rob Gronkowski, Julian Edelman and a few others. BB has made so many blunders in the second rounds of the draft. So far this year, his free agent acquisitions are not panning out. Only Matthew Judon is worthy of the contract he received. Jonnu Smith, Hunter Henry, Nelson Agholor, etc. are all underwhelming. My question is do you think Bill should lose his GM title and personnel gathering responsibilities? Mr. Kraft took them away from Bill Parcells and allowed someone else to "shop for the groceries." - Mel Ford

I think there are some sweeping generalities used in this post like suggesting Belichick has only drafted a few good players and that only Judon is playing well among the free agents. Obviously Belichick drafted dozens of quality players over the years and many of them were part of many Super Bowl titles. The draft hasn't been as productive over the past several seasons but more recently it looks like Mac Jones and Christian Barmore have the ability to be part of the future for sure. Specifically tackling your question, if you do take away Belichick's GM responsibilities are you then prepared to lose him as the coach? That's exactly what happened when Parcells left, and that's why he complained about not being able to shop for the groceries. So, if you're looking to make a big change then I guess that would make sense. I'm not ready to walk away from Belichick as the coach, therefore I'm not looking to replace him as general manager either.

Paul Perillo

Why has the defense been so porous at times, giving up huge chunk plays, and situations like third-and-25 in a critical game and further, why does it seem the team is not as well prepared for these tight games as they have been? Also, why has the Patriots defense failed to gain consistent pressure on the opposing quarterbacks? For example, Dak Prescott seemed to have all day in picking apart the Patriots secondary? I thought the investments made in the offseason on the front seven players, would have made some kind of difference? Why is the offensive line, particularly the tackles, been consistently bad, giving up sacks on bull rushes by opposing defenders? Is all of this a lack of talent, along with poor coaching? -Michael Shea

These kinds of questions are never easy to answer because they involve a lot of factors. Yes, I think the Patriots were not as talented as the Cowboys on Sunday and that was a huge part of the problem. I think people felt the defense would be able to do some things before the season started and to me a lot of that changed when Stephon Gilmore was taken out of the mix. I thought the front would be able to generate some pressure on the passer in part because I felt with Gilmore on the back end taking away the opponent's best option that the coverage would help lead to some sacks. That hasn't happened, and at times, like the 24-yard pickup on third-and-25, the results have been disastrous. As for the offensive line, I think injuries explain some but not all of the struggles. Trent Brown's absence is not solely responsible for all of the problems. In retrospect I wonder if Isaiah Wynn misses the presence of Joe Thuney at left guard, and perhaps his lack of familiarity with Mike Onwenu is part of the problem. But Wynn has struggled and the others have as well at various times. Now Shaq Mason is out of the lineup too. The front has been a mess all season. As for the team as a whole, I do think the Patriots are still rebuilding and talent is part of the problem.

Paul Perillo

I'm lost. I see a lot of repeating the same offensive strategies and conservative play calls, yet expecting a different result. I thought the Patriots strengths were going to be their two FA TEs. What percentage of possessions has the team operated in 12 personnel and why do we not see this formation more often, especially with our OL problems (block & release)? Henry is improving, but has Jonnu been given a fair chance to succeed? I don't think he has. Secondly, Mac seems to flourish in "tempo" no-huddle 11 personnel, with quick reads. The play calling is too conservative to obtain any flow or creativity to possess and burn the clock. Why not try something different? - Nelson

The Patriots have used a lot of both of the formations you mentioned, especially the 12 personnel with two tight ends on the field. Henry has been more effective lately but Smith has continued to struggle, which might explain his lack of consistent involvement in the passing game. Smith has been given plenty of chances to produce and the results have been modest, and at times less than that. The pick-6 that went off his hands against New Orleans was just one catchable ball that he failed to secure in that game. Since then the Patriots have seemed to favor Henry, although they've combined for 38 catches and four touchdowns so it hasn't been all bad. As for the up tempo, I don't think the offensive line has performed well enough on a consistent basis to warrant using it much more than they have. Jones has taken too many hits, and it's tough to go no huddle when the quarterback is getting knocked down constantly. At times I think Belichick has been a bit too conservative but overall I can't really complain about the game plans and the play calling because I believe the offense is rather limited. Josh McDaniels did a great job of catching Dallas off guard early on in Sunday's game but the hits on Jones took a toll and things eventually slowed down. As Jones gains more experience perhaps he'll recognize where some of these hits are coming from and be able to avoid them. Until then it's hard to expect the offense to consistently rack up points.