Breaking down Patriots offensive strengths and struggles vs. Cowboys

3. Early Down vs. Third Down at RB

Damien Harris broke 100 yards for the second time this season, topping out with his best yards-per-attempt (5.61). Harris was complemented by Rhamondre Stevenson, who had five carries for 23 yards and three catches for 39 yards. Stevenson also added the first rushing touchdown of his career.

This was one of the better rushing outputs of the season as the Patriots were able to find some balance and a bit of a changeup using two backs more extensively on early downs. Stevenson's work in limited snaps was extremely promising and of all the new twists to potentially grow out of this game, his incorporation into the offense could be an intriguing one. He looked far more comfortable this week than he did in his return to action in Houston. His hard-running and soft hands are really intriguing.

The biggest question is how the offense can become more effective on third down without a true third-down running back. James White's absence never loomed quite as large as it did against the Cowboys, with the Pats finishing 3-of-9 on third down, will all three conversions coming on a single fourth-quarter drive. Most distressing was failing to pick up two third-and-shorts in the third quarter.