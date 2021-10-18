Game Observations: Gritty Patriots outdone by Big D 

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – If you thought New England's narrow defeat against Tampa Bay a few weeks ago was worth the price of admission, that proved only an appetizer for this latest meeting – the 14th all-time – between the Patriots and Cowboys, two of the National Football League's most storied franchises. And it seemed fitting that such a thriller would have to be decided in overtime.

Dallas came to town as the more talented team, top to bottom, at least on paper, and it looked that way in reality at times during this game, particularly the way the Cowboys were able to move the ball offensively. Big D was beating itself for most of the first half, committing an egregious amount of penalties that thwarted a number of their otherwise big plays.

Credit to the Patriots, too, for making their share of huge plays on both sides of the ball to give themselves a legitimate shot of winning. With rookie QB Mac Jones at the helm, New England continues to make progress on offense, as difficult as it may be to accept in a loss like this one.

With a heart-stopping finish to regulation – what, three TDs in a matter of four minutes? – the Patriots just couldn't take advantage of their opportunity with the first possession of overtime. In the final analysis, the talent level of the Cowboys overcame their own sloppy performances. Dallas showed its superiority on their one and only possession of OT, with QB Dak Prescott impressively avoiding oncoming Patriots rushers routinely and finding open receivers downfield to move his team 80 yards for the game-ending touchdown in just seven plays.

A week ago in Houston, the better team – New England – overcame its own poor play to leave town with a victory. Sunday in Foxborough, the same thing happened, only the roles were reversed.

This is what else stood out from up in the Gillette Stadium press box:

* * *

Jones continues to look sharper and more in command of the offense each week, though there's clearly still room for improvement. His first incompletion against Dallas – an overthrow to Meyers – came in the last third quarter, but at a critical time. Down 17-14 and trying to mount at least a score-tying drive, Jones' throw was just out of reach of the outstretched hands of Meyers. A similarly off-target throw by Jones intended for WR Kendrick Bourne resulted in an interception return for a touchdown that appeared to end the game right then and there.

Jones only had six incomplete passes Sunday night, and he's getting more opportunities to push the ball downfield in critical spots. Case in point, his first-half touchdown toss to tight end Hunter Henry and later, his pendulum-swinging, 75-yard TD to Bourne just after the pick-six. It shows that the coaching staff isn't reluctant to ask Jones to make plays without being "conservative," as many impatient outsider critics had been remarking over the first couple of weeks.