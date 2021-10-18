5 Keys from Patriots overtime loss to Cowboys

The Patriots and Cowboys fought into overtime in a dramatic back-and-forth affair that saw two touchdowns and a field goal scored in the final three minutes of the game.

The Patriots got off to a strong start against the Cowboys, building a 14-7 lead after their first two offensive possessions, and made some key red-zone stops in the first half, but were unable to sustain the strong and balanced play into the second half, seeing their lead evaporate.

Dallas would take the lead late in the third quarter but New England would finally respond, putting up a long drive that was capped off with Rhamondre Stevenson's first touchdown. After a missed Cowboy field goal maintained the New England lead, things took a quick turn, with Trevon Diggs grabbing a pick-six and the lead back, just as the Patriots were looking to ice the game.

Mac Jones and the Patriots didn't blink, with Jones hitting Kendrick Bourne for a 75-yard touchdown that instantly gave the Patriots back the game. But Dallas put together their own drive in response, tying the game and sending it to overtime.

The Pats offense failed to get into Cowboys territory on the opening possession of the extra session but were unable to stop Dallas on their ensuing drive, which they capped off a 35-yard touchdown throw to CeeDee Lamb to give Dallas the 35-29 win.