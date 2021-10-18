Game Notes: Patriots play first regular-season overtime game since 2015

RB DAMIEN HARRIS HAS SECOND 100-YARD GAME OF THE 2021 SEASON;

FIFTH 100-YARD GAME OF HIS CAREER

RB Damien Harris finished with 101- yards rushing on 18 attempts for a 5.6-yard average. It is the second 100-yard game of the season for Harris and the fifth of his career. Harris had 100 yards on Sept. 12, 2001 vs. the Dolphins. Harris had two 21 yard runs in the game with one in the first quarter and one in the fourth quarter.

JONES BECOMES FIRST ROOKIE TO COMPLETE 70 PERCENT OF HIS PASSES IN 5 OF FIRST 6 GAMES

QB Mac Jones finished 15-of-21 for 229 yards with two touchdowns and one interception for a 71.4 completion percentage. He has completed 70 percent of his passes in five of his first six games to become the first rookie quarterback to ever accomplish the feat.

JONES HAS A HIGH COMPLETION PERCENATGE

Through six games, Jones has completed 71.1 percent of his passes. The rookie record is 67.76 by Dak Prescott in 2016.

HUNTER HENRY HAS A TOUCHDOWN IN THIRD STRAIGHT GAME

TE Hunter Henry caught a 20-yard touchdown pass from QB Mac Jones and has now had a touchdown reception in three straight games. He had a three-game stretch with three touchdowns as a rookie in 2016 with the Chargers.

DB KYLE DUGGER REGISTERS FIRST NFL INTERCEPTION

DB Kyle Dugger registered his first career interception when he picked off QB Dak Prescott in the end zone in the second quarter off a deflected pass by DB Justin Bethel. Dugger returned the pick 29 yard to the New England 25-yard line.

JA'WHAUN BENTLEY FORCES A FUMBLE ON THE GOAL LINE

LB Ja'Whaun Bentley forced a fumble when Dallas QB Dak Prescott reached over the goal line late in the first half to preserve a 14-10 New England lead at the end of the first half. The play completed a goal line stand, as Dallas had a first -and-goal from the New England 1-yard line.

BENTLEY HAS THIRD 10-PLUS TACKLE GAME

Bentley led the team with 13 total tackles. It is his third career game with 10-plus tackles. He had 14 total tackles vs. Arizona on Nov. 29, 2020 and 12 total tackles vs. Denver on Oct. 18, 2020.

RB RHAMONDRE STEVENSON SCORES FIRST NFL TOUCHDOWN

2021 fourth-round draft pick RB Rhamondre Stevenson scored his first NFL touchdown on a 1-yard run in the fourth quarter.

WR KENDRICK BOURNE HAS CAREER-LONG