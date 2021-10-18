Official website of the New England Patriots

Sun Oct 17 - 09:58 PM | Mon Oct 18 - 08:55 AM

Mac Jones 10/17: "We fought really hard"

Bill Belichick 10/17: "We went toe to toe with them for 60-minutes"

Press Pass: Players react to overtime loss

What Went Wrong: Patriots come up short in overtime

Game Notes: Patriots play first regular-season overtime game since 2015

5 Keys from Patriots overtime loss to Cowboys

Game Observations: Gritty Patriots outdone by Big D 

Full highlights from Cowboys vs. Patriots: NFL Week 6

Hunter Henry shows reckless abandon on 20-yard diving TD grab

Mac Jones' 23-yard laser pinpoints Rhamondre Stevenson downfield

Pats' trick play leads to Damien Harris TD run

Damien Harris hits cutback lane hard on 21-yard burst

Game Day Roster Update: O-line remains in flux

Belestrator: Preparing for the Cowboys high powered offense

Prescott, Cowboys offense a tough task for Patriots

Ball-hawking Cowboys defense presents big test for Pats O

Hightower shows spark in Houston

NFL Week 6: Patriots - Cowboys Injury Report

Patriots Unfiltered TV 10/15: One-on-One with Gunner Olszewski

Patriots Unfiltered on TV: Dallas Cowboys preview, Gunner Olszewski One-on-One

Oct 17, 2021 at 09:38 PM
medium_icon
New England Patriots

Staff

20211017_PDC_Stevenson_adler

TEAM NOTES

  • Patriots defense forced two turnovers in the red zone in second quarter.
  • RB Damien Harris has second 100-yard game of the season.
  • TE Hunter Henry has a TD catch in third straight game.
  • DB Kyle Dugger registers first NFL interception.
  • LB Ja'Whaun Bentley forces a fumble on the goal line to preserve a 14-10 halftime lead.
  • RB Rhamondre Stevenson scores first NFL touchdown.

PATRIOTS EXTEND NFL RECORD TO 92 STRAIGHT GAMES SCORING IN FIRST HALF

The Patriots have gone 92 straight games (regular season and postseason) scoring in the first half, to extend an NFL record, following Damien Harris' 4-yard touchdown run in the first quarter. The Patriots also own the second-longest streak at 82 games with a first half score (2006-11). The last time the Patriots failed to score in the first half was a 16-0 loss at home against Buffalo on Oct. 2, 2016.

PATRIOTS DEFENSE FORCES TWO TURNOVERS IN THE RED ZONE IN THE SECOND QUARTER

The Patriots defense forced two turnovers in the red zone. DB Kyle Dugger intercepted QB Dak Prescott in the end zone in the second quarter, and then LB Ja'Whaun Bentley forced a fumble on Prescott on a fourth-and-goal from the New England 1-yard line later in the quarter.

PATRIOTS PLAY FIRST REGULAR SEASON OVERTIME GAME SINCE 2015

The Patriots and Dallas went into overtime, the Patriots first regular season overtime game since Dec. 27, 2015 when they lost 26-20 at the New York Jets. Overall, it was the first overtime game since a 37-31 win on Jan. 20, 2019 in the AFC Championship game at Kansas City.

PATRIOTS PUT UP A 14-POINT FIRST QUARTER

The 14 points in the first quarter by the Patriots are the most by the Patriots since Oct. 27, 2019 vs. Cleveland when the Patriots scored 17 points.

INDIVIDUAL NOTES

RB DAMIEN HARRIS HAS SECOND 100-YARD GAME OF THE 2021 SEASON;

FIFTH 100-YARD GAME OF HIS CAREER

RB Damien Harris finished with 101- yards rushing on 18 attempts for a 5.6-yard average. It is the second 100-yard game of the season for Harris and the fifth of his career. Harris had 100 yards on Sept. 12, 2001 vs. the Dolphins. Harris had two 21 yard runs in the game with one in the first quarter and one in the fourth quarter.

JONES BECOMES FIRST ROOKIE TO COMPLETE 70 PERCENT OF HIS PASSES IN 5 OF FIRST 6 GAMES

QB Mac Jones finished 15-of-21 for 229 yards with two touchdowns and one interception for a 71.4 completion percentage. He has completed 70 percent of his passes in five of his first six games to become the first rookie quarterback to ever accomplish the feat.

JONES HAS A HIGH COMPLETION PERCENATGE

Through six games, Jones has completed 71.1 percent of his passes. The rookie record is 67.76 by Dak Prescott in 2016.

HUNTER HENRY HAS A TOUCHDOWN IN THIRD STRAIGHT GAME

TE Hunter Henry caught a 20-yard touchdown pass from QB Mac Jones and has now had a touchdown reception in three straight games. He had a three-game stretch with three touchdowns as a rookie in 2016 with the Chargers.

DB KYLE DUGGER REGISTERS FIRST NFL INTERCEPTION

DB Kyle Dugger registered his first career interception when he picked off QB Dak Prescott in the end zone in the second quarter off a deflected pass by DB Justin Bethel. Dugger returned the pick 29 yard to the New England 25-yard line.

JA'WHAUN BENTLEY FORCES A FUMBLE ON THE GOAL LINE

LB Ja'Whaun Bentley forced a fumble when Dallas QB Dak Prescott reached over the goal line late in the first half to preserve a 14-10 New England lead at the end of the first half. The play completed a goal line stand, as Dallas had a first -and-goal from the New England 1-yard line.

BENTLEY HAS THIRD 10-PLUS TACKLE GAME

Bentley led the team with 13 total tackles. It is his third career game with 10-plus tackles. He had 14 total tackles vs. Arizona on Nov. 29, 2020 and 12 total tackles vs. Denver on Oct. 18, 2020.

RB RHAMONDRE STEVENSON SCORES FIRST NFL TOUCHDOWN

2021 fourth-round draft pick RB Rhamondre Stevenson scored his first NFL touchdown on a 1-yard run in the fourth quarter.

WR KENDRICK BOURNE HAS CAREER-LONG

WR Kendrick Bourne connected with Mac Jones for a 75-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter, his longest career reception. His previous long was a 54-yard reception from QB Jimmy Garoppolo vs. Tennessee on Dec. 17, 2017 when he played for San Francisco.

LINEUP NOTES

DB JALEN MILLS RETURNS TO THE STARTING LINEUP

DB Jalen Mills returned to the starting lineup after missing the Houston game due to injury.

TED KARRAS MAKES SECOND STRAIGHT START AT RIGHT GUARD

OL Ted Karras made his second start of the season when he lined up at right guard for the second straight week.

JAMES FERENTZ STARTS AT LEFT GUARD

OL James Ferentz made his second start of the 2021 season when he lined up at left guard for the second straight week.

YODNY CAJUSTE MAKES SECOND STRAIGHT START AT RIGHT TACKLE

OL Yody Cajuste made his second straight start at right tackle.

JUSTIN HERRON MAKES SECOND STRAIGHT START AT LEFT TACKE

Justin Herron made his second straight start at left tackle.

N'KEAL HARRY MAKES FIRST START OF THE SEASON

N'Keal Harry made his first start of the 2021 season.

OL MIKE ONWENU RETURNED TO ACTION

OL Mike Onwenu returned to action after missing one game. He was used as a tackle-eligible tight end and at right tackle. It was his first action at right tackle in 2021. He started ten games at right tackle as a rookie in 2020.

OL ISAIAH WYNN MARKS RETURN TO THE FIELD

OL Isaiah Wynn retuned to the field after missing the game at Houston. He did not start but did play on the extra point and field goal unit. He also rotated in at left tackle.

