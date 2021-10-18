Official website of the New England Patriots

Top 5 photos from Patriots vs. Cowboys presented by CarMax

Oct 18, 2021 at 11:31 AM

Oct 18, 2021 at 11:31 AM
medium_icon
New England Patriots

Staff

2021-Top5Photos-16x9

Check out the top 5 photos from the Patriots Week 6 game against the Dallas Cowboys presented by CarMax.

#5: Always go for the ball

20211018_PDC_Bethel_Adler
Photo by Eric J. Adler

#4: Hit them hard

20211018_PDC_cowboysTackle_Adler
Photo by Eric J. Adler

#3: Hunting for the endzone

20211018_PDC_Henry_DSP
Photo by David Silverman

#2: First of many for Dugger

20211018_PDC_Dugger_DSP
Photo by David Silverman

#1: Bourne to score

202110_PDC_Bourne_Adler
Photo by Eric J. Adler

More photos from Week 6:

Photos: Patriots vs. Cowboys Week 6

The New England Patriots take on the Dallas Cowboys in Week 6 at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, October 17, 2021.

Kendrick Bourne (84) runs towards the endzone for a 75-yard TD
1 / 53

Kendrick Bourne (84) runs towards the endzone for a 75-yard TD

Photo by Eric J. Adler
New England Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne (84) celebrates in the end zone after his touchdown
2 / 53

New England Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne (84) celebrates in the end zone after his touchdown

AP Photo by Michael Dwyer
Justin Herron (75) celebrates after blocking for a Damien Harris TD
3 / 53

Justin Herron (75) celebrates after blocking for a Damien Harris TD

Photo by Dwight Darian
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Ced Wilson (1) loses the ball on a hit by New England Patriots defensive back Justin Bethel (29)
4 / 53

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Ced Wilson (1) loses the ball on a hit by New England Patriots defensive back Justin Bethel (29)

AP Images
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) tries to break free from New England Patriots free safety Devin McCourty (32)
5 / 53

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) tries to break free from New England Patriots free safety Devin McCourty (32)

AP Images
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) tries to break free from New England Patriots free safety Devin McCourty (32) during the second half of an NFL football game
6 / 53

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) tries to break free from New England Patriots free safety Devin McCourty (32) during the second half of an NFL football game

AP Photo by Michael Dwyer
Matt Judon (9)
7 / 53

Matt Judon (9)

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Matt Judon (9)
8 / 53

Matt Judon (9)

Photo by Eric J. Adler
DDD08812-watermarked
9 / 53
Photo by Dwight Darian
Damien Harris (37) celebrates a TD
10 / 53

Damien Harris (37) celebrates a TD

Photo by Dwight Darian
EJA38799-watermarked
11 / 53
Photo by Eric J. Adler
Damien Harris (37)
12 / 53

Damien Harris (37)

Photo by Dwight Darian
Damien Harris (37)
13 / 53

Damien Harris (37)

Photo by Dwight Darian
DDD08800-watermarked
14 / 53
Photo by Dwight Darian
Nick Folk (6) showing love to Jake Bailey (7)
15 / 53

Nick Folk (6) showing love to Jake Bailey (7)

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Brandon Bolden (25)
16 / 53

Brandon Bolden (25)

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Nick Folk
17 / 53

Nick Folk

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Damien Harris (37) gives the ball to a fan
18 / 53

Damien Harris (37) gives the ball to a fan

Photo by Eric J. Adler
2EJA7519-watermarked
19 / 53
J.C. Jackson (27) lines up against CeeDee Lamb (88)
20 / 53

J.C. Jackson (27) lines up against CeeDee Lamb (88)

Photo by Eric J. Adler
2EJA7396-watermarked
21 / 53
Photo by Eric J. Adler
Jalen Mills (2) celebrates a play
22 / 53

Jalen Mills (2) celebrates a play

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Devin McCourty (32)
23 / 53

Devin McCourty (32)

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Ja'Whaun Bentley (8)
24 / 53

Ja'Whaun Bentley (8)

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Patriots defenders taking down Cowboys RB Tony Pollard (20)
25 / 53

Patriots defenders taking down Cowboys RB Tony Pollard (20)

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Hunter Henry (85) hauling in a TD
26 / 53

Hunter Henry (85) hauling in a TD

Photo by David Silverman
Deatrich Wise Jr. (91) celebrates.
27 / 53

Deatrich Wise Jr. (91) celebrates.

Photo by David Silverman
Hunter Henry celebrating his TD
28 / 53

Hunter Henry celebrating his TD

Photo by Dwight Darian
Hunter Henry spikes the ball
29 / 53

Hunter Henry spikes the ball

Photo by David Silverman
Hunter Henry Bringing in his first half TD.
30 / 53

Hunter Henry Bringing in his first half TD.

Photo by David Silverman
Hunter Henry (85) celebrating
31 / 53

Hunter Henry (85) celebrating

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Mac Jones (10) runs to celebrate with Hunter Henry (85)
32 / 53

Mac Jones (10) runs to celebrate with Hunter Henry (85)

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Rhamondre Stevenson (38) signaling for a first down
33 / 53

Rhamondre Stevenson (38) signaling for a first down

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Rhamondre Stevenson (38)
34 / 53

Rhamondre Stevenson (38)

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Hunter Henry somersaults after snagging a TD
35 / 53

Hunter Henry somersaults after snagging a TD

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Hunter Hnery (85)
36 / 53

Hunter Hnery (85)

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Davon Godchaux (92)
37 / 53

Davon Godchaux (92)

Photo by Eric J. Adler
2EJA8946-watermarked
38 / 53
Photo by Eric J. Adler
Kyle Dugger (23) returns an INT
39 / 53

Kyle Dugger (23) returns an INT

Photo by David Silverman
_B2A4290-watermarked
40 / 53
Photo by Mark Masse
Kye Dugger (23) picks off Dak Prescott
41 / 53

Kye Dugger (23) picks off Dak Prescott

Photo by Mark Masse
Jalen Mills (2)
42 / 53

Jalen Mills (2)

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Nelson Agholor (15) hauls in a catch
43 / 53

Nelson Agholor (15) hauls in a catch

Photo by David Silverman
2EJA9766-watermarked
44 / 53
Photo by Eric J. Adler
Matt Judon (9)
45 / 53

Matt Judon (9)

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Carl Davis (98)
46 / 53

Carl Davis (98)

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Jonathan Jones (31) celebrates a pass break up
47 / 53

Jonathan Jones (31) celebrates a pass break up

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Nelson Agholor (15) signals for a first down
48 / 53

Nelson Agholor (15) signals for a first down

Photo by Eric J. Adler
2EJA9465-watermarked
49 / 53
Photo by Eric J. Adler
Ja'Whaun Bentley, right, knocks the ball out of the hands of Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott
50 / 53

Ja'Whaun Bentley, right, knocks the ball out of the hands of Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott

AP Photo by Steven Senne/AP Images
Mac Jones (10)
51 / 53

Mac Jones (10)

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Rhamondre Stevenson (38) plows through the Dallas defense for a touchdonw
52 / 53

Rhamondre Stevenson (38) plows through the Dallas defense for a touchdonw

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Rhamondre Stevenson (38) celebrates a TD
53 / 53

Rhamondre Stevenson (38) celebrates a TD

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Best Game Photos, Presented by CarMax: Cowboys at Patriots 

Team photographers David Silverman and Eric J. Adler present their favorite photos from the Patriots game against the Dallas Cowboys at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021.

DS-07
1 / 81
Photo by David Silverman
EA-23
2 / 81
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-40
3 / 81
Photo by David Silverman
EA-12
4 / 81
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-01
5 / 81
Photo by David Silverman/DSPics
EA-07
6 / 81
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-22
7 / 81
Photo by David Silverman
EA-26
8 / 81
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-20
9 / 81
Photo by David Silverman
DS-15
10 / 81
Photo by David Silverman
EA-28
11 / 81
Photo by Eric J. Adler
EA-29
12 / 81
Photo by Eric J. Adler
EA-32
13 / 81
Photo by Eric J. Adler
EA-34
14 / 81
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-39
15 / 81
Photo by David Silverman
DS-26
16 / 81
Photo by David Silverman
EA-03
17 / 81
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-11
18 / 81
Photo by David Silverman
EA-18
19 / 81
Photo by Eric J. Adler
EA-19
20 / 81
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-38
21 / 81
Photo by David Silverman
DS-21
22 / 81
Photo by David Silverman
EA-15
23 / 81
Photo by Eric J. Adler
EA-16
24 / 81
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-30
25 / 81
Photo by David Silverman
DS-04
26 / 81
Photo by David Silverman/DSPics
EA-24
27 / 81
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-29
28 / 81
Photo by David Silverman
EA-06
29 / 81
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-08
30 / 81
Photo by David Silverman
EA-27
31 / 81
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-37
32 / 81
Photo by David Silverman
EA-37
33 / 81
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-02
34 / 81
Photo by David Silverman/DSPics
EA-01
35 / 81
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-28
36 / 81
Photo by David Silverman
EA-36
37 / 81
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-31
38 / 81
Photo by David Silverman
EA-25
39 / 81
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-23
40 / 81
Photo by David Silverman
EA-13
41 / 81
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-03
42 / 81
Photo by David Silverman/DSPics
EA-21
43 / 81
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-42
44 / 81
Photo by David Silverman
EA-14
45 / 81
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-25
46 / 81
Photo by David Silverman
EA-38
47 / 81
Photo by Eric J. Adler
EA-39
48 / 81
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-32
49 / 81
Photo by David Silverman
DS-27
50 / 81
Photo by David Silverman
EA-05
51 / 81
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-17
52 / 81
Photo by David Silverman
EA-22
53 / 81
Photo by Eric J. Adler
EA-10
54 / 81
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-19
55 / 81
Photo by David Silverman
EA-20
56 / 81
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-36
57 / 81
Photo by David Silverman
EA-04
58 / 81
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-12
59 / 81
Photo by David Silverman
EA-09
60 / 81
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-18
61 / 81
Photo by David Silverman
DS-06
62 / 81
Photo by David Silverman/DSPics
DS-34
63 / 81
Photo by David Silverman
EA-30
64 / 81
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-35
65 / 81
Photo by David Silverman
EA-31
66 / 81
Photo by Eric J. Adler
EA-33
67 / 81
Photo by Eric J. Adler
EA-35
68 / 81
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-16
69 / 81
Photo by David Silverman
EA-17
70 / 81
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-14
71 / 81
Photo by David Silverman
EA-02
72 / 81
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-09
73 / 81
Photo by David Silverman
DS-05
74 / 81
Photo by David Silverman/DSPics
DS-13
75 / 81
Photo by David Silverman
EA-11
76 / 81
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-24
77 / 81
Photo by David Silverman
DS-41
78 / 81
Photo by David Silverman
EA-08
79 / 81
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-10
80 / 81
Photo by David Silverman
DS-33
81 / 81
Photo by David Silverman
