Top 5 photos from Patriots vs. Cowboys presented by CarMax

Check out the top 5 photos from the Patriots Week 6 game against the Dallas Cowboys presented by CarMax.
#5: Always go for the ball
#4: Hit them hard
#3: Hunting for the endzone
#2: First of many for Dugger
#1: Bourne to score
More photos from Week 6:
The New England Patriots take on the Dallas Cowboys in Week 6 at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, October 17, 2021.
Team photographers David Silverman and Eric J. Adler present their favorite photos from the Patriots game against the Dallas Cowboys at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021.