Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Fri Oct 15 - 12:00 AM | Sun Oct 17 - 01:55 PM

Patriots Unfiltered TV 10/15: One-on-One with Gunner Olszewski

Patriots Unfiltered on TV: Dallas Cowboys preview, Gunner Olszewski One-on-One

The Journey: Jonathan Jones

Do Your Life: Gunner Olszewski in Texas

Notebook: Bourne's practice execution turning into game reality

Robert Kraft surprises undefeated URI football team with a lift to game against Towson

Expert Predictions: Week 6 picks for Patriots vs. Cowboys

Game Preview: Cowboys at Patriots

Belestrator: Preparing for the Cowboys high powered offense

How to Watch/Listen: Cowboys at Patriots

NFL Week 6: Patriots - Cowboys Injury Report

5 Burning questions facing Patriots after five games

What They're Saying: Dallas Cowboys

Prescott, Cowboys offense a tough task for Patriots

Ball-hawking Cowboys defense presents big test for Pats O

Hightower shows spark in Houston

Mac Jones 10/13: "The fun part is the winning part"

Bill Belichick on Dallas Defense 10/13: "They can rush, they can cover, and they can play the run"

Press Pass: The challenges of facing the Cowboys

Notebook: Better starts on McDaniels' priority list

53 players granted special eligibility for 2010 NFL Draft

Jan 19, 2010 at 01:00 AM

The NFL announced Tuesday the names of 53 players who have been granted special eligibility for the 2010 NFL Draft, which is scheduled for April 22-24 in New York.

The NFL Draft will start in primetime for the first time in 2010. The first round will be held on Thursday, April 22 at 7:30 p.m. ET. The second and third rounds are set for Friday, April 23 at 6:30 p.m. ET. Rounds 4-7 will be held on Saturday, April 24 at 10:00 a.m. ET.

The entire NFL Draft will be televised by NFL Network and ESPN.

Each of the 53 players has met the league's three-year eligibility rule, and each has submitted a written application in which he renounced his remaining college football eligibility. The deadline for receiving applications was Jan. 15.

The 53 players this year match the total number that was granted special eligibility in 2008. Last year, special eligibility was granted to 46 players.

2010 NFL Draft early entrants
Player Position College
Kevin Basped DE Nevada
Arrelious Benn WR Illinois
Eric Berry DB Tennessee
Jahvid Best RB California
Navorro Bowman LB Penn State
Sam Bradford QB Oklahoma
Dezmon Briscoe WR Kansas
Antonio Brown WR Central Michigan
Dez Bryant WR Oklahoma State
Bryan Bulaga OT Iowa
Morgan Burnett DB Georgia Tech
Bruce Campbell OT Maryland
Jimmy Clausen QB Notre Dame
Rennie Curran LB Georgia
Anthony Davis T Rutgers
Carlos Dunlap DE Florida
Jonathan Dwyer RB Georgia Tech
Dominique Franks DB Oklahoma
Clifton Geathers DE South Carolina
Thaddeus Gibson DE Ohio State
Jermaine Gresham TE Oklahoma
Everson Griffen DE Southern California
Rob Gronkowski TE Arizona
Joe Haden DB Florida
Aaron Hernandez TE Florida
Kareem Jackson DB Alabama
Chad Jones DB Louisiana State
Reshad Jones DB Georgia
Linval Joseph DT East Carolina
Darius Marshall RB Marshall
Ryan Mathews RB Fresno State
Rolando McClain LB Alabama
Gerald McCoy DT Oklahoma
Joe McKnight RB Southern California
Shawnbrey McNeal RB Southern Methodist
Carlton Mitchell WR South Florida
Joshua Moore DB Kansas State
Derrick Morgan DE Georgia Tech
Jerell Norton DB Arkansas
Jason Pierre-Paul DE South Florida
Maurkice Pouncey C Florida
Brian Price DT UCLA
Dennis Rogan DB Tennessee
Jevan Snead QB Mississippi
Amari Spievey DB Iowa
Golden Tate WR Notre Dame
Demaryius Thomas WR Georgia Tech
Earl Thomas DB Texas
Donovan Warren DB Michigan
Damian Williams WR Southern California
Mike Williams WR Syracuse
Jason Worilds DE Virginia Tech
Major Wright DB Florida

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Patriots Elevate OL James Ferentz to the Active Roster

The Patriots announced that they have elevated OL James Ferentz to the active roster. 
news

Kraft Sports + Entertainment Announces Robert K. Kraft Fellowship Program

Kraft Sports + Entertainment (KSE) announced today the launch of the Robert K. Kraft Fellowship Program. The goal of this program is to provide opportunity and access to BIPOC (Black, Indigenous and People of Color) candidates connected to the New England community who are eager to gain professional experience in the sports and entertainment industry.
news

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 10/15

Read the full transcript from Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's press conference at Gillette Stadium on Friday, October 15, 2021.
news

Patriots sign linebacker Jahlani Tavai to the 53-man roster from the practice squad; Sign defensive back Sean Davis to the practice squad

The New England Patriots announced today that they have signed LB Jahlani Tavai to the 53-man roster from the practice squad. In addition, the Patriots have signed veteran DB Sean Davis to the practice squad. 
news

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 10/13

Read the full transcript from Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's press conference at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday, October 13, 2021.
news

Patriots K Nick Folk Named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week

Patriots K Nick Folk has been named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week by the National Football League for his performance in the Patriots 25-22 win over the Houston Texans on Sunday. 
news

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 10/11

Read the full transcript from Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's press conference on Monday, October 11, 2021.
news

Patriots elevate four players to the active roster; Place OL Trent Brown on injured reserve

Patriots announced that they have elevated DB Myles Bryant, OL James Ferentz, OL Alex Redmond and OL Will Sherman to the active roster. In addition, the Patriots placed OL Trent Brown on injured reserve.
news

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 10/8

Read the full transcript from Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's press conference on Friday, October 8, 2021.
news

Patriots Sign LB Jamie Collins; Place DL Henry Anderson on IR; Sign DB Elijah Benton to the Practice Squad

The Patriots announced that they have signed free agent LB Jamie Collins. The Patriots also placed DL Henry Anderson on injured reserve. In addition, the Patriots signed DB Elijah Benton to the practice squad.
news

Patriots Trade CB Stephon Gilmore to the Carolina Panthers

The Patriots announced that they have traded CB Stephon Gilmore to the Carolina Panthers for an undisclosed draft pick. 
news

Statement from Bill Belichick on Stephon Gilmore

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick issued the following statement on cornerback Stephon Gilmore.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Patriots Elevate OL James Ferentz to the Active Roster

Game Preview: Cowboys at Patriots

Kraft Sports + Entertainment Announces Robert K. Kraft Fellowship Program

Oh, Henry! Patriots TE taking on greater roles

NFL Week 6: Patriots - Cowboys Injury Report

Notebook: Bourne's practice execution turning into game reality

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Patriots Unfiltered on TV: Dallas Cowboys preview, Gunner Olszewski One-on-One

Paul Perillo, Erik Scalavino, and Mike Dussault discuss the keys to the Patriots win against the Texans and preview the upcoming matchup against the Cowboys at Gillette Stadium. Plus, Tamara Brown goes one-on-one with Gunner Olszewski.

Patriots This Week: Switching focus to the Dallas Cowboys

On this edition of Patriots This Week, Bob Socci, Scott Zolak and Levan Reid discuss the Patriots week 5 victory against the Houston Texans and preview their upcoming matchup against the Dallas Cowboys.

Patriots All Access: Cowboys Preview, Matthew Judon 1-on-1

In this edition of Patriots All Access presented by GEICO, Coach Belichick highlights key plays from the Patriots come-from-behind victory over the Texans. In addition, Steve Burton goes one-on-one with Matthew Judon and the Patriots Foundation surprises ten cancer survivors with a day of pampering at Gillette Stadium. All that and more.

Deatrich Wise Jr. 10/15: "I'm planting the seed of success and watering it every day"

Patriots defensive end Deatrich Wise Jr. addresses the media on Friday, October 15, 2021.

Kendrick Bourne 10/15: "We've been growing as a team very well"

Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne addresses the media on Friday, October 15, 2021.

Jahlani Tavai 10/15: "This was the place to call home next"

Patriots linebacker Jahlani Tavai addresses the media on Friday, October 15, 2021.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

Patriots 2021 Hall of Fame Ceremony for Richard Seymour to be held Saturday, Oct. 23

Patriots Hall of Fame induction ceremony for Richard Seymour will be held on Saturday, October 23 at 3:00 PM. Robert Kraft selects long-time cheerleader director Tracy Sormanti as the first woman to be inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame. Induction ceremonies remain free and open to the public.

Judon's Journey: From overlooked to overjoyed

Tracing Patriots outside linebacker Matt Judon's path from Division II prospect to Pro Bowler, while overcoming personal heartache along the way.

Patriots Cheerleaders: Making The Squad

Watch how the New England Patriots Cheerleaders are selected. From the first auditions all the way to Week 1 of the NFL season.

Long shot to long career: How Cardona became Patriots long snapper 

By his own admission, Joe Cardona was an unlikely college football player, let alone a professional one. So, how has he won the job as New England's long snapper for seven seasons, and how did he even get into long snapping in the first place?

Key dates on the 2021 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.
Advertising