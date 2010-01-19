53 players granted special eligibility for 2010 NFL Draft

The NFL announced Tuesday the names of 53 players who have been granted special eligibility for the 2010 NFL Draft, which is scheduled for April 22-24 in New York.

The NFL Draft will start in primetime for the first time in 2010. The first round will be held on Thursday, April 22 at 7:30 p.m. ET. The second and third rounds are set for Friday, April 23 at 6:30 p.m. ET. Rounds 4-7 will be held on Saturday, April 24 at 10:00 a.m. ET.

The entire NFL Draft will be televised by NFL Network and ESPN.

Each of the 53 players has met the league's three-year eligibility rule, and each has submitted a written application in which he renounced his remaining college football eligibility. The deadline for receiving applications was Jan. 15.

The 53 players this year match the total number that was granted special eligibility in 2008. Last year, special eligibility was granted to 46 players.