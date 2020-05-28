6 Forgotten Patriots championship plays

4. 2014 AFC Divisional vs. Ravens – Red-zone stop opens door for first Pats lead

Situation: 28-28, 4th quarter, 10:24, BAL 3rd-and-7 from NWE7. Result: Flacco incomplete for Daniels

In one of the most memorable home playoff games, the Patriots were buried in two different 14-point deficits and clawed their way back in twice, tying things up in the third quarter with an Edelman-to-Amendola touchdown pass.

But two possessions later the Ravens would put together an impressive drive that started at the end of the third quarter and would last 16 plays and eat up nearly eight minutes of clock. The drive also featured two third-down conversions and one fourth-down conversion for the Ravens as they marched down the field poised to take their third lead of the game. It all came down to a critical third down.

Two years earlier in the 2012 AFC Championship, Joe Flacco had destroyed the Patriots defense throwing to the middle of the field, throwing two fourth-quarter touchdown passes up the seam, so it should've been little surprise that he locked on to tight end Owen Daniels. Despite having a double team on Daniels with Jamie Collins and Patrick Chung the pass was still nearly completed, with Chung getting just enough of his arm in to prevent the Ravens from going ahead by a full touchdown again.

This was the kind of stop the 2012 and 2013 Patriots could not get.