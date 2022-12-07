Official website of the New England Patriots

live
Patriots Unfiltered Wed Dec 07 | 11:55 AM - 02:00 PM

Game Preview: Patriots at Cardinals

10 to Watch: Patriots-Cardinals tussle on Monday Night Football

Andrews sets tone for Cardinals week

NFL Notes: Pats still searching for answers on offense

Lawrence Guy Sr. named New England Patriots' nominee for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award presented by Nationwide

Patriots Unfiltered Mailbag: What are the Biggest Keys to the Patriots Making a Playoff Push Down the Stretch?

Patriots-Raiders moved out of Week 15 Sunday Night Football

Bill Belichick on WEEI 12/5: "We just have to play and coach more consistently"

Bill Belichick 12/2: "We need to keep working to improve"

Patriots This Week 12/2: Breaking down the loss to the Bills

After Further Review: Why Did the Patriots Offensive Game Plan Fall Short vs. the Bills on Thursday Night?

Top 5 photos from Patriots vs. Bills presented by CarMax

Can the Patriots get right in the desert?

Gamebook: Full Patriots vs. Bills Week 13

5 Keys from Patriots loss to Bills on Thursday Night Football

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Loss to the Bills on Thursday Night Football

Game Notes: Marcus Jones scores on 48-yard pass from Mac Jones on his first career offensive snap

Press Pass: Patriots lose divisional battle

Mac Jones 12/1: "Hats off to the Bills for playing a good game"

Bill Belichick 12/1: "Just couldn't do enough tonight"

7 Takeaways from Logan Mankins' appearance on the "Pats from the Past" podcast

Logan Mankins joined the Pats from the Past podcast and shared some great stories from his time with the Patriots.

Dec 07, 2022 at 11:31 AM
mike-dussault-headshot-re-cropped
Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

mankins-ds-wm

Long-time New England Patriots guard Logan Mankins joined the latest "Pats from the Past" podcast with hosts Matt Smith and Paul Perillo to share his perspective on his career with the Patriots and it was another episode loaded with great nuggets for fans.

After being selected 32nd overall in the 2005 draft, Mankins went on an 11-year career with 130 games played for the Patriots. He was a seven-time Pro Bowler and was named a first-team All-Pro in 2010 while being named second-team All-Pro five times. Praised as one of the toughest players in Patriots history, Mankins played all 16 games in six of his nine years with the team.

Over the course of the 45-minute podcast, Mankins shared some great untold stories from his time in the NFL. Here are five of the best.

On facing Richard Seymour in practice as a rookie:

"I remember my rookie year Richard Seymour was here, he was holding out, I was like 'Who's this guy everyone is talking about?" I found out the first day he came back, he was a handful, I got a lot of 'Welcome to New England' moments. I was like 'Damn this guy's big, what the heck.' Of course, where he lines up every day for practice is right over me. The first one-on-one he ran me over, I was like 'Holy [expletive], I better figure out how to block guys like this.' And then we went to the first game and I was like 'Oh man everyone's not like him. Thankfully not everyone's like this guy.'"

On filling it at left tackle a few times:

"Those games I actually liked going out to tackle every now and then. It was fun just to change it up every now and then. That was the second time [against Baltimore]. the first time I played tackle I didn't find out until like 20 minutes before the game. So that was a little tougher. The one against the Ravens was nice because I actually got to practice all week at tackle. I like tackle, it was fun."

On playing the 2011 season with a torn ACL:

"They said maybe I was used to having a loose knee or something. I had to wear one of those weird braces for most of the year. It hurt for the first couple games and then it just kind of went away. And then after the season we went and saw the doctor and he's like 'This thing's been torn a long time.' We didn't know it was fully torn [initially]. The doctors just shook it around and said 'Well, what do you think? Well, I can give it a shot this week in practice.' I got through two drills and I was like we'll just go with it."

On whether or not the 2007 team just ran out of gas:

"Possibly. I was still so young, only my third year, I was just happy to be playing football. But we had so many older guys that really knew and understood football at that time. And maybe they did. And it was a very stressful season. As the year went on it got more stressful. More pressure on you, not just from not losing, Bill that year had his foot on the gas pedal, every game felt like when we watch film I felt like we lost the game. And we'd beat somebody by 40 and then you come in and it felt like you lost the game. I didn't feel burned out by the end of the year but on the offensive line, we didn't play good enough in that game. Usually, if the o-line doesn't play good you don't win, that's how it goes a lot of times."

On losing the 2006 AFC Championship to the Colts:

"My second year we had to go lose to them in the AFC championship game, which we would've won that Super Bowl for sure. That was a heartbreaker losing that game. I was a second-year guy sitting on the sideline like 'Holy crap, I don't know what we're winning by, 21 or something. I was like, 'We're going to go to the Super Bowl,' and then we crapped the bed in the second half. Oh my gosh, I can't believe we lost that game."

On never winning a Super Bowl:

"People ask me all the time and I'm like yeah I wish I had won a Super Bowl but at the end of the day I try to tell my family members would that make me a better dad, better husband? Now I want to be a farmer, now would that have changed my life at all? No. I tried my absolute hardest to win one but it just didn't work out."

On being traded to Tampa Bay:

"The day I got traded there ended up being a big party at my house that night. I didn't throw it, just a lot of guys came over and we tore it up pretty good that night. It was good to know that I meant something to most of those guys."

2020-PatsFromThePast-PDC

Pats from the Past Podcast

The 'Pats from the Past' podcast features in-depth conversations with some of the greatest Patriots players in franchise history. Hosted by Sr. Executive Producer Matt Smith, and Patriots.com's Paul Perillo, who combined have nearly forty years of experience in the organization to expertly tap into the players and their unique insights.

SUBSCRIBE AND LISTEN ON:

Apple Podcasts Spotify

Related Content

news

NFL Notes: Pats still searching for answers on offense

The Patriots offense continues to struggle as we hit the stretch drive.

news

Patriots-Raiders moved out of Week 15 Sunday Night Football

The Patriots will avoid their fourth-straight game on national television according to schedule changes announced by the NFL.

news

After Further Review: Why Did the Patriots Offensive Game Plan Fall Short vs. the Bills on Thursday Night?

Frustrations boiled over for the Patriots offense in a 24-10 loss to the Bills.

news

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Loss to the Bills on Thursday Night Football

The Bills controlled play once again in an 24-10 win at Gillette Stadium.

news

Inactive Analysis: David Andrews, Trent Brown Active for the Patriots vs. Bills on Thursday Night

The Patriots will play the Bills with some changes along the offensive line.

news

Scouting the Bills: A Five-Step Plan for the Patriots to Beat the Bills on Thursday Night

The Patriots season has been building towards a rematch with Buffalo at Gillette Stadium.

news

Betting Breakdown: NFL Week 13 vs. Buffalo Bills

Coming off a back-and-forth Thanksgiving night defeat, the New England Patriots (+3.5) return to Foxboro - along with their red throwback jerseys - for a primetime matchup against divisional rival Buffalo Bills.

news

Analysis: Patriots Rule Out RB Damien Harris (Thigh), List Six as Questionable for Thursday Night vs. Bills

Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson could be a one-man show in the Pats backfield.

news

Patriots Linebacker Jahlani Tavai is 'Happy as Hell' About New Contract Extension

The Pats linebacker spoke about his contract extension with reporters on Tuesday.

news

NFL Notes: Offense shows signs of life

Despite a disappointing loss on Thanksgiving, the Patriots offense showed improvement in Minnesota.

news

10 to Watch: Patriots-Bills meet in key AFC East battle

Here are the 10 things to watch as the Patriots welcome the Bills on Thursday Night Football in an important divisional matchup.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

7 Takeaways from Logan Mankins' appearance on the "Pats from the Past" podcast

10 to Watch: Patriots-Cardinals tussle on Monday Night Football

Game Preview: Patriots at Cardinals

Andrews sets tone for Cardinals week

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 12/6

NFL Notes: Pats still searching for answers on offense

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Bill Belichick 12/7: "Success comes through consistency, and that's what we are trying to build towards"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media on Wednesday, December 7, 2022.

Holiday Toy Drive

Through the Celebrate Volunteerism initiative and in partnership with WBZ, the New England Patriots Foundation is hosting their annual toy drive to benefit children in need during the holiday season. Find out more at Patriots.com/toydrive.

Deatrich Wise Jr. 12/6: "We've done a better job keeping quarterbacks in the pocket"

Patriots defensive lineman Deatrich Wise Jr. addresses the media on Tuesday, December 6, 2022.

Sights and Sounds: Week 13 vs. Buffalo Bills

Get an inside look at the Patriots 24-10 loss against the Buffalo Bills on this week's edition of Sights and Sounds.

David Andrews 12/6: "Everyone is committed to trying to turn it around"

Patriots center David Andrews addresses the media on Tuesday, December 6, 2022.

Lawrence Guy 12/6: "It's not about what you do on the field, it's what you do off"

Patriots defensive lineman Lawrence Guy addresses the media on Tuesday, December 6, 2022.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

NFL launches reimagined Pro Bowl Games for 2023

Voting has opened for the NFL's new-look 2023 Pro Bowl format that will feature skills challenges and the first ever AFC vs. NFC 7-on-7 flag football games.

A Guide to Modern Football Analytics for Beginners

Ever get confused about the new stat in an article you read? Here's an explanation of what the metrics mean.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Vince Wilfork Becomes 32nd Member of the Patriots Hall of Fame

The two-time Super Bowl champion was officially inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame on Saturday.

Advertising