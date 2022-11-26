After Further Review: Patriots Get QB Mac Jones Back on Track With Familiar Script on Offense

We are going to the silver linings playbook with the Patriots offense shortly, but we need to get a few things off the chest first.

In game observations this week, we noted that the Patriots are now 0-8 with Mac Jones at quarterback when opponents score more than 25 points. Taking it a step further, the second-year quarterback has also led only one game-winning drive and fourth-quarter comeback in his career (at Houston in 2021).

New England's offense, which was good most of the night and playing a different sport than last week, managed just 58 yards on their final 13 real plays, with 40 of those yards coming from one screen to Rhamondre Stevenson. Two punts and a turnover on downs on three fourth-quarter drives (excluding the last-gasp final possession).

In the first three quarters, the Patriots offense generated +0.32 expected points added, but that fell off to -0.35 EPA per play in the final quarter. Yes, Hunter Henry caught the ball, which would've given them a red-zone score. But the Pats were 0-3 in the red zone and 3-10 on third down. Just ask the head coach about his offense's performance.

"Good at times, three-for-10 on 3rd down. Not really good enough. Couldn't get the ball in the red area on a couple drives. Room for improvement," Belichick said of his offense.

Led by a career-high 382 passing yards by quarterback Mac Jones, the Patriots offense made huge strides in Thursday night's loss to the Vikings.

But this team is still a step away from true contender status because it's missing that clutch gene late in close games against other playoff teams. Until they find it, it's silver-lining city. That's where we are at, so let's get to the good stuff.

There were worrisome signs of regression in Mac Jones's game that we've spoken about this season: struggling under pressure, slower progressions, and iffy decision-making.

His teammates can help Jones eliminate one of those weaknesses by giving him better pass protection, which he got with a 28.6% pressure rate by the Vikings defense. As a result, we saw a quarterback who was a very capable distributor when kept clean and not trying to overcome a crap sandwich around him. Overall, the entire operation was better.